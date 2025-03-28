5 Gear Kits in mo.co players should try

Gear Kits in mo.co comprise a weapon, three gadgets, one ride, one module, and three passives. Players are free to mix and match different pieces of equipment to get the most utility out of their weapons. However, not all equipment combinations have a good sync, and coming up with a reliable kit requires experimentation paired with trial and error.
We list five Gear Kits in mo.co players should try.
Gear Kits in mo.co that gamers should try
Gear Kits in mo.co vary greatly based on missions, maps, and enemies, encouraging players to experiment with their setup. Notably, there is only one Module in the game right now — Elite Dash — and players can use it if they have it unlocked.
Here are five Gear Kits wirth using in mo.co:
1) Techno Fists kit
- Weapon: Techno Fists
- Gadgets: Pepper Spray, Vitamin Shot, and Monster Taser
- Passives: Vampire Teeth, Unstable Lazer, and R&B Mixtape
This build is best suited for beginners in mo.co, as most of its constituents are unlocked in the early game. The Techno Fists' high hit speed can help produce high amounts of healing with Vampire Teeth. This weapon's attack speed will also increase with the help of Vitamin Shot.
Vitamin Shot heals the player while increasing the attack speed, as a result, it is used in many Gear Kits in mo.co that run a fast attacking weapon.
2) Speedshot kit
- Weapon: Speedshot
- Gadgets: Snowglobe, Vitamin Shot, and Really Cool Stickers.
- Passives: Unstable Lazer, Vampire Teeth, and Unstable Beam
- Smart Rings: Precision Ring, Warrior's Ring, and Echo Ring
Speedshot is a ranged weapon that can also utilizes the speed buffs granted by Vitamin Shot. Moreover, it can heal the player rapidly while attacking when paired with Vampire Teeth. This passive is used in many Gear Kits in mo.co, as it benefits the player and their pet while attacking.
3) Squid Blades build
- Weapon: Squid Blades
- Gadgets: Vitamin Shot, Spicy Dagger, Explosive 6-Pack
- Passive: Unstable Beam, Healthy Snacks, and Vampire Teeth
- Smart Rings: Vitality Ring, Precision Ring, and Warrior's Ring
The Squid Blades pair well with the Spicy Dagger, thanks to the attack boost the latter provides. Since the Blade is a close-range weapon, Explosive 6-Pack is a good tool to occasionally dodge big hits.
Squid Blades have a high attack speed, paired with the ability to turn invisible while not attacking or using weapons. It is one of the best weapons in the game and used in many Gear Kits in mo.co.
4) Portable Portal Build
- Weapon: Portable Portal
- Gadgets: Vitamin Shot, Life Jacket, and Shelldon
- Passives: Healing Charm, Vampire Teeth, and Healthy Snacks
- Smart Rings: Beast Ring, Savage Ring, and Frenzy Ring
The Portable Port is a ranged weapon, and it pairs well with Sheldon because the latter can distract foes and has high health and 50% damage resistance. Furthermore, Vitamins Shot and Vampire Teeth are easy to utilize in this kit due to Portable Portal's high attack rate.
Also read: moco System requirements and file size
5) Spinsickle Build
- Weapon: Spinsickle
- Gadgets: Vitamin Shot, Really Cool Sticker, and Snow Globe
- Passive: Vampire Teeth, Unstable Beam, and Healthy Snacks
- Smart Rings: Explosive Ring, Precision Ring, and Warrior's Ring
Spinsickle is another weapon that relies on a high attack rate to deal damage and utilize gadgets. This build is best for dealing with hordes of enemies, thanks to the area coverage provided by Snow Globe and Spinsickle.
The Really Cool Sticker is a versatile gadget that simply increases players' and their pets' attack, which is why it's used in many Gear Kits in mo.co.
