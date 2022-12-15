[WATCH] Shubman Gill takes a stunning reflex catch at short leg to send back Nurul Hasan on Day 2 against Bangladesh 

Team India's Shubman Gill took a brilliant reflex catch at short leg to dismiss Nurul Hasan for 16 runs on Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh on Thursday, December 15.

After being bowled out for 404 in their first innings, the Indian bowlers got to work straight away in the second session. Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav had a much more impactful outing than their Bangladeshi counterparts as they shared four wickets between them with the new ball.

India kept taking wickets, especially with the introduction of spin bowling. The Bangla Tigers were deep in trouble at 97-5, with their last pure batting pair of Mushfiqur Rahim and Nurul sharing the crease.

Kuldeep Yadav was in full flow right from the word go after claiming the wicket of opposition skipper Shakib Al Hasan off just the second ball of his spell. The left-arm spinner then claimed Nurul's scalp with a great deal of help from Gill, who was placed close at short leg. Watch the stellar grab right here:

The youngster reacted quickly to take a sharp catch and had an animated celebration with Virat Kohli. Gill has garnered a reputation for being an exceptional athlete and has claimed several screamers over the years, right from his days in junior cricket to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Bangladesh in a state of absolute peril following a clinical display by the Indian bowlers

Following the dismissal of Nurul, India made quick work of the lower-middle order to reduce the hosts to 102-8.

Bangladesh are still miles away from catching up to the opposition's first-innings total and have an uphill task to avoid the follow-on.

Kuldeep was the pick of the Indian bowlers on Day 2. He went on to take the wickets of Taijul Islam and Mushfiqur to claim figures of 4-33 off his 10 overs.

Earlier in the day, the left-arm spinner played a key role by recording his highest-ever Test score (40). He shared a 92-run stand with Ravichandran Ashwin to help Team India cross the 400-run mark.

Has Kuldeep Yadav made a serious statement with his all-round performance on Day 2? Let us know what you think.

