eFootball 2024 v3.4.0: All gameplay changes and features

Konami announced plenty of gameplay changes in the upcoming eFootball 2024 v3.4.0 update, and the community is absolutely elated about it. The latest version has announced some amazing rewards for this update to celebrate the football simulator's collaboration with the hit anime Blue Lock.

This article discusses all the recent gameplay changes that arrived with eFootball 2024 v3.4.0 and will explain their impact on your overall in-game experience.

eFootball 2024 v3.4.0 update has announced some amazing gameplay changes

The latest eFootball 2024 v3.4.0 update went live on March 21, 2024, and it mostly focused on the Heading and Defending aspects of the game since fans repeatedly asked for further improvements in these avenues.

Developers have also made changes to the Attacking aspect to accommodate the changes. Here is a brief description of the enhancements made in eFootball 2024 v3.4.0.

Enhancements in Defense

Defending is made easier in this latest eFootball 2024 version 3.4.0 update (Image via Konami)

Head-on Defending was a nightmare for eFootball 2024 players. Even the best defenders in the game often failed to stick out a foot and recover the ball smoothly, making players suffer in crucial league or challenge matches.

The latest updates to the Defending aspect promise to improve defending players' head-on movement. The movement and timing of tackle enhancements, combined with the adjustments made to sliding tackle in one of the previous updates, will make scoring harder in the game.

Improved conviction of Heading

Heading enhancements will increase your scoring chances (Image via Konami)

The recurring problems in Heading often frustrated players. Thus, Konami has promised some enhancements to improve the conviction of Heading in eFootball 2024 v3.4.0.

An open player at the end of a cross will now head sharply and more accurately. In the latest update, the accuracy of your heading will depend on two aspects: the heading stats of the attacker and the defending players' posture and position.

The heading convictions for clearances are also enhanced in this eFootball 2024 v3.4.0 update.

Modifications made to the "Classic No. 10" Playstyle

There are some adjustments made to the play style of the No.10s to make build-ups scarier than ever (Image via Konami)

While the proper No. 10s are disappearing from football with other midfield positions adapting to their playstyles, Konami has made some modifications to their gameplay.

The No. 10s of your team will now become the extra man in attacks. Their enhanced off-the-ball movement will help them spearhead the offense. However, to save energy for such intense build-up movements, these players will refrain from participating in defensive movements.

As mentioned on the official website, the official positions for a No. 10's playing style have been changed to SS and AMF. Since CMFs already occupy a crucial part of the field and a lot of defensive responsibilities, they will be relieved of No. 10 responsibilities in the latest update.

The new update has broadened the scope of player development with "Position Training"

Player Proficiency is among the most sought-after updates in the latest version update of Konami's eFootball 2024 (Image via Konami)

Konami has added a new Player Action feature called "Position Training." The applicable players will have a list of Position Proficiencies through the Position Training Program. Their Player Proficiency hits a maximum of two random positions.

The acquirable Player Proficiencies will depend on the player's default proficiencies at the time of their signing. Most will adapt to the Bright Green or Faded Green in color on their positional diagram.

You can now edit the player's positions on your team

This new adjustment in eFootball 2024 v3.4.0 will allow you to tweak the positions of your players to facilitate the best formations in eFootball 2024. This will provide an array of tactical options.

Other changes

In the eFootball 2024 v3.4.0 update, players can now register friends or other users they frequently play with. This will allow you to see whether they are currently playing and invite them for a match.

