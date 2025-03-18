How to download Moco for Android and iOS devices

You can now download Moco for Android and iOS devices for free. The community has been eagerly waiting for the launch of this new game, especially after popular super content creator Kairos (Youtube/@KairosGaming) revealed its March 18, 2025, release. While this new Supercell title is available for download in the digital storefronts, players should complete a few tasks to gain access.

Here's how you can download Moco for Android and iOS devices and access the game.

Guide to downloading Moco for Android and iOS devices

Moco, Supercell's new monster-hunting MMORPG set in a parallel world, is currently available for download on both iOS and Android devices. Follow these steps to download Moco for Android and iOS devices:

Step 1: Click on the links for Google Play Store/Apple App Store depending on your device.

Click on the links for Google Play Store/Apple App Store depending on your device. Step 2: Click on the download button to download the game.

While you can download Moco for Android and iOS devices easily, it will be invite-only for the first 48 hours. Follow the social handles of the Moco's super content creators to get the invitations, which will help you get access to the game and start playing.

The super content creators will share QR codes. For the first 24 hours, these codes will be available for unlimited redemptions but will be valid for 20 minutes only during this time. However, in the last 24 hours, the codes will be valid for a little longer.

You will find this screen after launching the game (Image via Supercell)

Once you download Moco for Android and iOS devices and open the game, you will find two options: "Scan QR Code" and "Apply at mo.co." If you have a QR code from the content creators, you can scan the code directly or click on "Apply at mo.co" option to apply for the invitation on the title's official website.

mo.co will be invite-only for the first 48 hours, during which those interested can get early access from Level 5 players (all the Supercell super content creators are that level) via this open testing phase. While open testing phase will run globally, your progress from this phase will get carried over to the global launch.

mo.co is a small monster-hunting start-up founded by Chief Combat Officer Jax, Head Hunter Luna, and Manny, the tech guy. Once you start playing, a portal will appear in your character's room, taking you to a parallel world where you can join in on the action.

