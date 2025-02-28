EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Honourable Mentions Messi: Stats, skills, and more explored

Lionel Messi, arguably one of the greatest footballers of all time, has made his way into the EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Honourable Mentions lot. Added on February 19, 2025, this special 107 OVR card is available as an Honourable Mention item and promises to capture the magic of Messi’s illustrious career.

This special, rare card can be claimed through the EA FC Mobile TOTY Gallery Honourable Mentions segment in the Team of the Year event of EA FC Mobile for 1300 TOTY Shards .

It is also currently one of the most costly cards in the FC Mobile in-game market, available for 6270 million FC coins.

As a dual-position card primarily functioning as a Right Winger (RW) or Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM), Messi's HM item comes loaded with impressive stats and attributes that make him a standout performer on the virtual pitch.

In this article, we break down Messi’s stats, analyze his in-game performance potential, and explore his unique skills and traits in EA FC Mobile.

Note: The ratings provided here reflect the default, unranked version of the card. Upgrades and training will enhance these attributes, with some skills potentially increasing at a faster rate than others based on his inherent strengths.

EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Honourable Mentions Messi stat analysis and in-game performance

EA FC Mobile TOTY Honourable Mentions Messi Stats (Image via EA Sports)

Messi's 107 OVR EA FC Mobile TOTY card is already turning heads with its impressive stats and versatile skill set. With standout attributes in pace, shooting, dribbling, and playmaking, this card encapsulates the essence of his playing style.

With this special item, fans can look forward to an experience that mirrors the magic Messi has delivered throughout his career, both in creating opportunities and scoring stunning goals. Let's take a closer look at the EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Honourable Mentions Messi card's stats.

Pace and Acceleration

Thanks to an overall Pace rating of 118, with 122 Acceleration and 114 Sprint Speed of 114, this Messi player card has amazing speed.

He is extremely effective in transition and counterattacks because of his stats, which guarantee that he can swiftly break past defenders and create space.

EA FC Mobile TOTY Honourable Mentions Messi attributes (Image via EA Sports)

Messi can beat opponents in one-on-one scenarios by taking advantage of defensive openings, thanks to his extraordinary speed and agility.

Shooting

With an overall Shooting rating of 115, Messi is built for clinical precision. His 119 Finishing and 122 Long Shot ratings highlight his ability to score from both close and long ranges.

Furthermore, his 110 Shot Power and 113 Positioning ratings ensure that he is always in the right place at the right time to convert chances. His Volley and Penalty ratings (105 and 96, respectively) further enhance his threat in front of the goal.

Passing and Vision

Messi’s playmaking ability is emphasized by his overall Passing rating of 113, with a 117 Vision. With his Short Passing rated at 112 and Long Passing at 116, he can deliver incisive passes that break down defenses, setting up clear-cut opportunities for teammates.

His Crossing ability (107) and the presence of traits like Play Maker make this EA FC Mobile TOTY Honourable Mentions card a creative engine in any team.

Dribbling, Ball Control, and Agility:

Possibly his most celebrated attribute, Messi’s overall Dribbling stands at 128, with his Ball Control at 127. This alludes to his extraordinary close control and ability to navigate tight spaces.

With Balance rated at 120 and Agility at 127, he is capable of executing swift turns and evasive moves, making him nearly untouchable in one-on-one situations. His Reactions (123) ensure that he can quickly respond to changes on the pitch, further enhancing his overall dribbling prowess.

Defensive and Physical Attributes

While primarily an offensive dynamo, Messi’s defensive contributions are minimal, with an overall Defending rating of 39 and his Marking rated at 23.

His overall Physicality stands at 87, with Strength at 98 and Aggression at 65, ensuring he can hold his ground despite his role not demanding heavy defensive work.

His Heading (75) and Jumping (97) stats are modest, reinforcing that his primary influence lies in attack.

EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Honourable Mentions Messi: Traits and special features

Messi's Trademark Point to Sky celebration (Image via EA Sports)

Messi’s EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Honourable Mentions 107 OVR card is not just about numbers. It comes equipped with several key traits that enhance his in-game performance.

He features the Roulette as his basic skill move, while his celebration, Point to Sky, pays homage to his trademark on-field moments.

His playstyle is defined by traits such as Finesse Shot, Long Shot Taker, Play Maker, and Outside Foot Shot. Notably, both his strong and weak foot attributes are rated at 5 stars, ensuring that his performance remains consistently lethal regardless of which foot he uses.

EA FC Mobile TOTY Honourable Mentions Messi traits (Image via EA Sports)

With a Work Rate of High on attack and Low on defense, Messi is optimized to spearhead offensive plays while focusing on his creative duties.

Messi’s EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Honourable Mentions card is a masterclass in offensive creativity and technical excellence. With staggering stats in pace, dribbling, shooting, and playmaking, he is poised to be a game-changer in EA FC Mobile.

Whether you deploy him as a striker or a playmaking midfielder, his card promises to deliver spectacular performances on the virtual pitch.

