eFootball 2024 v3.4.0: Blue Lock collaboration and all new Special Packs

Konami has brought an exciting Blue Lock collaboration for eFootball fans in the latest eFootball 2024 v3.4.0 update. The Blue Lock manga/anime is based on Japan's journey in the FIFA World Cup 2028 and is one of the most-adored anime in the football community. Thus, the highly anticipated collaboration has raised the excitement level of the eFootball community.

The eFootball 2024 x Blue Lock collaboration in v3.4.0 went live in the game on March 21, 2024. This article provides everything you need to know about it.

eFootball 2024 v3.4.0 brings a new and exciting Blue Lock collaboration

Per the official website, the event went live on March 21, 2024, and will continue until April 11, 2024. The collaboration event promises exclusively crafted player cards and Avatars from the animated TV series. Read on to explore more details.

Grab the special packs

You get a special pack from the eFootball 2024 and Blue Lock collaboration (Image via Konami)

Konami introduces a new special pack called the "BLUE LOCK pack: Yoichi Isagi." The pack includes a special player (Inzaghi), a collaboration Avatar, multiple Training Programs, and more.

The eFootball 2024 Blue Lock collaboration event brings some special strips, too (Image via Konami)

The special pack offers a Blue Lock Team Red in-game jersey and 10 4,000 Training Program Exp.

The exclusively designed player cards

Here are all the exclusively designed cards created for this event (Image via Konami)

The developers took time to exclusively design a few player cards to celebrate the eFootball 2024 x Blue Lock collaboration event. The list of cards includes Filippo Inzaghi Internazionale, and AC Milan cards, Harry Kane and Thomas Muller's Bayern Munich cards, and more. Below is the complete list:

F. Inzaghi (CF - AC Milan): 97-rated card

97-rated card F. Inzaghi (CF - Internazionale): 95-rated card

95-rated card T. Kubo (RMF - Real Sociedad): 93-rated card

93-rated card B. Fernandes (AMF - Manchester United): 94-rated card

94-rated card A. Garnacho (LWF - Manchester United): 93-rated card

93-rated card M. Rashford (LWF - Manchester United): 93-rated card

93-rated card J. Kimmich (CMF - Bayern Munich): 95-rated card

95-rated card R. Hojlund (CF - Manchester United): 94-rated card

94-rated card H. Kane (CF - Bayern Munich): 96-rated card

96-rated card E. Choupo Moting (CF - Bayern Munich): 92-rated card

92-rated card T. Muller (SS - Bayern Munich): 92-rated card

Other rewards

﻿﻿Here are the Blue Lock Avatars you can get by participating in the collaboration event in eFootball 2024 v3.4.0 (Image via Konami)

There are plenty of other rewards for you in this eFootball 2024x Blue Lock collaboration in the v3.4.0 update. They are listed below:

Special Login Present: The game will keep rolling out special Blue Lock-based character Avatars for the next two weeks.

The game will keep rolling out special Blue Lock-based character Avatars for the next two weeks. Blue Lock Campaign brings rewards: Completing the Blue Lock Campaign's objectives can help you earn 8 collaboration-exclusive Avatars and other in-game rewards.

Completing the Blue Lock Campaign's objectives can help you earn 8 collaboration-exclusive Avatars and other in-game rewards. Blue Lock 2nd Selection Tour Event has some more rewards: Keep playing the Blue Lock 2nd Selection Tour Events as it helps you get a Chance Deal for the "Highlight: Blue Lock" special players. it will also unlock the "Blue Lock Team White" strip for you. Each Chance Deal will allow you to get one player from the special player list.

You can win other in-game items as rewards as well.

