Eighth mo.co Key Portal Insights (May 9, 2025): All upcoming update sneak peeks, explored

The eighth mo.co Key Portal Insights (KPI) are back, and this time developer Supercell has shared a lot of insights on some content from the upcoming big update. While the developer initially said that there would only be seven KPIs, it announced the eighth KPI via an official X post on May 9, 2025. According to it, the developer is planning to focus on improving major in-game issues before going crazy on marketing.

The eighth mo.co Key Portal Insights has also revealed that Supercell is planning to bring more depth and variety to the game to make it less repetitive, expand social systems, to make the experience more engaging. In this article, we will discuss the update sneak peeks shared in the eighth mo.co KPI, published on May 9, 2025.

Every update sneak peek discussed in the mo.co Key Portal Insights

The developing team of mo.co has shared some important updates in the eighth mo.co Key Portal Insights.

Check out the list below to learn more:

The developer mentioned that since many players complained about the game becoming repetitive and lacking long-term purpose. As such, it's planning to add more depth and variety to the gameplay.

Supercell stated that it will be expanding the social systems. So, we might see Guild Wars in mo.co in the coming days. The developer is also planning to reevaluate the cosmetic offerings for better alignment with player preferences.

Supercell recognized PVP gameplay as underdeveloped and is planning to turn it into a seasonal mode with mode rotations. The developer is also planning to introduce more QoL and performance improvements soon.

The developer shared the first look of a new gadget, a new crab monster, that will probably move sideways, and new lamps. It's also planning to add a new social feature to make it easier to add friends, and to team up with them.

Supercell also talked about certain QoL changes arriving in this update, but we could not decipher them from the sneak peeks.

Eighth mo.co KPI reveals the next update release date?

Since dates can be changed for both external and internal reasons, Supercell refrained from revealing a possible launch date for the upcoming update in the eighth mo.co Key Portal Insights. However, it promised that it will not go on summer vacation before releasing the next big update for mo.co.

Supercell mentioned that while it is a small team, it will not plan anything too far ahead yet and will try to be as reactive as possible to all the player feedback.

