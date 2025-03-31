Dojo in mo.co: Best builds and strategies

The Dojo in mo.co is a game mode that can be accessed from the Portal, and it comprises three stages: The Basic, Heavy Hitting, and Boss Beats. In the themed battles, players team up with Luna and take on hordes of enemies to earn XP and other rewards. Also, this game mode unlocks numerous pieces of equipment like the Chilli Dagger.

Ad

This article highlights the best builds and strategies for the Dojo in mo.co.

How to defeat the Dojo in mo.co

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Dojo in mo.co has these stages:

1) The Basics (Recommended Power Level: 1600)

In this stage, players have to defeat groups of low and moderate-health enemies. These foes are spaced far apart, and the player has to aggravate them by getting closer.

Due to the high number of enemies, it is advised to use gear that can target multiple foes at once. Furthermore, take on at least two (for low-health foes) or three (for moderate-health foes) groups at once to finish the stage quickly.

Ad

Best build for this stage is:

Weapon: Techno Fists

Gadgets: Snow Globe, Pepper Spray, and Vitamin Shot.

Passive: Smelly Socks, Unstable Beam, and Unstable Lightning.

Also read: mo.co weapons tier list for March 2025

2) Heavy Hitting

This stage is similar to The Basics, comprising a few enemy groups to defeat. However, there are more moderate-health enemies. Still, players are advised to aggravate at least two or three groups to complete the stage on time.

Ad

Weapon: Speedshot/The Wolf Stick/Techno Fist

Gadgets: Multi Zapper, Monster Tazer, and Pepper Spray/Vitamin Shot.

Passives: Unstable Lightning, Unstable Beam, and Vampire Teeth.

During battles, players can take cover behind Luna while dealing constant damage to the enemies. Once the current waves of foes are almost defeated, aggravate more mobs, take cover behind Luna, and repeat.

Also read: 5 Gear Kits in mo.co players should try

3) Boss Beats (Recommended Power level: 2000)

Ad

This stage tasks players to defeat two Juggulars and a Smasher at once. All of these monsters have high hitpoints and damage, but the Smasher is a lot stronger than the Juggulars.

Weapon: Speedshot

Gadgets: Multi Zapper, Monster Zapper, and Smart Fireworks

Passives: Vampire Teeth, Unstable Lazer, and Unstable Beam

In this battle, try to separate the Smasher from the Jaggulars and let Luna fight the latter. In the meantime, you will fight the Smasher and support Luna afterward.

Ad

Additionally, Smasher should be defeated first, as it is very difficult to beat the monster once the Dojo in mo.co becomes unstable.

Check out our other articles on mo.co

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback