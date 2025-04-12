mo.co Shotbow Mayhem event: How to play and rewards

The mo.co Shotbow Mayhem event arrived on April 11 and will be available till April 14, 2025. The event is designed to let players try an upcoming weapon: Shotbow. As such, in the event, players are given a pre-built Gear Kit that features the Shotbow as the primary weapon and Vampire Teeth for healing. Additionally, several rewards, including 10 mo.coin and the Professor Vibes name tag, are up for grabs in the event.
This article highlights the details of the mo.co Shotbow Mayhem event.
mo.co Shotbow Mayhem event: All you need to know
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
How to play the mo.co Shotbow Mayhem event
You can play the mo.co Shotbow Mayhem event by tapping on the purple icon on the home screen. The steps are as follows:
- Step 1: Tap on the Shotbow Mayhem icon.
- Step 2: Select the Events tab.
- Step 3: Choose one between the 'Shotbow Mayhem' and 'Shotbow Mayhem-Hard' options.
- Step 4: Press the battle button.
After the event battles, you are rewarded with event tokens for completing objectives. For instance, 10 tokens are granted for completing the challenge in less than 40 seconds. Players can collect up to 60 Tokens for the mo.co Shotbow Mayhem event.
Apart from that, the top 15 players will get these rewards:
- Top 3: 250 mo.gold per player.
- Top 4-6: 200 mo.gold per player.
- Top 7-9: 150 mo.gold per player.
- Top 10-12: 100 mo.gold per player.
- Top 13-15: 80 mo.gold per player.
Players are ranked based on the time taken to complete the Shotbow Mayhem-Hard challenge.
Also read: 5 Gear Kits in mo.co players should try
Rewards:
The Tokens collected in the event are counted towards advancing through a progression-based reward track. It has six milestones and the following rewards:
- 10 Tokens: The Draped Mogul: Ego Frost (Premium)
- 20 Tokens: 5000 EXP
- 30 Tokens: The Air Jam Greeting (Premium)
- 40 Tokens: 5000 EXP
- 50 Tokens: Professor Vibes
- 60 Tokens: 10 mo.gold
Although players can acquire the 10,000 EXP, Professor Vibes tag, and 10 mo.gold for free, they must possess an event pass to claim The Draped Mogul jacket and The Air Jam Greeting.
However, both premium items are purely cosmetic and do not affect the gameplay or progression in any way.
Also read: Best tips for beginners in mo.co
mo.co Shotbow Mayhem: Pass cost
The price for the Showbow Mayhem pass is charged in the local currency and varies based on the player's geographical location. That said, players in the USA can purchase it for 3.49 USD.
Check out our other articles on mo.co:
- How to level up fast in mo.co
- How to earn Merch Tokens in mo.co
- How to download Moco for Android and iOS devices