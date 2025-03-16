Clash of Clans Treasure Hunt event returns: Event schedule, total chests, and more

Supercell is bringing a new and improved Clash of Clans Treasure Hunt event in which participants can get up to 24 Treasure Chests, each of which will help them earn certain exciting rewards. As per the recent posts from popular Supercell super content creators of COC, like @ClashDotNinja on X and @JudoSloth on Youtube, the Treasure Hunt event is returning on March 17, 2025.

This article discusses everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Treasure Hunt event, including its schedule, changes arriving with the upgraded version, and more.

Clash of Clans Treasure Hunt event: Schedule and other details

According to multiple Supercell super content creators, the Clash of Clans Treasure Hunt event is returning on March 17, 2025, at 8:00 am UTC, and will run until March 25, 2025, at 8:00 am UTC. Hence, the event will last for eight full days in the game.

The event will allow you to earn three chests per day, making it 24 obtainable chests during the entire event. You can earn these chests by participating in the Multiplayer battles.

Three chests will appear at the top of three random enemy buildings during Multiplayer Battles. However, only one of those will be the real chest, and the rest are decoys. If you can destroy all three of those buildings during your attack, you will surely get one chest from it.

Do note that you don't need to win the battle to get the chests. If you take a building with the chest icon down, and it turns out to be a decoy, there will be a red "X" sign on it. However, you will see a green tick sign on the chest if it's not a decoy. Once you find the chest, you can end the battle and claim your reward.

If you have found the chest, you can click on the "Claim Reward" button in the result screen after the battle ends and claim the reward.

There are four types of chests, namely the Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary chests. Accordingly, there's a 50% chance of getting the Common Chest, a 32% chance of getting the Rare Chest, an 8% chance of getting Epic, and a 2% chance of getting a Legendary Chest from the battle.

Collect the chests during the Treasure Hunt event in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

Supercell has decided to allow players to stack chests during the Clash of Clans Treasure Hunt event. Hence, even if you miss collecting three chests on the first day, there will be six chests waiting for you the following day. You can also decide to stack them during the entire event and complete them on the last day to collect all 24 chests together.

Since Supercell has increased the number of Hero Skins and equipment you can get from the Chests, you must try to collect all 24 chests during the Clash of Clans Treasure Hunt event to make the most out of it.

