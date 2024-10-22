Epic Seven codes: Working and tested (January 2025)

Epic Seven codes can be redeemed for freebies that can help speed up your progression in the game. These codes are released once in a while by the developers, and they reward in-game items like gold and equipment. Moreover, claiming the freebies is fairly easy - you just need to input the code at the Gift Code banner. Once the code is entered, the rewards are directly credited to your in-game inventory.

This article lists any active Epic Seven Codes. Additionally, a guide for using the promo codes has also been included for your benefit.

Active Epic Seven codes

As of January 2025, there is only one active code:

E7VTPRESENT – Rewards (new!)

– Rewards (new!) 20VTEVENT24 – Rewards

– Rewards EPICDASHEND – 10 Greater Equipment Charms and 10 Greater Accessory Charms EPICDASHSTART – Exclusive emoji

Note that the active codes expire after a few days.

Expired codes for Epic Seven

These are all the previous codes for Epic Seven that have expired already:

VIOLET14

LIVEGIFT0714

LUNASPEAR

13BLAZEDINGO

7NEWMOONLUNA

THANKYOU0713

07mercedes07

07subscribe

likes07likes

ras0707

E7WC2024OPEN

NEWMOONLUNA

09FINALS23

LIVE0917DAY3

DAY2LIVELIVE

0909LIVEGIFT

DRAW0826DRAW

EULIVE0820

JAPANRO8

0819GLOBAL

E7WCASIARO16

E7WC2023OPEN

oceanbreeze

speedfarm

requiem

THANKSHEIRALL

5YEARSWITHU

vampire

e7xtensura

balancead13

zerodefect

daggersicar

petimprove

0223amid

crescent

peacemaker

deathdealer

MYaespa

E7xaespa

frameoflight

emperorzio

conquest

EPICMYSTICGIFT

2022E7COVENANT

mltheater

girloffate

halloween22

scarowell

astromancer

E7HAPPYGIFT

summerbreak

daltokki

sylvansage

epicsummer

epicsevenxr

EPIC7YOUTUBE100K

e7wcbegin

holyflame

taeyou

picnicyufine

aria

03ggjacko18

glenn0303

Valentine22

new3star

epictalkshow

Lionheart

Epic15belian

epic0901gift

gift4u

epicseven7

Adventure

Arkasus

Camp

EpicSevenLike

Golem

Legend

Stigma

How to redeem Epic Seven codes

Enter the code to redeem the freebies (Image via Smilegate)

For Android devices:

Step 1: Launch the game and select "Events" and then "All Events Details".

Step 2: Select the "Go to Enter Coupon" banner.

Step 3: Enter the code in the space provided and tap "Submit".

For iOS devices (also works for Android):

Step 1: Open the code-redeeming website with this link.

Step 2: Select the server and enter your Membership Number, Nickname, and Coupon Code.

Step 3: Select "Submit" and the rewards will be sent to the game on your device.

You can find your Membership Number by tapping the icon at the top-right corner of the lobby and opening Settings.

Epic Seven codes and their importance

Epic Seven codes serve as an extra source for you to collect resources. These codes instantly provide in-game items, and ultimately reduce some of the grind that you have to go through.

How to fix Epic Seven codes [Troubleshooting]

Epic Seven on invalid codes (Image via Smilegate)

If you enter an invalid or expired code in Epic Seven, an "Invalid coupon code" error message will appear. To ensure there is no typo, it is recommended that you copy and paste the code into the game.

Where to find new Epic Seven codes

To find codes for Epic Seven, one must rely on trustworthy sources. So, our team constantly searches for new codes and checks them before publishing. Additionally, you can stay updated on the game from its official Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.

FAQs on Epic Seven codes

What are the latest codes in Epic Seven?

As of now, EPICDASHSTART is the latest active code for Epic Seven.

When do the active codes expire in Epic Seven?

The redeem codes do not have announced expiration dates and may become inactive at any time.

When are new codes released in Epic Seven?

New Epic Seven codes are usually released for special occasions like events and festivals.

