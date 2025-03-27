How to earn Merch Tokens in mo.co

Merch Tokens in mo.co are a currency used for purchasing new outfits, rides, and other cosmetics. There are a few different ways to collect these tokens, like the Daily Gifts and the Crates. Notably, all the Merch acquired by spending these only affects the visual aspects of the game; stats, interactions, and other details remain unchanged.

That said, this article explains how you can earn Merch Tokens in mo.co for free.

How to get Merch Tokens in mo.co for free

New free Merch Tokens are in the shop everyday (Image via Supercell)

Currently, there are four prominent ways you can use to get free Merch Tokens in mo.co:

1) Daily Gifts

The Daily Gifts are the most straightforward source of Merch Tokens. You can acquire 10 Tokens from the in-game shop every day. These are placed in the 'Daily Freebie' section of the store present in the room.

2) From mo.co crates

In mo.co, each map has 10 hidden crates that contain 10 Merch Tokens. These usually appear on the map as a yellow dot once you are close enough. As a result, each map can grant up to 100 mo.co tokens. On that note, remember that new maps can be unlocked by levelling up.

3) Season Pass

The free variant of the mo.co Season Pass contains a bunch of free Merch Tokens. Furthermore, the pass rewards also comprise mo.co's battle XP and Chaos Cores as rewards. The pass can be accessed by tapping on the green icon at the top-left corner of the screen.

4) Temporary events

Mo.co occasionally holds temporary events, and some of these also reward Merch Tokens. That said, you have to complete the event that may run for a couple of days to claim the resource. Notably, these temporary events are different from the quick events that run for a few minutes.

Once you have collected enough Merch Tokens in mo.co, head over to the in-game shop to exchange them for wearable items. Afterward, you can mix and match different items to make a unique custom fit in the 'Style tab' of the Gear Wardrobe.

