The best eFootball 2024 Lionel Messi builds play an important role since there are many cards that you can prepare for. The franchise has been releasing Messi cards since the arrival of its latest version on September 7, 2023. While the best card probably arrived after arguably one of the greatest footballers won the World Cup, many eFootball 2024 players might be confused about its build.

That said, this article provides the best eFootball 2024 Lionel Messi builds to help you train the world-renowned player’s card.

Disclaimer: This guide is only for the Ambassador Pack of the player, the World Cup winning card of Lionel Messi in eFootball 2024. While there are other popular cards for the player released in eFootball 2024, this guide only helps you train the player's latest card.

Best eFootball 2024 Lionel Messi build: World Cup card

One of the biggest responsibilities of a manager is to train cards perfectly so they can be used to the best of their abilities. While the Daily Game challenge in the recent update helped players acquire a Neymar Jr Santos card and train it, players will likely be as excited about the Big Time Lionel Messi cards.

Here is a complete guide to training these cards perfectly with the Training Points to solve the winger or forward problems in your Dream Team.

eFootball 2024 Lionel Messi build (Image via YouTube/SDP MULTIVERSE)

The player is upgradable to level 36, and it will require at least five 10,000, three 4,000, three 1,000, and seven 100 Training Programs to completely train this card to its top level.

Thereafter, you will need to upgrade the player's stats to use him to his best potential. Find the card in the “Players” section and tap on the “Player Progression” option. Then, add the Progression Points to different icons, which will enhance the player's statistics, making him unstoppable in your Dream Team. Check out our best eFootball 2024 Lionel Messi build to do so:

Add eight points to the first icon on the left side (“Aim” icon) to increase Finishing, Set Piece, and other aspects.

Add four points to the second icon (“Football” icon) to increase different aspects of his game.

Add six points to the third icon (“Training Cone” icon) to increase Ball Control, Dribbling, and other aspects.

Add eight points to the fourth icon (“Dribbling” icon) to further increase the same and more.

Add four points to the fifth icon (“Football Boot” icon) to increase speed and other aspects of the game.

Use one point to the fifth icon (“Upward Arrow” icon) to increase Jumping, Kicking Power, and other aspects of the game.

This way, the player will be prepared to take on AMF, RWF, and SS positions.

This Ambassador Pack Lionel Messi card can cross 100 ratings in overall stats if trained properly.