Solo Leveling Arise Tawata Kanae build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and more

Tawata Kanae is the newest SSR hunter in the Solo Leveling Arise, making her debut with the February 13 update. She is a DPS character from the Assassin Class who uses the Fire element. The hunter can generate various effects with her Skill 2, transforming it into an enhanced Skill 2, which, in turn, deals the damage equivalent to her Ultimate Skill. Additionally, she can inflict increased damage on the enemies in the Break state.

Ad

Below are the recommended artifacts, weapons, skills-upgrading priorities, and the best Advancement tier for the Tawata Kanae build in Solo Leveling Arise.

Solo Leveling Arise Tawata Kanae build guide: Best artifacts

Burning Curse is one of the best artifacts for the Tawata build (Image via Netmarble)

Below are the best Solo Leveling Arise artifacts for the Tawata Kanae build:

Ad

Trending

Body-set

Toughness: Boosts her critical damage and critical hit rate.

Boosts her critical damage and critical hit rate. Burning Curse: Increases Tawata’s damage taken and damage dealt when equipped with 2 or 8 pieces. When equipped with 4 pieces, she recovers a certain amount of her health (only once per battle).

Increases Tawata’s damage taken and damage dealt when equipped with 2 or 8 pieces. When equipped with 4 pieces, she recovers a certain amount of her health (only once per battle). Warmonger: Boosts Tawata’s attack and defense.

Boosts Tawata’s attack and defense. One-hit Kill: Boosts Tawata’s Ultimate Skill damage and its cooldown period.

Accessory

Expert: Increases her attack when she lands a critical hit.

Increases her attack when she lands a critical hit. Viridescent Necklace: Increases her MP Consumption rate and damage dealt and reduces the cooldown of her basic skills.

Ad

Players can use Burning Curse with Expert to amplify Tawata's damage-dealing ability. They can also pair Expert with a One-hit Kill artifact to boost her Ultimate Skill’s damage, giving her a massive damage output.

Also read: Shimizu Akari build guide

Solo Leveling Arise Tawata Kanae build guide: Best weapons

The Path a Hero Must Take Exclusive Weapon in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

The best Solo Leveling Arise weapon for the Tawata Kanae build is her Exclusive Weapon: The Path a Hero Must Take. It boosts her damage output by increasing her attack and critical hit rate.

Ad

Other best alternatives for her are listed below:

Flame of the Azure Serpent (SSR): Increases her attack and critical hit damage.

Increases her attack and critical hit damage. Vampire Candy Bar (SSR): Tawata gets a buff to her attack and critical hit damage stats.

Tawata gets a buff to her attack and critical hit damage stats. Steel Bow (SR): Increases her critical hit damage, boosting her damage output.

Also read: Gina build guide

Solo Leveling Arise Tawata Kanae build guide: Skill-upgrading priorities and skill rotation

Tawata's Skills (Image via Netmarble)

Below is the best skill-upgrading priority for Tawata Kanae build in Solo Leveling Arise:

Ad

Kamaitachi (Basic Skill 2) > Tsuchigumo (Ultimate Skill) > Munechika (Basic Skill 1) > Uzumaki (Core Attack) > Noragami (QTE Skill) > Aragoto (Support Skill) > Kitsune (Basic Attacks)

Here is the recommended skill rotation for Tawata:

Munechika (Basic Skill 1) > Kamaitachi (Basic Skill 2) > Uzumaki (Core Attack) > Kamaitachi (Basic Skill 2) > Tsuchigumo (Ultimate Skill) > Kamaitachi (Basic Skill 2)

Also read: Best packs to get in Solo Leveling Arise

Solo Leveling Arise Tawata Kanae build guide: Passive, tier effects, and the best Advancement tier

Tawata's passive skill (Image via Netmarble)

Tawata Kanae’s passive grants her Crimson effect while she uses Munechika. She gains the Scarlet effect while using Enhanced Core Attack. Her Kamaitachi skills become her Ultimate Skill when she gains Crimson, Scarlet, or Fire effects. The hunter also deals an additional 24% damage to the enemies in the Break state.

Ad

Advancement tier 1: When an enemy dies near Tawata, she gains one stack of the Instinct effect. She gains 5 Instinct stacks if she puts her enemy into a Break state. At 10 stats, the Instinct effect becomes the Sixth Sense effect.

When an enemy dies near Tawata, she gains one stack of the Instinct effect. She gains 5 Instinct stacks if she puts her enemy into a Break state. At 10 stats, the Instinct effect becomes the Sixth Sense effect. Advancement tier 2: Her critical hit damage increases by 16%.

Her critical hit damage increases by 16%. Advancement tier 3: When she uses Munechika, she gains the Super Armor effect for 5 seconds. Using Fire: Kamaitachi reduces the cooldown of Munechika by 5 seconds.

When she uses Munechika, she gains the Super Armor effect for 5 seconds. Using Fire: Kamaitachi reduces the cooldown of Munechika by 5 seconds. Advancement tier 4: Tawata’s Fire damage buffs by 12% for every Fire-type hunter in the team (can stack up to three times).

Tawata’s Fire damage buffs by 12% for every Fire-type hunter in the team (can stack up to three times). Advancement tier 5: The Instinct and Sixth Sense effects are enhanced.

Ad

Explanation of Tawata’s effects:

Crimson: She automatically uses her Enhanced Core Attack while using the Kamaitachi skill with bonus damage equal to 50% of the skill’s damage dealt. This effect remains active for the entirety of a battle.

She automatically uses her Enhanced Core Attack while using the Kamaitachi skill with bonus damage equal to 50% of the skill’s damage dealt. This effect remains active for the entirety of a battle. Scarlet: She activates the Fire effect while using the Kamaitachi skill. The effect remains active permanently for the battle.

She activates the Fire effect while using the Kamaitachi skill. The effect remains active permanently for the battle. Fire: Tsuchigumo's damage increases by 70%, and she gains Super Armor while using Kamaitachi. Crimson, Scarlet, and Fire effects are removed while using Kamaitachi.

Tsuchigumo's damage increases by 70%, and she gains Super Armor while using Kamaitachi. Crimson, Scarlet, and Fire effects are removed while using Kamaitachi. Instinct: Buffs her critical hit rate by 1%. Enhanced Instinct effect buffs the critical hit rate and critical damage by 1.5%.

Buffs her critical hit rate by 1%. Enhanced Instinct effect buffs the critical hit rate and critical damage by 1.5%. Sixth Sense: Increases her critical hit rate by 20%. If she has 20% or less MP, her MP consumption rate decreases by 40%. This effect remains permanently active during the battle. Enhanced Sixth Sense increases her attack by 77% and critical hit rate and critical hit damage by 20%. If she has 30% or less MP, her MP consumption rate decreases by 50%.

Ad

Tawata Kanae’s sweet spot for the Advancement is Tier 5. She gets a massive critical hit rate, critical hit damage, and Fire-damage buff, significantly boosting her damage. F2P players can upgrade her to Advancement Tier 3 for the best results.

Also read: SLA Fixed Support banner draw guide

Check out our other SLA guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback