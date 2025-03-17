How to get five Treasure Chests in Clash of Clans for free (March 2025)

The Supercell super content creators are releasing a special voucher that can help the Clashers get five Treasure Chests in Clash of Clans for free in March 2025. As the Clash of Clans Treasure Hunt event returns this month, these five free Treasure Chests will help players boost their progress by helping them grab some Hero Skins, Magic Items, and more.

This article will help you figure out how to get five Treasure Chests in Clash of Clans for free during the COC Treasure Hunt event of March 2025.

Get five Treasure Chests in Clash of Clans for free

The Clash of Clans Treasure Hunt event has returned on March 17, 2025, and it will last until March 25, 2025. As the event will last for eight days this time, and will help you earn three chests every day, you can get up to 24 Chests from this event. Feel free to learn more about this event from our previous article.

However, if you get five Treasure Chests in Clash of Clans from the special vouchers posted by the super content creators, you can get total 29 chests, and it will help you stay ahead of the competition.

Check out the step-by-step guide to find out how you can get five Treasure Chests in Clash of Clans:

Click on Claim to get the chest (Image via Supercell)

Step 1: Visit your favorite super content creator's social handles to find the link or click on this link, which will redirect you to the game.

Visit your favorite super content creator's social handles to find the link or click on this link, which will redirect you to the game. Step 2: Once the game launches, you will see a "Claim Reward" dialogue box. Click on "Claim."

Once the game launches, you will see a "Claim Reward" dialogue box. Click on "Claim." Step 3: You will see a "Reward Received" message appearing on the screen. Click "Okay" to get five Treasure Chests in Clash of Clans.

Click Okay to start opening the chests (Image via Supercell)

Also read: COC March 2025 event calendar

Now you can directly start opening the five Treasure Chests in Clash of Clans one by one to get special rewards including Hero Skins, Magic Snacks, resources, and more.

Clash of Clans removed Training Time from the game

In a recent X post, the COC developer anounced that they will be removing Training Time from Clash of Clans in the upcoming update. The COC Community have been asking for the removal of Training Time from the game so that they can keep participating in Multiplayer Battles continuously.

The developer announced that after the upcoming update in March 2025, there will be no Troop Training Time in Clash of Clans. Find out more details about this latest feature in our previous article.

