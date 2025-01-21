Solo Leveling Arise Fixed Support Draw banner guide: How to unlock and recommended hunters for rate-up

The Fixed Support Draw banner is the latest summoning system Netmarble introduced in the Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update. The banner drops SSR, SR hunters, and SR and R rarity Sung Jinwoo weapons. Players can select an SSR hunter of their choice for rate-up and obtain it after a certain number of pulls. The banner disappears after dropping the rate-up hunter.

Players must use different tickets to pull on the banner. This article provides a complete guide to unlocking the latest banner, including the ways to obtain the ticket and the recommended hunters to select for the rate-up.

How to unlock the Fixed Support Draw banner in Solo Leveling Arise

Complete tier 3 in Train to Become a Formidable Combatant to unlock the Fixed Support Draw banner (Image via Netmarble)

The Fixed Support Draw banner unlocks upon completing tier 3 missions in Train to Become a Formidable Combatant, which is a collection of step-up missions that reward various in-game items upon completion.

It contains 18 tiers, with each offering 15 missions. You can unlock the subsequent tier by completing all missions of the current tier. So, you must complete all fifteen missions in tiers 1, 2, and 3 to unlock the banner.

How does the Fixed Support Draw banner work in Solo Leveling Arise?

Drop rate details of the banner (Image via Netmarble)

Pulling on the banner requires Fixed Support Draw tickets. You can select one SSR hunter from the available list for the rate-up. The selected hunter drops on the 40th pull, after which the banner disappears.

Here is the list of SSR hunters available to select for the rate-up:

Isla Wright

Charlotte

Harper

Han Se-Mi

Amamiya Mirei

Go Gunhee

Meilin Fisher

Yoo Soohyun

Seo Jiwoo

Gina

Emma Laurent

Alicia Blanche

Lee Bora

Hwang Dongsoo

Min Byung-Gu

Woo Jinchul

Choi Jong-In

Lim Tae-Gyu

Baek Yoonho

Silver Mane Baek Yoonho

Cha Hae-In

The drop rate of SSR, SR, and R items are the same as other banners at 1.2%, 8.8%, and 90% respectively.

How to get Fixed Support Draw tickets in Solo Leveling Arise

Draw tickets for the banner (Image via Netmarble)

You can obtain 40 draw tickets for the banner by completing the Train to Become a Formidable Combatant step-up mission, which rewards in-game items upon completing each mission and achieving several milestones in all tiers.

You will get milestone rewards upon completing the 5th, 10th, and 15th missions of each tier. Some milestones grant the draw tickets required to pull on this banner. Here are the missions you can complete in various tiers to get Fixed Support Draw tickets in Solo Leveling Arise:

Tier 2, Mission 5: 5 tickets

5 tickets Tier 3, Mission 15: 5 tickets

5 tickets Tier 4, Mission 15: 5 tickets

5 tickets Tier 6, Mission 5: 5 tickets

5 tickets Tier 7, Mission 10: 5 tickets

5 tickets Tier 9, Mission 5: 5 tickets

5 tickets Tier 10, Mission 5: 5 tickets

5 tickets Tier 11, Mission 10: 5 tickets

Recommended hunters for rate-up for Fixed Support Draw banner in Solo Leveling Arise

Go Gunhee is one of the best hunters to select for rate-up in the banner (Image via Netmarble)

For rate-up, it’s best to choose the SSR hunter you don’t have in your roster. Seasoned players will have unlocked almost all Solo Leveling Arise hunters, so they can choose whichever they want to advance. If you are a beginner or can’t decide on your selection, then below are some of the recommended hunters:

Go Gunhee: He is a light-type hunter who can deal impressive break damage and grant robust buffs to allies. Go Gunhee can fit in most teams as a Sub-DPS and breaker who becomes robust with every advancement tier. Additionally, he is the must-have support for Cha Hae-In, who you can get free from Train to Become a Formidable Combatant. So, Go Gunhee is one of the excellent choices for the rate-up.

He is a light-type hunter who can deal impressive break damage and grant robust buffs to allies. Go Gunhee can fit in most teams as a Sub-DPS and breaker who becomes robust with every advancement tier. Additionally, he is the must-have support for Cha Hae-In, who you can get free from Train to Become a Formidable Combatant. So, Go Gunhee is one of the excellent choices for the rate-up. Amamiya Mirei: Amamiya is one of the top-tier wind-type DPS in the current meta. Thanks to her massive damage output, you can use her against bosses and enemy mobs in any content.

Amamiya is one of the top-tier wind-type DPS in the current meta. Thanks to her massive damage output, you can use her against bosses and enemy mobs in any content. Isla Wright: Isla is one of the best support units in the current meta. She can increase her allies’ damage, provide shields, cleanse debuffs, and buff critical damage. Additionally, she can recharge the Power Gauge of her ally, buff the team’s speed, recover HP, and more.

Isla is one of the best support units in the current meta. She can increase her allies’ damage, provide shields, cleanse debuffs, and buff critical damage. Additionally, she can recharge the Power Gauge of her ally, buff the team’s speed, recover HP, and more. Han Se-Mi: Han Se-Mi is another top support unit in the Solo Leveling Arise’s current meta. She is the must-have support for Amamiya Mirei, as she can prolong the latter’s survivability in battles. Han Se-Mi has a great healing ability and can recover Mana Points, cleanse debuffs, decrease the damage taken, and provide shields.

If you have all the above-listed characters or don’t want any of them, you can go for Yoo Soohyun, Meilin Fisher, and Gina.

