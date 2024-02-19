The best Wingers in eFootball 2024 will enhance your Dream team's attacks. Konami’s popular football simulation title has given its players the chance to gather the best football stars from around the world. The game also brings some special boosted or Epic cards for the players who perform extraordinarily well.

However, these cards are the rarest assets in the title and require thousands of eFootball Coins (in-game currency). Therefore, many players opt for the base cards to build their perfect Dream Team.

This article lists the best wingers in eFootball 2024 that are must-haves for your Dream Team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s point of view.

Vinicius Junior and 4 other best wingers in eFootball 2024 (LWFs) to have in your Dream Team

Left-wing forwards are among the most celebrated players in the football world. They showcase some eye-catching skills, even with most of the attacking responsibilities on their shoulders. Having the best wingers in eFootball 2024 on your Dream Team can help you enhance the quality of your attack.

1) Son Heung-Min

Song Heun-Min remains a top left winger in eFootball 2024 (Image via Konami)

This prolific South Korean winger has built a name for himself in European football over the years. The Tottenham Hotspur star is an asset for his national team and can become one for your eFootball 2024 Dream Team as well.

Son is considered among the best wingers in eFootball 2024. His ability to drive the ball through the left wing, combined with his burst of speed and acceleration, will give the best defenders of the game a hard time.

The player’s Offensive Awareness, Ball Control, Dribbling, and Tight Possession stats are 70+ on the base card. His Curl and Finishing are impressive, too. However, his most impressive stats are Speed and Acceleration (both are 80+). The base card of this winger can move up to 93 with proper training.

2) Vinicius Junior

Vinicius base card can become as good as his Player of the Week Card (Image via Konami)

The Brazilian winger is considered among the best wingers in eFootball 2024. He is the best young player in the world. The right-footed winger was a part of Los Blancos’ UCL triumph in 2022 and is currently an irreplaceable piece of Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Like Son, Vinicius Junior has an immense speed burst. Combining that with his incredible dribbling skills makes him an irreplaceable part of any eFootball Dream Team. The best Goalkeepers of the game will have trouble stopping him in your team.

Vinicius Junior’s base card has 80+ Dribbling, Speed, and Acceleration stats. He also has 70 or up in Kicking Power, Curl, Finishing, Tight Possession, Ball Control, and Offensive Awareness. The base card can reach up to 94 with the right training.

3) Jack Grealish

The former Aston Villa winger has been a part of Man City’s UCL triumph in recent years, and his creativity can make him crucial for your Dream Team. The benefit of having this creative playmaker is that he can also operate in the Central Midfield, helping you insert more attacking gunpowder into your team.

This young playmaker is among the best wingers in eFootball 2024 thanks to his ability to mess with even the best Defensive Midfielders of eFootball 2024. With his amazing control over the ball and passing stats, Grealish can easily identify teammates’ runs behind the opponents’ defensive lines.

The base card of Jack Grealish comes with 80+ ratings on Ball Control and Dribbling stats and 70+ ratings on Offensive Awareness, Tight Possession, Curl, Lofted Pass, and more, making him a menace for the opposing teams.

4) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kharavatskhelia is a top-tier winger both on the field and in the game (Image via Konami)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a prolific winger and was an integral part of Napoli’s Seri A win. The Georgian left-winger has already established himself among the best wingers in eFootball 2024 as well as in the football world.

The 81-rated base card of Kvaratskhelia is a versatile one. You can put the player on either flank of your Dream Team, and he will show a masterclass. While his Offensive Awareness is a little under 70, Kvaratskhelia comes with 80-rated Dribbling and 81-rated Tight Possession stats.

On the other hand, stats like Ball Control, Finishing, Curl, Speed, Acceleration, and more indicate that the player has 70+ ratings in the game. The card can reach up to 93 with proper training.

5) Luiz Diaz

Luiz Diaz is also a reliable winger in eFootball 2024 (Image via Konami)

The Liverpool player is another popular, prolific winger in the circuit. While you shouldn't expect pinpoint crosses from this youngster’s base card, his other stats surely make a place for him in the list of the best wingers in eFootball 2024.

The Latin American speedster has impressive Offensive Awareness, Ball Control, and exceptional speed and acceleration stats. While his Dribbling, Speed, and Acceleration are at 80 or higher ratings, the Offensive Awareness, Ball Control, and Tight Possession at 70+ ratings are not much behind.

Pick up any of these best wingers in eFootball 2024 (LWF) cards, and you won’t have to worry about attacks from the left flank anymore. Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest gaming-related updates, guides, and more.

