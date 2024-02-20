5 best wingers in eFootball 2024 (RWFs) to have in your Dream Team

When discussing the best wingers in eFootball 2024, we often focus on left-wing forwards (LWFs), not right-wingers. This might be due to LWFs stealing the limelight on a football pitch in most cases. However, you should always have a reliable player to handle the right flank, especially when playing with wider formations.

This article focuses on finding the best wingers in eFootball 2024 who can take care of the right flank in your Dream Team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's point of view.

Lionel Messi and four other best wingers in eFootball 2024 (RWFs) you must have in your team

1) Lionel Messi

Konami has designed base cards for different positions for their brand ambassadors over the years. However, the top-rated ones have always been right winger (RWF) or shadow striker (SS) cards. The recent addition, the RWF Messi base card of Inter Miami, is among the best wingers in eFootball 2024 currently. The 83-rated base card can reach up to 94 ratings after proper training.

However, the base card also has some amazing ratings in stats like Ball Control, Dribbling, Tight Possession, Place Kicking, Curl, and more. With all these stats having 80+ ratings, you can easily cut inside and place a left-footed curler into the top corner, and not even the top goalkeepers of eFootball 2024 will manage to stop the shot.

2) Mohammed Salah

Liverpool’s Egyptian King is among the best Right Wing forwards in Konami’s football simulator title. The 82-rated card of one of the Premier League’s most-adored record-breakers will be crucial for your Dream Team. Salah has incredible speed and dribbling skills, perfect for carrying your team out of any situation.

The 82-rated Mohammed Salah card has great Speed and Offensive Awareness stats, both rated at 80. Apart from that, his Dribbling, Tight Possession, and Curling stats are also respectably rated. A card with the right training can reach up to 93 ratings. Besides, he has leadership ability, so having this natural leader on your team is also a huge advantage.

3) Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is another top RWF in eFootball 2024. While both the previous entries in this list were slightly more experienced, this youngster has taken the football world by storm. His performance at Arsenal and for his national team has been outstanding in the past few months, and it shows in his current form in the game.

Mikel Arteta’s top choice for the right flank of his Arsenal side has an 82-rated base card in the game. While the prolific winger’s key stats are over 70, his best quality is his 80+-rated Acceleration. The sudden burst of speed is hard for any of the top defenders of eFootball 2024 to handle. Furthermore, his stats will increase as you train the player, which is the biggest advantage of owning this card.

4) Phil Foden

The Englishman played with Saka in their U19 World Cup triumph in India, competed with him for a place in the senior national team, and trained under Pep Guardiola. Phil Foden can also be a tough competitor for Bukayo Saka when choosing the best wingers in eFootball 2024 (RWF) for your Dream Team.

Foden, with his 80+-rated Balance and Ball Control stats, can also take care of the right flank of your Dream Team. With his 70+ ratings in Offensive Awareness, Dribbling, Tight Possession, and more, Phil Foden can carry the ball in the attacking third, cut inside, and shoot to secure your lead on the scoreboard.

5) Rodrygo

While this list names him in the fifth position, the Los Blancos man is far from the other two youngsters on this list of the best wingers in eFootball 2024. Rodrygo was integral to Real Madrid’s last UCL winning campaign and continues to prove his worth for the team. The RWF has amazing skills to control the ball in Tight Possessions, making him an excellent choice for your Dream Team, especially when you play in wide formations.

The 80-rated card can reach up to 93 ratings with proper training. His Ball Control, Dribbling, Tight Possession, and other skills are 75+. Therefore, Rodrygo can become a big thing for your eFootball Dream Team, even with little training.

The best wingers in eFootball 2024 (RWFs) list try to focus on the players' current form. Therefore, bigger names like Mbappe, Di Maria, and more are not included here. However, those players can also be a top choice for your team.

