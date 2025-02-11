How to get Nominating Contracts in eFootball 2025

Nominating Contracts in eFootball 2025 are one of the most crucial in-game assets. It allows you to purchase random players from the ones lined up for this deal. There are four types of Nominating Contracts, categorized by their rating: two-star, three-star, four-star, and five-star. You can use them to purchase players from POTM packs, Highlight Packs, and more.

You can use Nominating Contracts to purchase players of the same star ratings. Since these are such a valuable in-game asset, gamers are always looking for ways to get more Nominating Contracts in eFootball 2025. This article brings details on how to get these contracts easily.

Different ways to get Nominating Contracts in eFootball 2025

You must play in different game modes and complete certain objectives to collect Nominating Contracts in eFootball 2025. You can also check out the final segment to learn how to use these contracts for your benefit. Read on to explore more.

Participate in the eFootball League

Your first eFootball League game of each week will help you earn one three-star Nominating Contract. Konami also runs certain Special Campaigns in the league, and you can get another three-star contract if you play at least five games during these Campaigns. You can grab players of 75+ overalls with these contracts.

Participate in eFootball Leagues to get these contracts (Image via Konami)

Open the game, click on "Match", and then click on eFootball League to participate in the league matches.

Playing Tour Events

Tour Events are live in the game all the time and you will always find certain Nominating Contracts as part of its rewards. You can get two-star contracts after completing your first-ever match in the Tour Events.

Claim the contracts from the Tour Events (Image via Konami)

You can also get five-star contracts from the Rewards section of these Tour Events by completing certain milestones. Go to the "Match" section from the in-game screen and toggle between events to find the offline Tour Events currently live in the game.

Participating in Challenge Events

You can get a four-star Nominating Contract for completing your first Challenge Event game and can claim another after the fifth game.

Challenge events can be a great source of these contracts (Image via Konami)

Go to the "Match" section and toggle between events to find the Challenge Events; you can then compete with other users online.

How to claim and use the Nominating Contracts in eFootball 2025

You must claim the Nominating Contracts first to use them to purchase players that will suit your playstyle and formation. Check out the step-by-step guide to learn how to claim and use these contracts.

Step 1: Enter the game and go to the Objectives section.

Enter the game and go to the section. Step 2: Choose Objectives from the two sub-sections.

Choose from the two sub-sections. Step 3: Choose Regular Objectives from the three sub-sections.

Choose from the three sub-sections. Step 4: Now click on Claim All and you will claim all the rewards you earned by clearing objectives. If you have earned any Nominating Contracts in eFootball 2025 from completing the Objectives, you can claim them by this process.

Now click on and you will claim all the rewards you earned by clearing objectives. If you have earned any Nominating Contracts in eFootball 2025 from completing the Objectives, you can claim them by this process. Step 5: Now return to the in-game home screen, and click on Contracts .

Now return to the in-game home screen, and click on . Step 6: Go to the Special Player List.

Here, you can toggle between the packs to find the packs that allow you to purchase players using the Nominating Contracts in eFootball 2025. Sign players from these packs, train them, and use them in your team to enhance your chances of winning.

