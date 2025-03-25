How to level up fast in mo.co

Mo.co is Supercell's latest MMO RPG, focused on hunting monsters to grow and progress. A crucial aspect of this title is leveling up, as it unlocks new content and helps you better deal with older threats. That said, there are only reliable sources that drop considerable XP, and missing out on any of them can slow down your progress.

This article explains how new players can grind XP and level up faster in mo.co.

How to level up quickly in mo.co

It is advised to use the following means to grind XP and level up faster in mo.co:

1) Daily Jobs

You are assigned Daily Jobs regularly. They act as a reliable source for acquiring XP to level up. Each individual task grants 2000-5000 XP, and you can stack up to 10 of these jobs.

2) Complete the game's quests

At the beginning of the game, you are offered certain quests by characters like Luna, Jax, and Manny. These often unlock new gear and maps, while granting a considerable amount of XP. Notably, they also get progressively difficult, so take your time completing them.

3) Complete Projects

Projects are a set of challenges that you are supposed to complete throughout your gaming journey. These tasks can be specific to monsters, weapons, gear, and other factors. Additionally, completing a task often unlocks its harder variant.

4) Utilize Battle XP multipliers

Active Battle XP boosters are displayed at the top-left corner of the portal screen, along with a timer. The multiplier increases the amount of XP and Chaos Shards received from the battle. Additionally, there is a cap on the amount of bonus XP earned. Once the threshold is reached, the booster will stop working.

The game also randomly starts Double XP events that run for five minutes. This notification appears on the battle screen.

5) Temporary events

In mo.co, temporary events with a progression-based reward track run for a few days. Such events also contain a healthy amount of XP along with other rewards.

6) Hunt overcharged monsters and bosses

In mo.co battles, you are granted XP based on the difficulty of prey. Since overcharged monsters and bosses are difficult to beat, they drop a lot of XP. To defeat them, it is advised to team up with other players.

