eFootball 2025 Carnival Campaign: Free Coins, special Strip, and exclusive rewards

The eFootball 2025 Carnival Campaign has officially begun, following the game's v4.3.0 update. It consists of multiple festive-themed rewards, unique events, and a special challenge featuring Brazilian legends. Players can earn free eFootball Coins through campaign objectives, and will also receive a Carnival-themed Strip just by logging in to the game.

Booster Tokens and other in-game bonuses are also available for those who participate in the special challenge event.

Here’s everything you need to know about the eFootball 2025 Carnival Campaign, including how to claim its rewards, complete its objectives, and maximize your gains.

eFootball 2025 Carnival Campaign overview

eFootball 2025 Carnival Campaign in-game screen (Image via Konami)

The eFootball 2025 Carnival Campaign is a great opportunity for players to strengthen their squads while enjoying the spirit of Carnival with exclusive in-game content.

This three-week campaign is packed with chances to earn rewards and test your skills in unique challenges.

Exclusive Carnival-themed Strip

The Carnival '25 Strip (Image via Konami)

To commemorate the festive season, eFootball is offering a free Carnival '25 Strip to all players who log in during the campaign period.

This rare in-game item adds a vibrant touch to a team’s appearance and enhances the Carnival experience in eFootball 2025.

Campaign period: February 20, 2025 – March 13, 2025

February 20, 2025 – March 13, 2025 Strip name: Carnival '25

Carnival '25 Claim deadline: The Strip will remain in your in-game inbox until March 20, 2025.

As such, players must log in and claim this exclusive item before the deadline to add it to their collection.

Completing objectives to earn up to 500 eFootball Coins

Campaign objectives and rewards (Image via Konami)

The Carnival Campaign introduces a set of special objectives, allowing players to earn a maximum of 500 eFootball Coins just by completing various in-game challenges.

Furthermore, out of these 500 eFootball Coins, 350 can be claimed just by logging in for 15 days. This currency can be used to acquire top-tier players and other valuable in-game items.

Campaign period: February 20, 2025 – March 13, 2025

Players can check their progress and view specific rewards by navigating to:

Missions > Objectives > Carnival Campaign

By logging in regularly and completing these objectives, players can maximize their rewards during the event.

eFootball 2025 Carnival Campaign special challenge event: Match vs Brazilian LEGENDS

eFootball 2025 Carnival Campaign Special Challenge Event (Image via Konami)

This limited-time event pits players against AI-controlled squads composed of legendary Brazilian footballers like Cafu, Kaka, Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, and others. It offers a thrilling challenge where participants must take on some of the best AI opponents in the game.

Event details:

Compete against teams built around legendary Brazilian players.

Face off against Superstar and Legend difficulty AI opponents.

and difficulty AI opponents. Use your Dream Team to test your squad against elite AI formations.

to test your squad against elite AI formations. Event Period: February 20, 2025 – March 13, 2025

Challenge rewards:

Random Booster Token (1)

(1) 20,000 Exp.

The Brazilian LEGENDS Team in eFootball 2025 (Image via Konami)

This event is a great way for players to not only test their squad's strength but also earn valuable training resources to enhance their team’s performance.

