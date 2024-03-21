What is Position Training in eFootball 2024 v3.4.0

Position Training in eFootball 2024 is the latest inclusion in its latest v3.4.0 update. This opens up a new horizon as it allows you to train a player for multiple positions. It is expected that this will allow you to try different tactical experiments to find the best possible combination for your team. However, being relatively new, this feature has raised some questions in the community.

While almost everyone understands the concept of Position Training in eFootball 2024, there is plenty of confusion about the working process of the feature. This article will try to shed some light on the topic.

Position Training in eFootball 2024, and how does it work?

As per Konami's official statement, Position Training in eFootball 2024 is a new feature that allows you to train specific players in your Dream Team for multiple positions. You can train your CFs to play as SS, turn your fullbacks into the best CBs or LMFs in the game, and so on and so forth.

However, note that you can only train certain players who are eligible for Player Proficiency in the game. As shown in the official video, you can check whether a player is eligible by checking out their details. You can train a player's proficiency in a maximum of two positions.

Players will only adapt to the Bright Green or Faded Green colored position on their positional diagram (Image via Konami)

A player will acquire Player Proficiency based on their default position at the time of signing. They, upon being trained with Position Training in eFootball 2024's latest v3.4.0 update, will generally adapt to the Bright Green (high level of proficiency) or Faded Green (intermediate level of proficiency) colored positions on their positional diagram.

Here is a list of registered positions and their adjacent and acquirable positions:

CFs can adapt to SS/LWF/RWF positions.

can adapt to positions. SSs can adapt to CF/LWF/RWF/ AMF positions

can adapt to positions RWFs can adapt to CF/LWF/SS positions

can adapt to positions LWFs can adapt to CF/RWF/SS positions

can adapt to positions AMFs can adapt to SS/RMF/LMF/CMF positions

can adapt to positions RMFs can adapt to RWF/AMF/CMF/RB/DMF positions

can adapt to positions LMFs can adapt to LWF/AMF/CMF/LB/DMF positions

can adapt to positions CMFs can adapt to LMF/RMF/DMF/AMF positions

can adapt to positions DMFs can adapt to LMF/RMF/CMF/CB positions

can adapt to positions RBs can adapt to RMF/CB positions

can adapt to positions LBs can adapt to LMF/CB positions

can adapt to positions CBs can adapt to DMF/LB.RB positions

Note that Position Training in eFootball 2024 is only applicable to the base cards. Players of the "Trending" player card type cannot undergo such changes.

