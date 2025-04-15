mo.co April 2025 update patch notes: Squid Blade changes, Spicy Dagger changes, and more

Supercell recently released the mo.co April 2025 update patch notes, briefing the community about the latest changes and improvements in the title. For example, the Squid Blade weapon has been renamed to Jaded Blades along with various changes in mechanics. Additionally, the difficulty levels of a few worlds have been improved.

This article lists the complete mo.co April 2025 update patch notes.

Complete mo.co April 2025 update patch notes

The mo.co April 2025 update patch notes are as follows:

mo.co April 2025 update patch notes: Squid Blade changes

The Squid Blade changes are listed below:

Invisibility removed.

The Combo bar now charges all the time. Using your weapon, gadgets, or taking damage no longer stops the Combo bar from charging, making it easier to use the special attack (Ambush) even mid-battle.

You now always use the special attack in the direction you’re facing, targeting an enemy within a 60-degree cone. The special attack retains the dash, but this can now also be used to quickly exit a fight.

Dash range reduced from 7 to 6 tiles.

DPS increased by 30%.

Renamed to Jaded Blades.

mo.co April 2025 update patch notes: Spicy Dagger changes

You now always use the special attack in the direction you are facing, targeting an enemy within a 60-degree cone. The special attack retains the dash, which can now also be used to quickly exit a fight.

Dash range reduced from 7 to 6 tiles.

mo.co April 2025 update patch notes: Bug fixes and improvements

The mo.co April 2025 update patch notes list the following bug fixes:

Multiple text, icon and typo fixes.

Fixed an issue with images clipping in the unlock screen.

Resolved minor overlap issues with "NEW" badges and map titles in the portal.

Fixed overlay issues in the map info screen.

Fixed an issue preventing players from playing PvE and PvP events with friends.

Fixed an issue where the battle end screen did not display the correct number of players in PvP events.

Fixed an issue where tapping rewards on an event with no premium pass would show a purchase button.

Gear in Chaos Kits is now sorted first by its new level, then by gained levels.

Added a fadeout effect on the Battle End Screen.

Removed the confusing green arrows on your profile banner when your next level up doesn’t include any gear or map unlocks.

Added an “Out of Battle XP” banner on battle HUD whenever a player has used up all their daily battle XP.

Fixed a crash when using the “Follow Friend” option.

Enemy bot names in PvP are now reddish-gray.

Changed the Elite Hunter XP level indicator from a red background to small monster horns to avoid confusion with enemies.

Fixed issues where cosmetics were overlapping elements in the pass screen.

Attack buttons repositioned further from the screen edge for better comfort.

Emote usage cooldown fixed on the Battle End Screen and in the Lobby.

Shard Passes and Gauntlet Passes now have distinct names and colors.

Large weapons no longer overlap a friend's name in the Friend Lobby.

Fixed a crash that occurred when pressing "Cancel" during matchmaking.

Fixed a crash when using dances in the Lobby screen.

Added missing Project and Elite Task entries for Mega Mayhem (PvP).

Fixed some weapon descriptions.

Uncollected XP is not triggering the “out of XP” warning message anymore.

Toothpick and Shield now correctly triggers its special attack sound effect.

Fixed missing Shelldon spawn sound effect.

Added names for Insane Rings (Smart Rings used in special events)

Updated the Elite Pass description to clarify that the gold name effect applies only to this chapter.

Fixed an issue where Black Belt star win/loss ratio was applying to Brown Belt in PvP special events.

mo.co April 2025 update patch notes: Balance and progression changes

moco patch notes reveal the following balance and progression changes:

Castle Walls is slightly easier due to reduced monster levels.

Summoning Grounds is easier: fewer enemies spawn from Summoning Totems, and monster levels are reduced.

Sewers is easier due to reduced monster levels.

Decreased difficulty in all Smash & Mash Rifts.

Chapter 1 PvP maps now unlock via the PvP missions (like the previous PvP maps). If the maps have disappeared for you, you will need to do the missions to unlock them again. All your progress is saved.

Team PvP now starts with a 6-second immunity shield, instead of 3. This is to prevent spawn camping in team PvP modes.

You can now earn Chaos Shards from PvP reward chests at the end of battle.

Increased the chances of earning Chaos Cores from PvP reward chests at the end of battle.

XP rewards in PvP improved by 40% on wins and 60% on losses.

There is now a limit to the bonus rewards in the event pass. This was added to close a loophole that unintentionally allowed players to gain more XP than intended from the pass.

