EA FC Tactical TOTY 2025: Best defenders and goalkeepers revealed

EA Sports continues to roll out its EA FC Tactical TOTY 2025 (Team of the Year) lineup, and now, it’s time for the last line of defense. The TOTY 2025 defenders and goalkeepers roster has been unveiled, showcasing the strongest backline and the best shot-stoppers of the season.

These elite players are set to boot any given EA FC Tactical squad, ensuring rock-solid defense and game-changing saves.

All EA FC Tactical TOTY 2025 defenders' and goalkeepers' cards

All EA FC Tactical nominees, without the winner cards (Image via EA Sports)

A total of twenty two EA FC Tactical TOTY 2025 players were shortlisted as TOTY nominees for best defenders and goalkeepers, and five out of them were declared winners as per fans' votes.

All these players have excelled in their respective leagues, showcasing defensive leadership and tactical intelligence. Here's the complete list of TOTY 2025 defenders and goalkeepers in EA FC Tactical:

Defenders:

Virgil van Dijk (CB) - 128,648

Dani Carvajal (RB) - 128,649

William Saliba (CB) - 128,646

Alejandro Grimaldo (LB) - 128,642

Marquinhos (CB) - 123,549

Antonio Rudiger (CB) - 123,548

Theo Hernández (LB) - 123,547

Alessandro Bastoni (CB) - 123,545

Rúben Dias (CB) - 123,543

Jeremie Frimpong (RB) - 122,839

Gleison Bremer (CB) - 31,420

Joshua Kimmich (RB) - 31,420

Jonathan Tah (CB) - 31,420

Federico Dimarco (LB) - 31,419

Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 31,419

Alessandro Buongiorno (CB) - 31,239

Maximilian Mittelstadt (LB) - 31,239

Goalkeepers:

Emiliano Martínez (GK) - 71,687

Mike Maignan (GK) - 68,889

Gregor Kobel (GK) - 68,889

Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK) - 68,888

Unai Simon (GK) - 17,520

The winners among the defender nominees were Virgil van Dijk, Dani Carvajal, William Saliba, and Alejandro Grimaldo, who were effectively walls in the backline throughout the entire last season.

Among the goalkeepers, the crown deservedly went to Argentina's World Cup-winning footballer Emiliano Martinez, whose shot-stopping heroics have been pivotal for both his club and country in the 2024-25 season.

Alongside Martinez, other standout goalkeepers in this event include Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK - 68,888), Mike Maignan (GK - 68,889), and Gregor Kobel (GK - 68,889), all of whom have excelled in their respective leagues throughout the last season.

How to get the EA FC Tactical TOTY 2025 defenders' and goalkeepers' cards

You can obtain these EA FC Tactical TOTY 2025 defenders and goalkeepers through the ongoing TOTY event in the EA FC Tactical game.

The cards will be available via special in-game packs, exclusive TOTY scouting, and event-based objectives. You can participate in limited-time challenges, complete milestone-based rewards, or use in-game currency to acquire TOTY stars.

Keep an eye on event announcements and login rewards for additional chances to strengthen your squad with these elite defenders and goalkeepers.

