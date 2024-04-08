How to create the best Quick Counter team in eFootball 2024 

A balanced Quick Counter team in eFootball 2024 can be a nightmare for any opposition, however, when it comes to building a team, many tend to use the auto-pick option, which is designed to pick players focused on increasing your team's strength. Since this auto-pick feature often fails to create the best teams based on personal requirements, players start blaming the tactics and drift away from using them.

This article will dive into the details of the tactics and help you learn about creating the best Quick Counter team in eFootball 2024.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Building a balanced Quick Counter team in eFootball 2024: Best managers

Finding a coach familiar with the Quick Counter tactics is the first task. You can find the best managers of the game in the Contract menu.

Go to Contract and find Manager List there. Click on the names of the managers and check their familiarity with different tactics. You can use your GP (in-game currency) to buy any of them.

G. Zeitzler (Liverpool R) and E. Tebaldi (Piemonte BN) are two great managers in the game best suited for Quick Counter in eFootball 2024.

How to find the best players for the best Quick Counter team in eFootball 2024?

Konami keeps bringing new POTW cards every week, and they also bring special cards for different events. For example, the eFootball x Blue Lock collaboration is currently live in the game, introducing some amazing enhanced player cards. However, getting the best players from these pack openings depends a lot on your luck.

Thus, naming the best players for a particular tactic (Quick Counter in this case) can be confusing, and many may fail to grab the best choice player cards. There are many players you can opt for, but this article will help in finding the ones by focusing on the right attributes.

Defense

Find defenders who will not miss a tackle (Image via Konami)

Try to opt for robust defenders when building the best Quick Counter team in eFootball 2024. While Quick Counter will give you an advantage moving forward, it will also leave you prone to attacks in case of a misplaced pass. To deal with this rebound, the backline has to be powerful enough to soak up all the pressure.

Also, try to pick defenders who are great at passing, as you must send the ball to your forwards as soon as you regain possession. Check out our list of the best defenders in eFootball 2024 who are powerful and good at passing to help you create the best Quick Counter team in eFootball 2024.

Midfield

Find the best midfielders who are perfect for both attack and defense. (Image via Konami)

Midfield is another crucial section for the best Quick Counter team in eFootball 2024. They can make or break the play, so build a midfield with agile players great at visional passing and tough enough to support the defense.

The defense plays the ball forward, and the midfield is responsible for continuing the task. Speed and acceleration are crucial factors that cannot be overlooked. Backed by these traits, they should also be visionary enough to play the ball through to the forwards or the wingers.

Fielding a defensive midfielder, a creative playmaker, and a CMF can be an ideal midfield formation for Quick Counter tactics in eFootball 2024.

Forwards

Find the best forwards who are well aware of the game. (Image via Konami)

When trying to build the best Quick Counter team in eFootball 2024, having speedsters in your team is a must. Depending on whether you will attack from the flanks or the middle, you can field the best wingers in a 4-3-3 formation with a CF up front and another CF in the reserves.

Using this formation will help drain the opponents' energy thanks to the fast wingers. Moreover, this also creates an opening for the CF which can be utilized efficiently with practice.

However, do note that the opponents won't be the only ones getting tired. Running on the flanks also drains your wingers. So it is crucial to have a good sub game, and more importantly, an efficient enough super-sub in the dugouts.

These tips can help you build the best Quick Counter team in eFootball 2024. You can opt for a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-2 formation for this tactic. However, if you have the right players, a three-at-the-back formation also works just fine.

You can also change the positions of your players after the eFootball 2024 v3.4.0 update. Use it wisely to gain a tactical advantage as well.

