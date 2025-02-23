EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Icon Maradona: Stats, skills, and more explored

Diego Maradona returns as an Icon in EA FC Mobile TOTY 25, after a four-year hiatus from the game, due to a licensing issue that has now been resolved. Introduced through a special Icon-Making Challenge Mode running from February 20 to March 27, 2025, players can claim a red upgrade version of the Maradona card as a milestone reward by playing through five iconic matches from his storied career.

Originally a 100-rated card, this special version is upgraded to a 104 OVR, with the potential to be ranked up to a maximum of 105.

In this review, we break down Maradona’s stats, skills, and in-game impact.

Note: The ratings provided here are for the default, unranked, and untrained version of Maradona’s EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Icon card. These stats will improve with upgrades, and certain skills may increase at a faster rate based on his inherent strengths and weaknesses.

EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Icon Maradona stat analysis and in-game performance

EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Icon 100(+4) OVR Diego Maradona can be received for free as a milestone reward from Icon Making Challenge Mode (Image via EA Sports)

Maradona’s EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Icon card is primarily a Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM) item that boasts a blend of quick skills, agility, and superb shooting precision, particularly around the penalty area.

His attributes in key areas are designed to reflect his legendary status on the pitch. Here’s a closer look at his stats.

Pace and Acceleration

Maradona’s card comes with a pace rating of 100, an acceleration of 101, and a sprint speed of 100, which enable him to burst past defenders in tight spaces and create separation on counter-attacks.

In a P2P match, Maradona can quickly detect and exploit gaps in defensive lines, making him a potent threat in one-on-one situations and during defense-to-attack transitions.

Shooting

With an overall shooting stat of 101 and a finishing rating of 104, Maradona is engineered for clinical efficiency in front of goal. His long shot (98) and shot power (100) ratings suggest he is equally comfortable scoring from outside the box.

EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Diego Maradona, orange-ranked, 20 levels trained; Overall stat summary (Image via EA Sports)

In practice, his high positioning (102) ensures he frequently finds himself in the right spot during attacks, while a solid volley (98) and penalty rating (98) add versatility to his scoring methods. This combination makes him dangerous on set pieces and in open play alike.

Passing and Vision

Maradona’s passing attributes in this EA FC Mobile TOTY item have an overall rating of 100, with short passing at 100 and long passing at 97. These are also combined with a vision rating of 102, thus confirming this card's role as a lethal playmaker.

These stats translate into his ability to deliver deadly through balls, build up quick wall exchanges in midfield, and create goal-scoring opportunities for teammates.

EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Diego Maradona, orange-ranked, 20 levels trained; Attributes details (Image via EA Sports)

In match scenarios, Maradona can proficiently dictate the tempo of play and find gaps in defenses with precision passes that set up clear-cut chances for goals.

Dribbling, Ball Control, and Agility

Maradona's dribbling figures at 105 and ball control at 103 showcase his technical finesse on the ball.

When combined with an exceptional balance of 107 and agility of 98, these attributes allow Maradona to roam around smoothly even in congested areas, maintain possession under pressure, and execute quick feints and skill moves.

This fluidity makes the former Argentina captain's card especially effective in one-on-one dribbling and tight spaces, where his creativity can unlock defenses.

Defensive and Physical Attributes

While Maradona’s offensive prowess is evident, his defensive attributes are modest, with a defending stat of 45, marking at 35, and tackles in the mid-40s. His heading ability stands at 69 and physicality at 79.

EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Maradona's card, even with a 4-star Stamina, can keep up with the game's pace throughout and is often a good utiliser for late winners (Image via EA Sports)

These figures indicate that his strengths lie primarily in attack. In the game, this means he should be deployed in advanced positions like attacking midfielders, wingers, or forwards, where his creative and scoring abilities can shine.

Maradona's 4-star Stamina can hardly come to the opponents' advantage while defending against him as he can stack up energy by performing minimal box-to-box activities throughout the game. Thus, this card is a valuable asset for scoring late winners through sudden bursts of attacks.

His diminutive stature is a major disadvantage during set-pieces. In indirect free-kicks or corner-kick situations, it is extremely beneficial to position Maradona in an open space behind the opponent's wall, since his volleys are pinpoint accurate and tremendously powerful.

EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Icon Maradona: Traits and special features

EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Diego Maradona card traits (Image via EA Sports)

Maradona’s 100 OVR card is further enhanced by traits like Finesse Shot, Flair, and Play Maker, which boost his technical skills for scoring as well as creating scoring opportunities.

In terms of features, Maradona’s card comes with an alternate strong position of a Right Winger (RW). The Argentine legend's EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 card comes with 5-star Skill Moves, with his strong foot being left (5 stars) and weak foot rated at 3 stars.

Maradona's in-game action while scoring a finesse goal with his weak foot (Image via EA Sports)

Notably, his weak foot, although only rated 3 stars, is mitigated by the "Avoids Weak Foot" trait, meaning his gameplay remains lethal even when using his less dominant right foot.

These dynamic combinations allow him to be a consistent threat in both goal-scoring and creating chances.

Maradona's physical dimensions are compact at 5’5” (165 cm) and 72 kg, which complements his agile playing style. His work rate is High on attack and Medium on defense, ensuring that he pushes forward consistently while also contributing modestly on the defensive end.

Maradona's "Standing Archer" post-goal celebration in EA FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

Additionally, EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Icon Maradona's traits include Roulette (basic skill move) and Standing Archer (celebration).

Diego Maradona’s return as a 100 (+4) OVR Icon is a monumental opportunity for EA FC Mobile fans. With his blend of quick agility, excellent shooting, and creative playmaking, he fits seamlessly into any attacking setup.

While his defensive contributions are limited, Maradona's impact in the final third makes him a must-have for those looking to quickly add legendary flair to their squads.

