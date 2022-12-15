[WATCH] Umesh Yadav smashes a 100-meter six to get off the mark against Bangladesh 

Team India bowler Umesh Yadav showcased his power-hitting credentials with a monstrous 100-meter six off just the second delivery he faced on Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh on Thursday, December 15.

Umesh, known for his exploits with the bat lower down the order, especially in red-ball cricket, came to the crease following Ravichandran Ashwin's dismissal. The right-arm pacer defended the first delivery by Mehidy Hasan Miraz with gusto before dispatching the next one ruthlessly for a maximum.

Bowled on a good length, the Vidarbha-born player got down on one knee to play a slog-sweep to perfection. The man stationed at deep midwicket was merely an on-looker as the ball sailed well into the stands to get Umesh off the mark.

Watch the video of the extraordinary 100-meter six right below:

Umesh has a reputation for getting into the scheme of things right away with the bat by slogging. He famously scored 31 runs off 10 deliveries in the third Test against South Africa in 2019, hitting five sixes off George Linde.

As a result, he currently holds the record of the fastest player to reach 30 runs in a Test innings as well as the highest strike rate after facing 10 deliveries.

Umesh Yadav remains unbeaten on 15 off 10 deliveries as bowled out for 404 runs

The pacer continued with his brute approach to strike yet another six with a slog-sweep, which was almost a replica shot of the gigantic 100-meter hit.

He hit 15 runs in quick time, but with Mohammed Siraj getting out while trying to attempt the boundary, Team India's innings came to an end.

The visitors posted 404 on the board in the first innings. Beginning the day at 278-6, Shreyas Iyer finally ran out of luck, but the bowlers had their task cut with the pair of Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav staying put.

Sharing a record seventh-wicket partnership against Bangladesh, the duo scored the bulk of runs among the lower order to help India cross the 350 and 375-run marks.

Have Team India posted a competitive total in Chattogram? Let us know what you think.

