eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update: Data carryover and other details explored

A recent in-game mail about the data carryover after the eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update has the community buzzing. While Konami has yet to reveal a release date for eFootball's latest version, they talked about a mid-August 2025 release. Arriving during the title's 30th Anniversary Campaign, the news of this upcoming version update has raised expectations.While you await more details about the eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update, this article talks about in-game assets and data carryover, invalidation of Career Objectives, and more.All in-game assets and data carryover after the eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 updateIn the in-game mail, Konami published a list of in-game assets and data that will be carried over to the new version after the eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update:eFootball CoinseFootball PointsGP (Maximum 999,999,999)Nominating ContractChance DealSelection ContestBadgesProgress of BadgesAdditional StripesStandard Player TicketPurchased Avatar SetsContents of InboxUsernameLogin BonusRandom Booster TokenCo-op EmotesFriend ListTraining ProgramSkill Training ProgramPosition Training ProgramSkill UpGalleryPlayers OwnedMy Team Backup Player SlotsObjectives Completed (Other than Career Objectives)Pack PurchaseeFootball Point Shop PurchaseThe carryover of Base Team and Avatar will vary depending on the available content at the time of the update.Also read: How to get Nominating Contracts in eFootballKonami announced the big eFootball update mid-August 2025 with an in-game mail (Image via Konami)The Courtesy Ratings will be set at A during the update, and the Balance Sheet will also be carried over. However, some names might not be displayed, based on the post-update licenses. Furthermore, Match History will not be carried over. Managers and Players carry over, and information regarding My League in eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 updateAccording to the in-game mail, some players and managers might become unavailable in eFootball 2025 due to licensing issues. However, you can release them to win GPs and other in-game assets.Also read: How to train Lewandowski in eFootball You will get some time to release these players and managers before they vanish from the game. As per the in-game mail, they will be removed later this year, during the v5.2.0 update. Once the v5.0.0 update goes live, you can track the players and managers scheduled to become unavailable.Your &quot;My League&quot; progress and My League Points will also be reset after the upcoming eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update.eFootball v5.0.0 update: Name changes for Training Programs and invalidation of Career ObjectivesThe in-game mail also states that certain items will have different names after the eFootball v5.0.0 update.These are:Training Program: Will be called &quot;Exp. Tokens&quot; after the update.Skill Training Program: Will be called &quot;Skill Tokens&quot; after the update.Position Training Program: Will be known as &quot;Position Tokens&quot; after the update.The developer also stated that Career Objectives will be invalid after the eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update. Therefore, you should try to complete the challenges before the start of the update maintenance, so that you don't miss out on the rewards.