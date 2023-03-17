eFootball 2023 has some of the best goalkeeper cards for any player. So, when building a dream team, you will never fall short of players to protect the infiltration of the three sticks. However, choosing the right one among them in eFootball 23 is essential. This is why everyone can make a dream team, but not everyone will win.

When building a dream team, having the right goalie to guard your posts is extremely important. Your goalkeeper should make the box his backyard so your defense can play more freely too. This agility in different positions will help you move properly and snatch the ball back from your opponents in the game. This base eFootball 2023 goalkeeper card list will help you choose the right keepers for your dream team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Thibaut Courtois and 4 other top Goalkeeper choices for your eFootball 23 Dream Team

Here is a list of the five best eFootball 2023 base goalkeeper cards to guard your posts.

5) Ederson Moraes

The second-choice goalkeeper of the Brazil national team is one of the best goalies in the game. If a player is consistently the goalkeeper of Pep Guardiola’s team, you can anticipate his quality. Ederson is a brave offensive goalkeeper with an 84-rated base card in eFootball 2023.

After training, this card can reach a rating of 97. The updated version can get up to 80+ in all GK abilities like Awareness, Catching, Reflexes, Parrying, and Reach. It will have an 82 rating on Kicking Power. And with his 70+ rated low and lofted pass abilities, Ederson will be your go-to guy if you like to play long ball counters.

4) Jan Oblak

The Atletico Madrid keeper is so buffed in eFootball 23 that he has been on the list of best GKs for a long time. This defensive goalkeeper is a perfect card for players who like quick counters. This 84-rated goalkeeper car in eFootball 2023 is a must-have for your dream team.

After training, Oblak's card can go up to a 94 rating. Then it will have 85+ ratings in each of the goalkeeping stats.

3) Alisson Becker

Brazil is blessed in terms of goalkeepers. Both of their goalkeepers are first-choice keepers for two of the big six clubs in English football. This Merseyside keeper’s base card is rated at 85 in eFootball 2023. He is one of the best offensive keepers in the game. He is as good as the others on the list in controlling the ball and fits perfectly in teams with any play style.

This card can reach up to 95-rated upon training properly. It will then have a massive 90 in GK awareness, 85 or more in Parrying, Reflex, and Reach, and 82 in Catching, making it one of the best cards in efootball 23.

2) Manuel Neuer

There isn’t much to say about this eFootball 23 card. Manuel Neuer is already one of the legends of the game. He was a part of Germany’s last World Cup-winning squad, Bayern’s European glory, and is probably one of the pioneers of modern-day offensive goalkeeping. Neuer has always been one of the best goalkeepers in eFootball 2023 in his own right. His 85-rated base card also rightfully deserves its place in your dream team.

This card can go up to 95 after max training. With 62 Ball Control, 60+ Low and Lofted Pass, 70+ Kicking Power and Contact, 80+ Jump, and other GK abilities, Neuer is one of those must-have cards for any dream team.

1) Thibaut Courtois

The Los Blancos keeper has an 86-rated base card in the game and can easily be considered among the best cards in eFootball 2023. Courtois has been integral to Carlo Ancelotti’s recent success with Real Madrid. He won them the UCL final almost alone. The Belgian is a goalkeeper who can shock your opponent by saving goals even when you think you are conceding.

This card can reach up to 95 levels, and with 85+ GK Awareness, Parrying and Reach, and 80+ GK Catching and Reflexes, it is one of the top cards to have in your efootball 23 dream team.

These are the best goalkeeper cards you must opt for when building a dream team in eFootball 2023. Y. Sommer, G. Donnarumma, and Marc Andre ter Stegen have fallen short of entering the list. They can also be clutch choices for your dream teams.

