  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update: Data carryover and other details explored

eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update: Data carryover and other details explored

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 22, 2025 12:09 GMT
eFootball v5.0.0 update, eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update
Konami announced the next big update in eFootball (Image via Konami)

A recent in-game mail about the data carryover after the eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update has the community buzzing. While Konami has yet to reveal a release date for eFootball's latest version, they talked about a mid-August 2025 release. Arriving during the title's 30th Anniversary Campaign, the news of this upcoming version update has raised expectations.

Ad

While you await more details about the eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update, this article talks about in-game assets and data carryover, invalidation of Career Objectives, and more.

All in-game assets and data carryover after the eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update

In the in-game mail, Konami published a list of in-game assets and data that will be carried over to the new version after the eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

  • eFootball Coins
  • eFootball Points
  • GP (Maximum 999,999,999)
  • Nominating Contract
  • Chance Deal
  • Selection Contest
  • Badges
  • Progress of Badges
  • Additional Stripes
  • Standard Player Ticket
  • Purchased Avatar Sets
  • Contents of Inbox
  • Username
  • Login Bonus
  • Random Booster Token
  • Co-op Emotes
  • Friend List
  • Training Program
  • Skill Training Program
  • Position Training Program
  • Skill Up
  • Gallery
  • Players Owned
  • My Team Backup Player Slots
  • Objectives Completed (Other than Career Objectives)
  • Pack Purchase
  • eFootball Point Shop Purchase

The carryover of Base Team and Avatar will vary depending on the available content at the time of the update.

Also read: How to get Nominating Contracts in eFootball

Ad
Konami announced the big eFootball update mid-August 2025 with an in-game mail (Image via Konami)
Konami announced the big eFootball update mid-August 2025 with an in-game mail (Image via Konami)

The Courtesy Ratings will be set at A during the update, and the Balance Sheet will also be carried over. However, some names might not be displayed, based on the post-update licenses. Furthermore, Match History will not be carried over.

Ad

Managers and Players carry over, and information regarding My League in eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update

According to the in-game mail, some players and managers might become unavailable in eFootball 2025 due to licensing issues. However, you can release them to win GPs and other in-game assets.

Also read: How to train Lewandowski in eFootball

youtube-cover
Ad

You will get some time to release these players and managers before they vanish from the game. As per the in-game mail, they will be removed later this year, during the v5.2.0 update. Once the v5.0.0 update goes live, you can track the players and managers scheduled to become unavailable.

Your "My League" progress and My League Points will also be reset after the upcoming eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update.

eFootball v5.0.0 update: Name changes for Training Programs and invalidation of Career Objectives

Ad

The in-game mail also states that certain items will have different names after the eFootball v5.0.0 update.

Ad

These are:

  • Training Program: Will be called "Exp. Tokens" after the update.
  • Skill Training Program: Will be called "Skill Tokens" after the update.
  • Position Training Program: Will be known as "Position Tokens" after the update.

The developer also stated that Career Objectives will be invalid after the eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update. Therefore, you should try to complete the challenges before the start of the update maintenance, so that you don't miss out on the rewards.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications