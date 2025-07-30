Free Fire OB50 update patch notes: Naruto Shippuden collaboration, new characters, and more

The Free Fire OB50 update patch notes are now live on the official website of Garena Free Fire. The new update has brought a Naruto Shippuden collaboration, a new playable character, plenty of adjustments to the character roster and arsenal to rebalance the meta, and a lot more. The developer has also unlocked Craftland for the players to enhance their experience.

Ad

On that note, this article lists the Free Fire OB50 update patch notes.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Indian players should not try to download or play the game.

Free Fire OB50 update patch notes: The Naruto Shippuden collaboration

Tsukuyomi and Akatsuki Keepakes are coming to Free Fire, according to the Free Fire OB50 update patch notes. Check out the details of the Naruto Shippuden collaboration below.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Free Fire Max OB50 update details

The Naruto Shippuden collaboration will arrive in this update (Image via Garena)

Tsukuyomi

Ad

Tsukuyomi will be a new hotdrop zone for players, featuring a lot of loot. During each match, a Tsukuyomi area will appear, offering abundant ninjutsu skills and ninja tools inside for players to discover.

Areas influenced by Tsukuyomi feature unique visual effects.

These areas offer increased availability of ninjutsu skills and ninja tools. When Tsukuyomi ends, a special Tsukuyomi Airdrop will appear at the center of the area, containing a wealth of loot.

The Tsukuyomi area will appear on all maps.

Ad

Akatsuki Keepsakes

Akatsuki Keepsakes, each with multiple stages, can be captured to get Akatsuki-special abilities.

Version 1: At the end of Tsukuyomi, Keepsakes will appear on the map. Capture them to gain special abilities—but beware, your location will be revealed on all players' minimaps.

Version 2: At the end of Tsukuyomi, Keepsakes will appear on the map. Capture them to gain special abilities and Booyah in style.

Keepsakes will appear after Tsukuyomi ends. Capture all 3 stages to claim the special ability.

The player with the special ability will have their location revealed on the minimap.

Keepsakes will appear on all maps.

Ad

Keepsake abilities (You can find more details on the event page in-game):

Universal Pull: Increase Shield Points and create a spherical force field around the user, pulling enemies toward them. While in effect, scan enemy locations and deal damage over time to in-range Gloo Walls.

Increase Shield Points and create a spherical force field around the user, pulling enemies toward them. While in effect, scan enemy locations and deal damage over time to in-range Gloo Walls. Shikigami Dance: Gather and spread out paper pieces to create paper bombs at random locations near enemies in range. The bombs will ignite and explode randomly.

Gather and spread out paper pieces to create paper bombs at random locations near enemies in range. The bombs will ignite and explode randomly. Detonating Clay: Create and control a large bird. While flying, the bird can be detonated to cause damage and a ringing effect to enemies in range if not destroyed. It will automatically explode when the duration ends. The user will return to the character's position after the bird is detonated or destroyed.

Create and control a large bird. While flying, the bird can be detonated to cause damage and a ringing effect to enemies in range if not destroyed. It will automatically explode when the duration ends. The user will return to the character's position after the bird is detonated or destroyed. Amaterasu: Create a wall of dark flames in the target area. It will destroy Gloo Walls instantly and deal damage to enemies inside. It will also ignore any obstacles.

Create a wall of dark flames in the target area. It will destroy Gloo Walls instantly and deal damage to enemies inside. It will also ignore any obstacles. Water Style: Shark Bomb: (Passive) When not on cooldown, dealing damage to enemies will summon biting sharks that inflict additional damage.

Shark Bomb: (Passive) When not on cooldown, dealing damage to enemies will summon biting sharks that inflict additional damage. Curse Jutsu: Possession: Draw a special circle on the ground. While inside it, the user can deflect the damage taken back to the attacker. If downed within the circle, the user will be automatically helped up.

Ad

Akatsuki vs Hidden Leaf Village

Players can find Akatsuki and Hidden Leaf Village symbols on the ground and interact with them to join that specific side.

Interact with Akatsuki or Hidden Leaf symbols scattered across the map to join the corresponding side.

A special elimination effect will trigger when players eliminate enemies from the opposing side.

Akatsuki and Hidden Leaf Village symbols will appear on all maps.

Also read: Free Fire OB50 update APK link and Download size

Ad

Hidden Leaf Village in Ruins: Revisit the iconic village

The Hidden Leaf Village lies in ruins after the Akatsuki's attack. The destruction brings a bounty of ninjutsu skills and ninja tools for players to discover and use.

The Hidden Leaf Village has been devastated by the Akatsuki's attack.

Players can find more ninjutsu skills and items in the village. Beware the impact of the Planetary Devastation.

The Hidden Leaf Village only appears in Bermuda.

Ad

Other adjustment

Reanimation Jutsu-themed Revival Points have returned.

Clash Squad

Experiment with different combinations of ninjutsu skills and ninja tools on your epic ninja journey.

Clash Squad will help learn special skills (Image via Garena)

New keepsakes, ninjutsu skills, and ninja tools are also available in the CS Store and Cyber Airdrops.

The new Divine Tree Airdrop will appear in Rounds 3, 4, and 5. Cyber Points are now Red Moon Points.

Accumulate 2 points to activate Red Moon for the next round.

When Red Moon is activated, players receive powerful buffs. Red Moon can activate on all CS maps.

Ad

Ninjutsu skills and items

Besides Keepsakes, a variety of ninjutsu skills and ninja tools await players to discover and master. More release details are available on the event page in-game.

Sharingan: Copy the active skill of the nearest enemy.

Copy the active skill of the nearest enemy. Katsuyu Summoning: Summon Katsuyu on the spot that can heal and help up teammates in range.

Summon Katsuyu on the spot that can heal and help up teammates in range. Izanagi Revive: When downed, the user can use it to quickly get up and recover some HP.

When downed, the user can use it to quickly get up and recover some HP. Sand Shield: Activate the Sand Shield that grants extra Shield Points and faster SP recovery.

Activate the Sand Shield that grants extra Shield Points and faster SP recovery. Minato's Kunai : Throw to mark a location. Tap again to use Flying Raijin Jutsu and teleport to the marked spot.

: Throw to mark a location. Tap again to use Flying Raijin Jutsu and teleport to the marked spot. Detonating Clay Bird: Summon a detonating clay bird. The user can control its flight and set it to detonate.

Summon a detonating clay bird. The user can control its flight and set it to detonate. Paper Emissary Jutsu: When activated, the user releases a group of paper bombs that seek the nearest enemy and explode.

When activated, the user releases a group of paper bombs that seek the nearest enemy and explode. Shadow Stitching: Extend the shadow of the user forward to ensnare an enemy. The enemy caught will be slowed significantly.

Extend the shadow of the user forward to ensnare an enemy. The enemy caught will be slowed significantly. Triple Shuriken: A close-range ninja tool. Each throw shoots out a fan of 3 shurikens with a moderate projectile speed.

A close-range ninja tool. Each throw shoots out a fan of 3 shurikens with a moderate projectile speed. Jiraiya's Scope: The telescope that Jiraiya uses to seek inspiration for his writing.

Ad

Free Fire OB50 update patch notes: Battle Royale adjustments

Gloo Maker adjustments

To reduce late-game clutter from too many Gloo Walls, the developer lowered the maximum number of them players can hold and slowed down the Gloo Maker's level-up speed. To keep gameplay smooth, players now obtain Gloo Walls faster and start with more, allowing for more flexible strategies and improved balance.

Ad

Level Max. Gloo Walls Generation Time Exp. needed to Level Up Gloo Walls on Start/ Revive Gloo Walls per elimination 1 4 Reduced from 100 seconds to 70 seconds 0 Increased from 1 to 2 Increased from 1 to 2 2 5 Reduced from 90s to 60s Increased from 300 to 500 Increased from 1 to 2 2 3 6 Reduced from 80s to 50s Increased from 700 to 1000 Increased from 1 to 2 Reduced from 4 to 2 4 8 Reduced from 60s to 40s Increased from 1100 to 1500 Increased from 1 to 3 Reduced from 4 to 2 5 Reduced from 10 to 8 Reduced from 50s to 30s Increased from 1500 to 2500 Increased from 1 to 3 Reduced from 4 to 2

Ad

Parachute experience optimization

When aiming for closer landing points, using the 'Dive' function is essential. Previously, angle limits made landing accurately difficult. Now, players can dive more vertically, making landings easier and more precise.

Steeper diving angle provides better control.

Camera angle during the parachuting phase can be adjusted more freely for a clearer view of what's below.

Other adjustments

Cyber Mushrooms can now be activated by vehicle collisions.

Portal Go can now be used while crouching or prone.

Ad

Vending Machine adjustments:

Reduced the price of Hit List from 488 FF Coins to 288 FF Coins.

Adjusted available weapons in the vending machine:

MAG-7: 188 FF Coins.

188 FF Coins. MP48: 288 FF Coins.

288 FF Coins. AC88: 288 FF Coins.

Adjusted available active skill cards in the vending machine:

Oscar's Unlimited-use Skill Card: 1288 FF Coins, purchase limit of 1 per player.

1288 FF Coins, purchase limit of 1 per player. Dimitri's Unlimited-use Skill Card: 1288 FF Coins, purchase limit of 3 per match.

Hit List adjustments:

Reduced minimum enemy scan distance: 188m to 28m.

Ad

Adjusted elimination rewards:

Randomly grant one weapon from: M4A1-lll, MP5-lll, M1814-lll.

M4A1-lll, MP5-lll, M1814-lll. Removed Vest Enlarger and Vest Hardener.

Increased chance from 33% to 58% to receive a Lv. 3 Helmet, Lv. 3 Vest, or Lv. 3 Backpack.

Increased chance from 58% to 188% of receiving the RGS-58.

Removed Tech Workshops.

Adjusted loot amount in locations:

Decreased loot in popular areas such as Clock Tower, Observatory, and Peak.

Increased loot in Katulistiwa, Mars Electric, Pochinok, and the surrounding areas of Peak.

Reduced Gloo Melter pickup limit from 3 to 2.

Reduced Gloo Melter drop rate by 58%.

Added Dragon Freeze, with a pickup limit of 1.

Ad

Mini Turret adjustments:

Range increased from 38m to 68m.

Damage per shot increased from 28 to 58.

Fire rate decreased from 2 shots per second to 1 shot per second. Reduced Super Med pickup limit from unlimited to 4.

Adjusted time-limited auto-revival duration in Solo matches:

Solara: Increased from 145 seconds to 428 seconds.

Increased from 145 seconds to 428 seconds. NeXTerra: Increased from 145 seconds to 3985 seconds.

Increased from 145 seconds to 3985 seconds. Other maps: Increased from 145 seconds to 385 seconds.

Revival Point adjustments:

Cooldown reduced from 388 seconds to 188 seconds.

Close time changed from end of third zone shrink to end of second zone shrink.

Ad

Increased multi-player capture speed:

One player : 25 seconds.

: 25 seconds. Two players : Reduced from 28 seconds to 12 seconds.

: Reduced from 28 seconds to 12 seconds. Three players: Reduced from 16 seconds to 8 seconds.

Defense Airdrop capture time adjustments:

One player : 45 seconds.

: 45 seconds. Two players: 27 seconds.

27 seconds. Three players: Reduced from 27 seconds to 19 seconds.

Reduced from 27 seconds to 19 seconds. Four players: Reduced from 19 seconds to 15 seconds.

Free Fire OB50 update patch notes bring a new character named Rin and plenty of other character adjustments

Rin is the younger sister of Hayato. The second child of the Yagami family is a skilled and composed ninja who dwells in the shadows to keep her family's name alive.

Ad

A new character is coming to the game in this update (Image via Garena)

Gale of Kunai: Rin summons a kunai nearby every eight seconds, up to three kunai in total. The kunai can deal significant damage to Gloo Walls and will auto-target at any enemy or Gloo Wall that the user hits, dealing up to 12 DMG. The damage increases with distance.

Ad

Character balance adjustments

Nairi

His survivability has been reduced for better balance.

Ice Iron: Within 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds after deploying Gloo Walls, restores 168 durability/s for self. However, it can only restore 5 HP/s for teammates within 5 meters (previously 10). The healing effect cannot be stacked by deploying multiple Gloo Walls.

Kairos

Defense Breaker: Continuously recovers 2 EP/s.

Continuously recovers 2 EP/s. Breaker Mode: Activates when EP is full and the skill user first hits a shielded/armored enemy, during which the user will now consume 28 EP/s (previously 18 EP/s). Each hit on shielded/armored enemies will additionally reduce their Shield Points/Armor Durability by 128% of the damage inflicted. When EP is 8, return to Defense Mode.

Ad

Sonia

Nano Lifeshield: After taking fatal damage, enter an invulnerable and immobile state for 8.4 seconds. Then, gain a 1 HP shield (previously 50 HP) that lasts for 2 seconds. The skill user will be eliminated when the shield disappears. Cooldown: 180 seconds.

Santino

Shape Splitter: Spawn a 288 HP mannequin that autonomously travels for 25 seconds. When the mannequin is within 98 meters, use the skill again to switch positions with it. You can only switch once within 3 seconds, up to 2 times in total. The player who destroys the mannequin will be marked for 5 seconds. Cooldown: 60 seconds.

Spawn a 288 HP mannequin that autonomously travels for 25 seconds. When the mannequin is within 98 meters, use the skill again to switch positions with it. You can only switch once within 3 seconds, up to 2 times in total. The player who destroys the mannequin will be marked for 5 seconds. Cooldown: 60 seconds. New mechanism added: No teleportation is allowed when the mannequin is 18 meters higher than the user.

Ad

Laura

Sharp Shooter: Accuracy increased from 50% to 60% while scoped in.

Alvaro

Splitz Blits: Damage of explosive weapons increases by 28% and range increases by 18%. Each grenade will split into three mini grenades after explosion, dealing 25% damage (previously 28%) of the original grenade.

Other character adjustments

Ryden, Ignis, and Oscar: When releasing skills on slopes, skill indicators now adjust to slope inclines, ensuring a more precise control over cast distance.

When releasing skills on slopes, skill indicators now adjust to slope inclines, ensuring a more precise control over cast distance. A124: Holding the skill button will display the throw trajectory and explosion range, helping players select the optimal release location.

Ad

Free Fire OB50 update patch notes: Weapons and other balance adjustments

Machine Guns: M60 and M249

All weapon adjustments in the Free Fire OB50 update patch notes (Image via Garena)

M60 (Adjustment) : Added slots for muzzle and stock.

: Added slots for muzzle and stock. M249 (Adjustment): Added slots for muzzle and stock.

Ad

Marksman Rifle: AC80

Rate of Fire +5%

Damage +28%

Consecutive hit damage bonus -28%.

Assault Rifle: AN94

Accuracy +18%.

Pistols: M1917

Damage -78%.

Shotgun: M590

Minimum Damage +75%

Reload Speed -28%.

SMG: Bizon

Accuracy + 18%.

Snipers: VSK94 and M82B

VSK94: Aim assist removed and range increased +10%.

Aim assist removed and range increased +10%. M82B: Damage through Gloo Wall -15%.

Free Fire OB50 update patch notes: Other adjustments

CS Store adjustments:

Increased M1873 price from 488 to 588 CS Cash.

Reduced AN94, 636, and Kingfisher prices from 1188 to 1888 CS Cash.

Increased VSS price from 1488 to 1588 CS Cash..

Ad

Adjusted CS Cyber Airdrop locations:

Bermuda: Pochinok, Rim Nam Village.

Pochinok, Rim Nam Village. Solara: Bloomtown

Bloomtown Added Supply Gadgets to Solara CS maps.

Training Grounds optimizations:

Added a new settings panel in the Target Range to adjust skill cooldowns and shooting sensitivity.

Introduced Gloo Maker in the Combat Zone: Players start with two Gloo Walls and gain one every 18 seconds (no Gloo Walls granted after consecutive eliminations). The default max is two.

Players start with two Gloo Walls and gain one every 18 seconds (no Gloo Walls granted after consecutive eliminations). The default max is two. Removed some railings from buildings in the Training Grounds.

Improved pinning system: players can mark enemy locations visible in their view after elimination and before entering spectate mode.

players can mark enemy locations visible in their view after elimination and before entering spectate mode. Reduced the time it takes to stand up from prone.

Increased Thermal Scope transparency for easier enemy detection.

Improved IJI for in-match info panel and player info (HP, equipment, etc.).

Ad

Free Fire OB50 update patch notes: System changes

CS-Peak

CS-Peak is the new CS-ranked mode that will launch mid-season.

CS-Peak is solo queue only for fair competition.

Participants remain anonymous in-match, with avatars and banners hidden.

Points are awarded solely based on in-match performance; top performers earn more.

The CS Store is modeled after the CS Esports setup, featuring lower Gloo Wall prices, a wider variety of weapons, and active skill cards.

A unique MVP display appears at the start of each round starting from round 2.

High-scoring Peak players can unlock exclusive animated frames and emotes.

The new Peak Leaderboard showcases top players based on Peak Points.

Peak Points can be displayed on profile pages, friends lists, and team panels in the lobby.

Ad

HUD interface

The HUD entrance has been relocated. Switchable HUD designs are now accessible via Settings > In-Match.

Shareable HUD codes will no longer expire.

More HUD buttons can be hidden, including the quick response, emote, pet emote, and prone buttons.

Some HUD buttons, such as those for entering vehicles and cooking grenades, can now be repositioned.

Match result sharing

Players with standout performances can select a special page when sharing their match results.

The special sharing page showcases battle stats—eliminations, damage, help-ups, and heals— along with a summary of highlight moments, all presented in a more eye-catching design.

Ad

Collab system

Collaboration content—such as featured bundles, weapons, and collections—can be viewed in the Collab system.

Unlocked collaboration items are highlighted, and special effects activate when you collect all items in a category.

The system launches with items from Chapters 1 and 2 of the NARUTO SHIPPUDEN event. More past and future collaboration content will be added soon.

Other adjustments

Added an album feature in profiles: photos and screenshots captured in-game are now auto-saved to the album for easy viewing and re-editing.

photos and screenshots captured in-game are now auto-saved to the album for easy viewing and re-editing. Added a Fast Equip button for quickly decorating your profile.

Implemented a Guild hacker penalty notification: when a player is detected hacking during Guild Wars or daily matches, all guild members are notified via mail and the guild main page. Penalties include match bans and activity point deductions.

when a player is detected hacking during Guild Wars or daily matches, all guild members are notified via mail and the guild main page. Penalties include match bans and activity point deductions. Optimized QR scan page: players can now tap a button to access QR codes saved in their device's album.

players can now tap a button to access QR codes saved in their device's album. Added new achievements for Craftland and other modes. Evo Access can now be unlocked with diamonds.

Look Changers can now be used in the Lobby.

Improved user experience in the Gift Store.

Players can now equip grand prizes immediately after winning them in royale events.

Newly acquired items now appear before equipped items in the Vault for easier access.

Added a "Bundle" tab in the Vault to list all owned outfit bundles for easy viewing and equipping.

Refreshed the default Lv. 3 backpack model; check it out in the Vault or in matches.

Added keyword hints next to skills and devices to help new players understand their core functions.

Added support for 3D Lobby and Max graphics option.

Gameplay details now pop up when players tap on a custom room.

Added options to adjust match economy in CS mode Custom Rooms, and improved advanced settings content.

Ad

Free Fire OB50 update patch notes: Craftland

Craftland membership now live

Players can now purchase a Craftland membership to unlock exclusive content. Members can also create member-only content and earn rewards. Currently available in select regions only.

Al Generation:

Added a new 3D object Al generation feature that quickly creates objects based on descriptions. Currently supports English descriptions only.

Added an AI-powered racing map feature, allowing you to create tracks simply by drawing curved paths.

Ad

Asset Store optimization:

Fixed issues with assets' internal block references to prevent errors caused by missing references.

You can now like resources shared by other creators.

Creators receiving many likes can earn a special achievement.

Other

The block editor now supports creating, using, and managing custom events.

Added an auto-save feature with customizable time intervals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More