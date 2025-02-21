The eFootball 2025 Ramadan Campaign has arrived, introducing exclusive Bayern Munich player cards with a festive twist. Arriving with the eFootball 2025 v4.3.0 update, this special event introduces position-switched stars from the Bavarian team, exciting in-game challenges, and valuable rewards.

Players can claim these special-edition cards through Chance Deals, unlock a unique Ramadan-inspired strip, and participate in engaging events. With a mix of free login bonuses, campaign objectives, and limited-time challenges, this is a golden opportunity for fans to strengthen their squads while enjoying the festive spirit.

eFootball 2025 Ramadan Campaign introduces Bayern Munich Position Switch Up highlight cards

eFootball 2025 Ramadan Campaign FC Bayern Munich Special Player List (Image via Konami)

The eFootball 2025 Ramadan Campaign introduces a FC Bayern Munich Special Player List pack featuring four cards with unexpected twists, where each star takes on a new position.

Here’s the list of the unique position-switched player cards in the FC Bayern Munich Ramadan Special Player List pack:

Jamal Musiala (CB - Center-Back)

Michael Olise (CB - Center-Back)

Joshua Kimmich (LWF - Left Wing Forward)

Kim Min-jae (CF - Center Forward)

These special-edition cards are not available through in-game currency purchases. Instead, they can only be obtained via Chance Deals for a limited period, making them exclusive rewards for dedicated players.

Players can receive a maximum of three Chance Deals by completing all campaign objectives, ensuring they get at least three of the four available Bayern Munich stars.

eFootball 2025 Ramadan Campaign free rewards and bonuses

Kim Min-jae Position Switch Up CF card in eFootball 2025 (Image via Konami)

Konami is rewarding players with multiple in-game items just for logging in during the campaign period.

Chance Deals

Log in during the event period to receive a free FC Bayern Munich Chance Deal, allowing you to sign one of the four exclusive Ramadan-special Bayern Highlight players.

Login Bonus Period: February 20, 2025 (02:00 am UTC) to April 3, 2025 (01:59 am UTC)

February 20, 2025 (02:00 am UTC) to April 3, 2025 (01:59 am UTC) Bonus Details: "Highlight: FC Bayern München" Chance Deal x1

Special Ramadan-inspired eFootball 2025 Strip

Ramadan '25 Strip (Image via Konami)

A Ramadan '25 special strip is also available for all players. Simply log in during the campaign period to claim this exclusive in-game kit.

Reward: Ramadan '25 Strip

Ramadan '25 Strip Availability: February 20, 2025 (02:00 am UTC) to April 3, 2025 (01:59 am UTC)

This unique strip can be worn in matches, allowing players to showcase their festive spirit.

eFootball 2025 Ramadan Campaign: Rounds, rewards, and duration

eFootball 2025 Ramadan Campaign Round 1 (Image via Konami)

This campaign features a set of objectives that reward players with valuable in-game items. New challenges will be added in two phases:

Round 1: Starts from February 27, 2025 (02:00 am UTC)

Starts from February 27, 2025 (02:00 am UTC) Round 2: Starts from March 6, 2025 (02:00 am UTC)

Here are the total rewards for completing all objectives:

3x "Highlight: FC Bayern Munich" Chance Deals

Ramadan '25 Avatar Set

100 eFootball Coins

Random Booster Token x1

Skill Training Program x1

Position Training Program x1

132,000 Exp.

250,000 GP

Players can track their progress by navigating to [Missions] > [Objectives] > [Ramadan Campaign] in the game.

Apart from these, there are a few Special Challenge events like Penalty Shootout and Long Journey Tour, offering fans rewards like Position Training Programs, Skill Training Programs, Random Booster Tokens, Exps, and GPs.

The eFootball 2025 Ramadan Campaign is thus an interesting event, offering a mix of exciting new Position Switch Up cards, login bonuses, and engaging challenges. Whether you're collecting unique player cards or competing in special events, this campaign is a fantastic way to celebrate the festive season in eFootball.

