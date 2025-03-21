mo.co received invite-only release: System requirements and file size

Supercell's fresh title mo.co has finally received an invite-only global release. Players can download it via Google Play Store or App Store, depending on their device type. Since it's an invite-only release, interested gamers would need an invitation link to play the game. Such links are given away by content creators like @ClashDotNinja. Note that they expire in 24 hours as they are time-limited links.

Ad

What are the file size and system requirements for mo.co?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here are the file size and system requirements of mo.co:

For Android devices:

Requires Android 10 or later

Size: 1 GB

For iOS devices:

Requires iOS 17.0 or later/Requires iPadOS 17.0 or later

Size: 1.6 GB

Also read: Best tips for beginners

How to find invites to install mo.co

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although players can download mo.co via digital stores, such as Play Store and App Store, playing it would require an invitation link. For these, follow the content creators who cover the title. These creators share QR codes that are valid for over 24 hours. You can scan them via the in-game feature and dive into the experience.

Another medium to grab these codes is via players currently at Level 5 in-game, who have been playing the title since its testing phase. They can also share an invitation link.

Ad

Here is the step-by-step guide to playing mo.co on your device:

Step 1: Install mo.co from a digital store.

Step 2: Launch the game on your device.

Step 3: Click on the Scan QR Code icon and scan the obtained QR.

Finish these steps and you will able to access the game. If you can't find an invitation link, you can still go through these steps and tap on the Apply at mo.co icon instead of the Scan QR Code. It will give you a chance to acquire an invitation link via email.

Ad

Things you should know about mo.co

Expand Tweet

Ad

mo.co challenges players to fight off Chaos Monsters, creatures from parallel worlds, who try to invade Earth. These tasks are carried out by hunting chaos monsters and taking down bosses.

Rewarding

As players progress, they can earn cool gears imbued with Chaos Energy. Furthermore, they can upgrade their equipment and collect Chaos Shards to enhance their abilities.

Skins

The title also offers a unique roster of outfits that players might have never seen before. Finish as many in-game missions as possible, and you will win these skins. They span from stylish to goofy outfits, and are excellent to put on while exploring parallel worlds to save Earth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback