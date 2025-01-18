Solo Leveling Arise Esil Radiru build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and more

Esil Radiru is the latest SSR hunter to debut in the Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update. She deals Fire damage with her skills and belongs to the Ranger class. Esil can inflict weak and medium Break damage with her skills and increase the Fire damage they receive in the Break state. Her skills also grant her Super Armor and increase the Break effectiveness, its duration, and more.

That said, players can find the best artifacts, weapons, skills-upgrading priorities, and Advancement tier for Esil Radiru build in Solo Leveling Arise.

Solo Leveling Arise Esil Radiru build guide: Best artifacts

Burning Greed is one of the best artifacts for Esil build (Image via Netmarble)

Solo Leveling Arise artifacts that boost attack and grant her additional attack and defense penetration work best for the Esil Radiru build. Here is the list of the best artifacts for Esil:

Body-Set

Burning Curse: An 8-set artifact that increases the damage taken as well as the damage dealt by Esil

An 8-set artifact that increases the damage taken as well as the damage dealt by Esil Burning Greed: An 8-set artifact that increases her critical hit rate, critical hit damage, and break effectiveness

An 8-set artifact that increases her critical hit rate, critical hit damage, and break effectiveness Armed: A 4-set artifact that boosts her attack and grants her defense penetration

Accessories

Expert: A 4-set artifact that boosts her attack when landing a critical hit

A 4-set artifact that boosts her attack when landing a critical hit Outstanding Ability: A 4-set artifact that boosts Esil’s damage dealt when she has 70% or more MP

A 4-set artifact that boosts Esil’s damage dealt when she has 70% or more MP Champion on the Field: A 4-set artifact that boosts her attack when landing a critical hit

Players can use the Burning Greed and Expert set for the Esil Radiru build. While increasing her Break effectiveness is a priority, her damage output isn’t impressive. Thus, players are advised to use artifacts that boost both to increase their effectiveness.

Solo Leveling Arise Esil Radiru build guide: Best weapons

Glorious Demise in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

The best Solo Leveling Arise weapon for the Esil Radiru build is her Exclusive Weapon, Glorious Demise. It boosts her attack by 12% at the max level. Additionally, the team member with the highest critical hit rate gets his attack increased by 300 per 1000 of Esil’s additional attack (can increase up to 24000).

Players can use the below-listed weapons as alternatives for Esil:

Steel Dagger (SR): Boosts her Basic Attack damage by 16% at the max level.

Boosts her Basic Attack damage by 16% at the max level. Spiky Shark Water Gun (SSR): Increases her QTE and Basic Skills damage by 10% at the max level.

Increases her QTE and Basic Skills damage by 10% at the max level. Flame of the Azure Serpent (SSR): Boosts her HP and Power Gauge Acquisition rate by 10% at the max level.

Solo Leveling Arise Esil Radiru build guide: Skills-upgrading priority

Here is the skills-upgrading priority for the best Esil Radiru build in Solo Leveling Arise:

Foretold Victory (Ultimate Skill) > Death’s Rush (Basic Skill 2) > Glorious Wounds (Basic Skill 1) > Stabbing Spikes (Core Attack) > Cascading Glory (QTE Skill) > Radiru Spearmanship (Basic Attacks) > Support Fire (Support Skill)

Here is the recommended skill-rotation for Esil:

Glorious Wounds (Basic Skill 1) > Stabbing Spikes (Core Attack) > Foretold Victory (Ultimate Skill) > Death’s Rush (Basic Skill 2)

Players are recommended to use the combo of Basic Skill 1 and Core Attack twice before casting the following skills.

Solo Leveling Arise Esil Radiru build guide: Passive, tier effects, and the best Advancement tier

Esil Radiru’s passive increases the Break state’s duration by 3 seconds if she puts the target successfully in the Break state. She triggers Lance Throw when she uses Death’s Rush or activates Extreme Evasion. Additionally, she grants the Enhanced Lance Throw effect to herself when she uses Stabbing Spikes, Glorious Wounds, or Cascading Glory.

When Lance Throw is active, its potency buffs based on the number of applied Enhanced Lance Throw stacks. Her Break effectiveness in Workshop of Brilliant Light increases by 24%.

Here are the additional effects of her passive skill at each Advancement tier:

Advancement tier 1: Lance Throw is enhanced (damage increases by 100%) when Foretold Victory's effects are active. When Lance Throw hits, the enemies receive the Prey effect two times. The Prey effect that is triggered the by Lance Throw can be applied up to 10 times.

Lance Throw is enhanced (damage increases by 100%) when Foretold Victory's effects are active. When Lance Throw hits, the enemies receive the Prey effect two times. The Prey effect that is triggered the by Lance Throw can be applied up to 10 times. Advancement tier 2: The allies’ Attack increases by 3% for every Fire team member in a team (can stack up to three times).

The allies’ Attack increases by 3% for every Fire team member in a team (can stack up to three times). Advancement tier 3: Esil starts the battle with their Power Gauge at 100% while entering the stage. When Lance Throw hits, it charges their Power Gauge by 1% and decreases the cooldown of Foretold Victory by 1 second (cools down in 1 second). Esil instantly puts those enemies in a Break state with Foretold Victory whose Break Gauge is 10% or below.

Esil starts the battle with their Power Gauge at 100% while entering the stage. When Lance Throw hits, it charges their Power Gauge by 1% and decreases the cooldown of Foretold Victory by 1 second (cools down in 1 second). Esil instantly puts those enemies in a Break state with Foretold Victory whose Break Gauge is 10% or below. Advancement tier 4: The allies’ defense penetration increases by 4% for every Fire team member in a team (can stack up to three times).

The allies’ defense penetration increases by 4% for every Fire team member in a team (can stack up to three times). Advancement tier 5: When she uses Death’s Rush, it activates the Enhanced Lance Throw an additional time. When Lance Throw hits the enemy within 10 seconds of them entering the Break state, it triggers Prey on the Weak instead of Prey. The Prey on the Weak effects are enhanced.

Explanation of status effects:

Lance Throw: Esil deals 800% damage and weak Break damage when her attacks hit. When Lance Throw hits, it activates the Prey effect. The maximum number of Prey effects that can be applied through Lane Throw is five.

Esil deals 800% damage and weak Break damage when her attacks hit. When Lance Throw hits, it activates the Prey effect. The maximum number of Prey effects that can be applied through Lane Throw is five. Enhanced Lance Throw: Increases the damage of Lance Throw and Break effectiveness by 80% (can stack up to 5 times). All Enhanced Lance Throw stacks are removed when Lance Throw is triggered. The Enhanced Lance Throw duration remains infinitely and can stack up to five times.

Increases the damage of Lance Throw and Break effectiveness by 80% (can stack up to 5 times). All Enhanced Lance Throw stacks are removed when Lance Throw is triggered. The Enhanced Lance Throw duration remains infinitely and can stack up to five times. Prey: Esil gains Prey on the Weak effect with a potency based on the number of Prey effects previously applied if she puts a target successfully into a Break state. It lasts 60 seconds and stacks up to five times.

Esil gains Prey on the Weak effect with a potency based on the number of Prey effects previously applied if she puts a target successfully into a Break state. It lasts 60 seconds and stacks up to five times. Prey on the Weak: Increases the target’s Fire damage taken by 0.3%. It also increases the damage taken by 0.3%, lasting 60 seconds, and can stack up to 50 times.

Esil Radiru performs best at Advancement Tier 5 as it significantly increases her damage. F2p players can use her at Advancement tier 3 as it provides her 100% Power Gauge while entering the battle and can instantly put enemies into a Break state with less than 10% Break Gauge.

