mo.co weapons tier list for March 2025

Since Supercell's launch of its monster-hunting startup, players have been looking for a reliable mo.co weapons tier list that can help them progress faster in the game. While there are currently only 12 weapons (six long-range and six close-range weapons) in the game, it is hard to find the best among them due to the title's changing meta.

Here's a complete mo.co weapons tier list to help players stay ahead of the curve, categorizing these 12 weapons into five tiers: S, A, B, C, and D.

Find the best weapon from the mo.co Weapons tier list

As for any tier list, weapons in S are the best and those in D are currently the worst in the meta.

S tier

Weapons in this category of our mo.co weapons tier list are currently the best choices for players trying to boost their progress in the current meta.

Speedshot

Squid Blades

Spinsickle

Speedshot is one of the best weapons in the game (Image via Supercell)

Speedshot shoots arrows toward a single enemy, dealing damage. After every 10 shots, it enters Speed Mode, where it successively shoots until there no enemies nearby are to attack, making it a great choice for boss fights.

Squid Blades is a high-attack-speed melee weapon that helps the user become invisible once the invisibility bar fills up. This makes it great for players who like to ambush.

Spinsickle is also a close-range weapon with great attack speed. After six attacks, the player enters Spin Mode, where it can pass through enemies and get a 20% chance to avoid enemy attacks and more, making it one of the best choices in this mo.co weapons tier list.

A tier

These weapons aren't as strong as those in the S tier, but they can also enhance your chances of winning. The choices in this category of this mo.co weapons tier list are

Buzz Kill

Techno Fists

Wolf Stick

Buzz Kill is an elite melee weapon that can summon a small swarm of bees to fight alongside allies. It deals close-range area damage, while the bees can attack long-range, single-target enemies.

Techno Fists is the second weapon players will unlock in the game. This ranged weapon fires energy balls that deal damage and bounce twice between enemies. The best part of using it is that it fires a Mega Ball at every 10th attack that bounces 10 times between enemies and deals even more damage, making it a great choice when you're fighting against a bunch of monsters together.

Wolf Stick is another great weapon that shoots to deal sing;e-target damage to enemies from a long range. Every sixth attack, the weapon summons a wolf that can deal plenty of damage to the monsters.

B tier

The B-tier weapons are great during the initial hours of gameplay. They can help you progress during this time, help you complete missions to unlock certain weapons, gears, and more. The B tier of the mo.co weapons tier list comprises

Monster Slugger

Staff of Good Vibes

Monster Slugger is a B-tier weapon in current meta (Image via Supercell)

Monster Slugger is the first weapon you will unlock in the game. It helps you deal area damage in a close range. Due to its Combo, it deals damage to a larger area in every fourth attack and slows down the bosses.

The Staff of Good Vibes is a ranged healing weapon. This can deal damage and heal your allies with its projectiles. Thanks to its Combo, it heals more and deals more damage in every 10th attack. However, its damage output is low, and it will be tough for players to eliminate monsters on their own.

C tier

These are worth a try if you look forward to trying out every weapon in the new game. However, they aren't that great if you want to eliminate the monsters to complete different objectives fast. Here is a list of the C-tier weapons from the mo.co Weapons tier list:

Toothpick and Shield

CPU Bomb

Toothpick and Shield is a great Tank class weapon (Image via Supercell)

Toothpick and Shield is a melee weapon, mostly used by the Tank class. It deals good area damage in close range. It also helps you deal AoE damage with its combo after taking 15 hits from the enemy. The shield also helps players take 25% less damage at all time. However, it isn't quite effective, especially for low-survivability and long-range players, as they have to take 15 hits from the enemy to unlock this weapon's Combo.

The CPU Bomb is a throwable weapon that helps you deal area damage from a long range. Every eighth attack is Mega Bomb, which explodes after a short delay and stuns the non-boss monsters, dealing more damage.

D tier

These are the worst weapons of the current meta that even beginners shouldn't use if they prioritize boosting their in-game progress. The D tier of this mo.co Weapons tier list has

Portable Portal

Medicine Ball

Portable Portal is one of the worst weapons of the mo.co weapons tier list (Image via Supercell)

The Portable Portal shoots a squiggle to deal area damage from a long range and lets players use their right-most gadget for free once the Combo bar is filled. However, its damage isn't that great, making it a bad choice for players trying to clear the monster waves fast.

Medicine Ball is a close-range healing weapon. This weapon deals area damage at close range and heals allies in a big area with every third attack. However, neither the damage nor the rate of healing is impressive enough, making it one of the worst weapons currently available in the game.

