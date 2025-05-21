EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 25 player cards

EA Sports announced the EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 25 players earlier today, May 21, 2025. The lineup features the best-performing footballers in the 2024-25 season of the Italian League. It is the fourth league to be added to the ongoing Team of the Season 25 promo and is expected to build on the success of the previously introduced leagues. The announced player cards will be added to the Market, Serie A chapter, exchanges, and Store packs.

The announcement has naturally generated quite a buzz amongst Serie A enthusiasts, who are now eagerly waiting for the player cards to be added to the title after the weekly reset on May 22, 2025.

Which players have made it to the EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 25 lineup?

Unlike the English Premier League, only 11 players have been announced for the Serie A Team of the Season 25. Shaped in a 4-1-1-4 strategy, the lineup mostly features players from Inter Milan (called Lombardia in EA FC Mobile), Fiorentina, and Napoli.

Here's a look at all the announced EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 25 players:

108 OVR CM - Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan/Lombardia)

108 OVR CB - Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan/Lombardia)

108 OVR ST - Mateo Retegui (Inter Milan/Lombardia)

107 OVR RB - Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli)

107 OVR CDM - Scott McTominay (Napoli)

107 OVR LB - Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan/Lombardia)

106 OVR CB - Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli)

106 OVR ST - Moise Kean (Fiorentina)

106 OVR GK - David De Gea (Fiorentina)

105 OVR RM - Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna)

105 OVR LW - Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio)

As can be seen above, all the announced Serie A Team of the Season 25 player cards have high Overall ratings. This will make them rare and highly desirable items when they launch in the Market. If you have enough Market Pick Tokens reserved, you can use them and stand a chance to acquire these player cards.

Inter Milan has also reached the UEFA Champions League Finals, so Inter's player cards will be in especially high demand. Those who get hold of the cards can sell them in the Market as soon as possible to accrue massive profits.

On the other hand, if your Ultimate Team has a low OVR rating, you can use the EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 25 players to win more matches in the Division Rivals mode.

