Global Solo Leveling Arise Championship 2025: Date, format and more details

Netmarble has announced the global Solo Leveling Arise Championship 2025. It is the first global event since the title’s launch, where players across the world will compete against each other to become the top hunters. The total prize pool of the championship is 20,000,000 KRW, to be divided between the top three participants. Eligible players have till February 20, 2025, to participate in the championship.

That said, here’s everything about the first global championship of Solo Leveling Arise.

Dates of the first global Solo Leveling Arise Championship 2025

The Solo Leveling Arise Championship qualifications were held in-game between January 16 and February 13, 2025. Players who earned 1000 or more season points before the Battlefield of Time season 7 ended were eligible to sign up for the championship.

Here is the complete schedule for the first global Championship:

Sign-up for the Championship: February 13 to February 20, 2025.

February 13 to February 20, 2025. Preliminary stages for Asia and International League: February 21 to March 10, 2025.

February 21 to March 10, 2025. Finals: April 21, 2025

Format of the global Solo Leveling Arise Championship 2025

Dates of the preliminary rounds (Image via Netmarble)

Players who have qualified can sign up for the championship in-game. They can go to Menu > Content > The Championship Icon (in the middle) to fill out the sign-up application.

SLA players who signed up will compete in the preliminary stages, with Asian players participating in the Asian League and those outside Asia in the International League. The preliminary rounds will take place in-game in a separate tournament-only mode. Participants will compete in a total of four Battlefield of Time maps.

Here are the bosses featured on each map:

Esil Radiru (Fire/Wind): Sung Jinwoo mode

Igris the Red (Fire/Light): Hunter mode

Cursed Giant Eiberg (Water/Light): Sung Jinwoo mode

Ice Witch Beste (Wind/Dark): Hunter mode

Netmarble will calculate rankings for the final qualification based on the records of all four maps. The top 8 players (total of 16 players) from each league (Asia and International) will advance to the finals. The finals will take place offline at Gwangmyeong IVEX studio in Korea.

Players will compete against the same four bosses listed above in the finals. The rank calculation process will be the same as the preliminary stages.

Prize pool of the global Solo Leveling Arise Championship 2025

The prize pool for the championship (Image via Netmarble)

The total prize pool of the first global Solo Leveling Arise Championship 2025 is 20,00,000 KRW. It will be divided between the participants who achieve the top three positions. Here are the details:

Rank 1: 10,00,000 KRW

10,00,000 KRW Rank 2: 7,000,000 KRW

7,000,000 KRW Rank 3: 3,000,000 KRW

Participants can check out the tournament rules from the Solo Leveling Arise official website here.

