After three days of frustration, the EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles glitch has finally been resolved by EA Sports. For context, the glitch rendered the daily hero reveal button useless in the Hero Academy chapter. Players who were locked out of their daily training and Hero Trial chapters can now proceed without any hindrance.

To make amends for the inconvenience, EA Sports has rolled out a generous free compensation package for all players.

The EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles glitch: Compensation gift package, recap, and more

EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles glitch's fix is confirmed by EA through an in-game news pop-up (Image via EA Sports)

Upon logging into EA FC Mobile, players will see a pop-up message detailing the compensation Gift Package, which can be claimed with a single tap. The package includes:

50 Hero Tokens : Helping players recoup the tokens lost during the downtime.

: Helping players recoup the tokens lost during the downtime. 1,000 Gems : Providing a valuable resource for store packs or event entries.

: Providing a valuable resource for store packs or event entries. Two Universal Rank-Up Mascherano Cards (91 OVR): Offering a significant boost for squads looking to strengthen their defensive or midfield lineup.

A quick recap of the EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles glitch

The compensation gift package (Image via EA Sports)

As previously reported, a bug in the Hero Academy chapter prevented the “Reveal” button from working. This button is essential for accessing the daily hero content and unlocking the Hero Trial segment.

The glitch effectively halted progress for many, as they were unable to earn the Hero Tokens needed to claim event-exclusive Hero cards. During the proceeding three days, players missed out on approximately 60 Hero Tokens, which could have delayed their ability to secure top-rated Hero cards in the long run.

However, EA Sports quickly acknowledged the issue after it went viral on social media, assuring the community that a fix was in the works.

The development team released a patch that resolved the glitch, allowing the daily hero reveal process to function properly again. To address the missed opportunities and show appreciation for player patience, EA Sports added the Gift Package in the in-game News section.

With the Hero Academy chapter now functioning correctly, players can once again participate in the Daily Trainings and Hero Trial challenges to amass Hero Tokens.

The EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles glitch has been fixed, all the chapters are working fine (Image via EA Sports)

These tokens remain crucial for exchanging top-rated Hero cards in the Assemble chapter. As the Heroes Chronicles event progresses, fans can look forward to further updates and potential content expansions.

