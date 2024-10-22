Epic Seven codes: Working and tested (January 2025)

- Active Epic Seven codes
- Expired codes for Epic Seven
- How to redeem Epic Seven codes
- Epic Seven codes and their importance
- How to fix Epic Seven codes [Troubleshooting]
- Where to find new Epic Seven codes
- FAQs on Epic Seven codes
Epic Seven codes can be redeemed for freebies that can help speed up your progression in the game. These codes are released once in a while by the developers, and they reward in-game items like gold and equipment. Moreover, claiming the freebies is fairly easy - you just need to input the code at the Gift Code banner. Once the code is entered, the rewards are directly credited to your in-game inventory.
This article lists any active Epic Seven Codes. Additionally, a guide for using the promo codes has also been included for your benefit.
Active Epic Seven codes
As of January 2025, there is only one active code:
- E7VTPRESENT – Rewards (new!)
- 20VTEVENT24 – Rewards
- EPICDASHEND – 10 Greater Equipment Charms and 10 Greater Accessory Charms EPICDASHSTART – Exclusive emoji
Note that the active codes expire after a few days.
Expired codes for Epic Seven
These are all the previous codes for Epic Seven that have expired already:
- VIOLET14
- LIVEGIFT0714
- LUNASPEAR
- 13BLAZEDINGO
- 7NEWMOONLUNA
- THANKYOU0713
- 07mercedes07
- 07subscribe
- likes07likes
- ras0707
- E7WC2024OPEN
- NEWMOONLUNA
- 09FINALS23
- LIVE0917DAY3
- DAY2LIVELIVE
- 0909LIVEGIFT
- DRAW0826DRAW
- EULIVE0820
- JAPANRO8
- 0819GLOBAL
- E7WCASIARO16
- E7WC2023OPEN
- oceanbreeze
- speedfarm
- requiem
- THANKSHEIRALL
- 5YEARSWITHU
- vampire
- e7xtensura
- balancead13
- zerodefect
- daggersicar
- petimprove
- 0223amid
- crescent
- peacemaker
- deathdealer
- MYaespa
- E7xaespa
- frameoflight
- emperorzio
- conquest
- EPICMYSTICGIFT
- 2022E7COVENANT
- mltheater
- girloffate
- halloween22
- scarowell
- astromancer
- E7HAPPYGIFT
- summerbreak
- daltokki
- sylvansage
- epicsummer
- epicsevenxr
- EPIC7YOUTUBE100K
- e7wcbegin
- holyflame
- taeyou
- picnicyufine
- aria
- 03ggjacko18
- glenn0303
- Valentine22
- new3star
- epictalkshow
- Lionheart
- Epic15belian
- epic0901gift
- gift4u
- epicseven7
- Adventure
- Arkasus
- Camp
- EpicSevenLike
- Golem
- Legend
- Stigma
How to redeem Epic Seven codes
For Android devices:
- Step 1: Launch the game and select "Events" and then "All Events Details".
- Step 2: Select the "Go to Enter Coupon" banner.
- Step 3: Enter the code in the space provided and tap "Submit".
For iOS devices (also works for Android):
- Step 1: Open the code-redeeming website with this link.
- Step 2: Select the server and enter your Membership Number, Nickname, and Coupon Code.
- Step 3: Select "Submit" and the rewards will be sent to the game on your device.
You can find your Membership Number by tapping the icon at the top-right corner of the lobby and opening Settings.
Epic Seven codes and their importance
Epic Seven codes serve as an extra source for you to collect resources. These codes instantly provide in-game items, and ultimately reduce some of the grind that you have to go through.
How to fix Epic Seven codes [Troubleshooting]
If you enter an invalid or expired code in Epic Seven, an "Invalid coupon code" error message will appear. To ensure there is no typo, it is recommended that you copy and paste the code into the game.
Where to find new Epic Seven codes
To find codes for Epic Seven, one must rely on trustworthy sources. So, our team constantly searches for new codes and checks them before publishing. Additionally, you can stay updated on the game from its official Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.
FAQs on Epic Seven codes
What are the latest codes in Epic Seven?
As of now, EPICDASHSTART is the latest active code for Epic Seven.
When do the active codes expire in Epic Seven?
The redeem codes do not have announced expiration dates and may become inactive at any time.
When are new codes released in Epic Seven?
New Epic Seven codes are usually released for special occasions like events and festivals.
