mo.co Shotbow Mayhem event: How to play and rewards

The mo.co Shotbow Mayhem event arrived on April 11 and will be available till April 14, 2025. The event is designed to let players try an upcoming weapon: Shotbow. As such, in the event, players are given a pre-built Gear Kit that features the Shotbow as the primary weapon and Vampire Teeth for healing. Additionally, several rewards, including 10 mo.coin and the Professor Vibes name tag, are up for grabs in the event.

This article highlights the details of the mo.co Shotbow Mayhem event.

mo.co Shotbow Mayhem event: All you need to know

The icon for the event is in the top-left corner (Image via Supercell)

How to play the mo.co Shotbow Mayhem event

You can play the mo.co Shotbow Mayhem event by tapping on the purple icon on the home screen. The steps are as follows:

Step 1: Tap on the Shotbow Mayhem icon.

Tap on the Shotbow Mayhem icon. Step 2: Select the Events tab.

Select the Events tab. Step 3: Choose one between the 'Shotbow Mayhem' and 'Shotbow Mayhem-Hard' options.

Choose one between the 'Shotbow Mayhem' and 'Shotbow Mayhem-Hard' options. Step 4: Press the battle button.

After the event battles, you are rewarded with event tokens for completing objectives. For instance, 10 tokens are granted for completing the challenge in less than 40 seconds. Players can collect up to 60 Tokens for the mo.co Shotbow Mayhem event.

Apart from that, the top 15 players will get these rewards:

Top 3: 250 mo.gold per player.

250 mo.gold per player. Top 4-6: 200 mo.gold per player.

200 mo.gold per player. Top 7-9: 150 mo.gold per player.

150 mo.gold per player. Top 10-12: 100 mo.gold per player.

100 mo.gold per player. Top 13-15: 80 mo.gold per player.

Players are ranked based on the time taken to complete the Shotbow Mayhem-Hard challenge.

Rewards:

The Tokens collected in the event are counted towards advancing through a progression-based reward track. It has six milestones and the following rewards:

10 Tokens: The Draped Mogul: Ego Frost (Premium)

The Draped Mogul: Ego Frost (Premium) 20 Tokens: 5000 EXP

5000 EXP 30 Tokens: The Air Jam Greeting (Premium)

The Air Jam Greeting (Premium) 40 Tokens: 5000 EXP

5000 EXP 50 Tokens: Professor Vibes

Professor Vibes 60 Tokens: 10 mo.gold

Although players can acquire the 10,000 EXP, Professor Vibes tag, and 10 mo.gold for free, they must possess an event pass to claim The Draped Mogul jacket and The Air Jam Greeting.

However, both premium items are purely cosmetic and do not affect the gameplay or progression in any way.

mo.co Shotbow Mayhem: Pass cost

The price for the Showbow Mayhem pass is charged in the local currency and varies based on the player's geographical location. That said, players in the USA can purchase it for 3.49 USD.

