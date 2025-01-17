Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update: New hunter, Sung Jinwoo weapon, events, content, and more

Netmarble has rolled out the new Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update after a closed server maintenance. The latest update debuts a new SSR hunter, game mode, Sung Jinwoo weapons, hunter weapons, and more. Players can also get new costumes and Cores and play various events for rewards. Additionally, the developers have added a new Core Limit Break feature, hunter archive & Secret Library, and reverse story chapters.

Netmarble has also improved and adjusted many content and fixed bugs. This article provides complete details of the Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update.

Solo Leveling Arise: New Hunter and Exclusive Weapon

Esil Radiru in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

The new hunter that debuted in the Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update is Esil Radiru. She is an SSR hunter who deals Fire damage and belongs to the Ranger class. Esil’s Exclusive Weapon is Glorious Demise, which players can obtain by crafting or as event rewards.

Players can obtain Esil from her dedicated Rate-Up banner, A Moment Like Eternity, using Rate-Up draw tickets. The banner will be available until February 13, 2025, at 00:00 UTC+0.

Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update: New Sung Jinwoo and hunter weapons

Here are the details of the new Sung Jinwoo weapons Netmarble introduced in the Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update:

Fan of the Fire Demon (Sung Jinwoo weapon)

Fan of the Demon weapon (Image via Netmarble)

Fan of the Fire Demon is an SSR weapon that has a Fire attribute. It will be available after January 23, 2025, on the Custom Draw and Custom Draw Weapon banners.

Truth: Kasaka’s Venom Fang (Sung Jinwoo weapon)

Truth Kasaka's Venom Fang weapon (Image via Netmarble)

Truth: Kasaka’s Venom Fang is another Sung Jinwoo weapon to debut in the Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update. It is an SSR rarity weapon that has the Water attribute. Players can obtain it as a reward by clearing step-up missions of Train to Become a Formidable Combatant.

Snow Flower (Hunter weapons)

Flame of the Azure Serpent, Dewdrop of the Azure Serpent, and Leaf of the Azure Serpent weapon from left to right (Image via Netmarble)

Snow Flower is a new event-themed weapon series Netmarble introduced in the January 16 update. The series offers three Solo Leveling Arise weapons: Flame of the Azure Serpent, Dewdrop of the Azure Serpent, and Leaf of the Azure Serpent. Players can obtain them as rewards from various Snow Flower-themed events.

Here are details of the weapons:

Flame of the Azure Serpent: It is an SSR rarity attack-type weapon.

It is an SSR rarity attack-type weapon. Dewdrop of the Azure Serpent: It is an SSR rarity Defense-type weapon.

It is an SSR rarity Defense-type weapon. Leaf of the Azure Serpent: It is an SSR rarity HP-type weapon.

New and upcoming events in the Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update

Here are the details of new events in the Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update:

Snow Flower! Check-In Gift: This log-in event will be available until February 13, 2025, at 00:00 UTC+0. Players can log in to the app daily for 14 days and claim various in-game items for free. The rewards include 1 ✕ Azure Serpent Weapon Selection Chest, 15 ✕ (Heroic) Blessing Stone Vol. 4, and more.

This log-in event will be available until February 13, 2025, at 00:00 UTC+0. Players can log in to the app daily for 14 days and claim various in-game items for free. The rewards include 1 ✕ Azure Serpent Weapon Selection Chest, 15 ✕ (Heroic) Blessing Stone Vol. 4, and more. Snow Flower! Daily Missions: This event will be available from January 16 to February 6, 2025. Players can complete daily missions for 14 days to earn multiple rewards. The rewards include 1 ✕ Azure Serpent Weapon Selection Chest, Rune Fragments, Powder of Blessings, and more.

This event will be available from January 16 to February 6, 2025. Players can complete daily missions for 14 days to earn multiple rewards. The rewards include 1 ✕ Azure Serpent Weapon Selection Chest, Rune Fragments, Powder of Blessings, and more. Snow Flower! Rock, Paper, Scissor with Jian: The Rock, Paper, Scissor with Jian will be available from January 16 to February 6, 2025, at 00:00 UTC+0. It is similar to the Rock, Paper, Scissor event of the former updates. Players can get Azure Serpent Weapon Selection Chest, Weapon Custom draw tickets, Essence Stones, Gold, and more.

The Rock, Paper, Scissor with Jian will be available from January 16 to February 6, 2025, at 00:00 UTC+0. It is similar to the Rock, Paper, Scissor event of the former updates. Players can get Azure Serpent Weapon Selection Chest, Weapon Custom draw tickets, Essence Stones, Gold, and more. Lucky Wheel: This event will be available from January 16 to February 13, 2025. Players can earn Wheel event tickets to participate, which can be obtained by clearing the event missions. They can use tickets to spin the wheel and get multiple rewards. The rewards include Esil Radiru & Gina’s Weapon Design Selection Chest, skill scrolls, advanced mana power crystals, and more.

This event will be available from January 16 to February 13, 2025. Players can earn Wheel event tickets to participate, which can be obtained by clearing the event missions. They can use tickets to spin the wheel and get multiple rewards. The rewards include Esil Radiru & Gina’s Weapon Design Selection Chest, skill scrolls, advanced mana power crystals, and more. An Endless Moment growth tournament: This event will be available until February 13, 2025. Players can get a certain number of points by completing missions in the event and earn rewards based on the earned points. The rewards include Esil Radiru & Gina’s Exclusive Weapon Selection Chest and more.

Here is the list and schedule of upcoming events in the Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update:

Events Schedule (UTC+0) Lucky Clover January, 27, at 00:00 to February 3, 2025, at 00:00 Snow Flower Treasure Hunt January 30, at 00:00 to February 13, 2025, at 00:00 Fan of the Fire Demon event crafting January 23, at 00:00 to February 13, 2025, at 00:00 Intangible Bindings Gina Rate Up draw event January 23, at 00:00 to February 3, 2025 at 00:00

New content in the Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update

Here are the details of new content in the Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update:

Reverse story chapter

Netmarble has added two reverse story chapters, 22 and 23 in the Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update. Players can clear battle missions to get rewards from each stage.

New Workshop of Brilliant Light Dungeon and improvements

Netmarble has added a new Workshop of Brilliant Light dungeon, Spire of Transfiguration. It will be available in easy and normal mode where one fights against the Judge of Death, Deimos. The Spire of Transfiguration unlocks after clearing Demon’s Castle Upper Floors in Normal mode. Additionally, players must reach Battle Tier 31 to challenge the Spire of Transfiguration.

In addition to the Spire of Transfiguration, Netmarble has added the Monarch of White Flames and the Commander of Transfiguration dungeon selection screen. Netmarble has also added a feature to reset the Blessings list on the Blessings selection screen in the sub-stages. Players must spend 100000 Gold to reset, with the first being free.

The Blessing list reset count will reset each time after players acquire Blessings after one/three/five waves.

New Cores and Core Limit Break feature

Netmarble has added two new Core equipment from the Spire of Transfiguration in the Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update. The table below shows their details:

Category Mind Body Spirit Eyes/Limbs/Teeth/ of the Watcher Increase the critical hit damage of core attacks. Increase defense when HP drops to 70% or below. Decreases MP recovery rate and consumption rate of basic skills. Punishment/Desires/Hunter of the Crimson Apex Increases attack when MP drops to 50% or below. Increases defense when MP drops to 50% or below. Recovers a certain percentage of MP when MP drops to 20% or below (activates only once per battle).

In addition to new Cores, Netmarble has added a new feature to limit-break them. Players can limit-break the Cores that have reached the maximum level (Level 10 with 100% enhancement). They need Condensed Energy to perform a limit break, which can be obtained by clearing the Spire of Transfiguration.

Players can use other Cores or Core Aether to level up the Cores after limit-break and enhance options using Solidified Stones.

Jeju Island Alliance Raid: Skirmish (Global Cooperation event)

Jeju Island Alliance Raid: Skirmish is a new game mode in the Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update. It is a cooperative raid event where players work together to defeat the monster. The game mode consists of four Operations, with each containing eight stages.

Participating in the Operations requires Operation Plans, which can be obtained by clearing daily Alliance Raid missions. Clearing each level increases the Operation Progress, and the next Operation will unlock when the current progress reaches 100%.

In addition to Operations, players can obtain rewards by increasing the Operation Progress through the Cooperative Support feature. Players need Combat Supplies to get rewards from the Cooperative Support, which can be obtained by clearing Alliance Raid Missions.

The game mode rewards Jeju Island Contribution Points and Jeju Island Raid Coins. Players can earn various rewards in the Raid Contribution Challenge based on the number of points earned. On the other hand, they can exchange coins in the exchange shop for various in-game items.

New costumes

New costumes for Sung Jinwoo and Esil Radiru (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble has added new costumes: In the Flames of the Demon’s Castle for Sung Jinwoo and The Buffet of Everyday Life for Esil Radiru. Players can purchase them at the in-app store or obtain them as rewards from the events in the Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update.

The developers have also added three types of chromas for Esil Radiru’s costume.

New hunter archive and secret library

Netmarble has added the original story and secret library for Esil Radiru in the Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update.

Content improvement and changes

Changes in the Battlefield of Trials (Image via Netmable)

In addition to the new content, Netmarble has added new features and improved the existing content in the Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update. Here are the details:

Battlefield of Trials: Netmarble has added new rules to the Hunter and Sung Jinwoo dungeons. The table below shows the details:

Category Rules Sung Jinwoo Contract of the Flame Dragon: The user's Critical Hit Rate and Critical Hit damage innovation by 35% when only Fire element wear equipped.

Claws of the Flame Dragon: When the user uses a Fire Break attack it activates the Claws of the Flame Dragon effect. When a Fire attack hits while the effect is active it inflicts the Wound of the Flame Dragon and Burn effects on the target.

Wound of the Flame Dragon: The user's Fire damage taken increases by 50% (can stack up to 4 times). Hunter Agile Steps: The maximum number of times the Dash skill can be used by allied Ranger classes increases to 2 time(s) and increases Fire damage by 400%.

Call of the Flame: When the user uses a Basic Skill that deals Fire Break damage they gain instances of the Call of the Flame effect (can stack up to 15 times). When their next Fire attack hits after the effect has been the maximum number of times, a Meteor is summoned.

Lasting Destruction: When the target is in the Break state their damage taken increases by 10% every second.

Tier expansion: Netmarble has increased the Battle Tier from 45 to 55 in the Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update. Additionally, the developers have increased the weekly battle mission reward tier from 3500 to 4500.

Netmarble has increased the Battle Tier from 45 to 55 in the Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update. Additionally, the developers have increased the weekly battle mission reward tier from 3500 to 4500. New additions to the Rate Up Draw and Special Summons list: Netmarble has added four new hunters to the Rate Up Draw and Special Summons list: Charlotte, Harper, Gina, and Isla Wright. The developers have also added two weapons: Divine Quarterstaff and Demon King’s Daggers.

Netmarble has added four new hunters to the Rate Up Draw and Special Summons list: Charlotte, Harper, Gina, and Isla Wright. The developers have also added two weapons: Divine Quarterstaff and Demon King’s Daggers. Fixed Support Special Draw: Netmarble has added a new Fixed Draw Support in the Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update. This draw system unlocks after clearing tier 3 of the Train to become a formidable combatant. Players need Fixed Support Draw tickets and obtain one of the selected hunters within 40 draws. The table below lists the selectable hunters for the Fixed Support Special Draw:

System improvements and bug fixes in the Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update

Below are the system improvements and bug fixes for the Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update:

System Improvements

Expanded the maximum Simple Fusion limit from 10 to 20.

Added the multiply option settings to certain content where it was missing in the "Battle Options" menu on the battle clear screen.

Improved the lobby screen so that pressing the "Go" button in Guild Missions -Guild Check-In now redirects hunters to the Guild lobby.

Improved the conditions for displaying red dots in some events and content.

Enhanced the UI on the Power of Destruction results screen to make it easier to distinguish between prior and updated records.

Corrected the description of the SSR Sung Jinwoo weapon, "Gold-tailed Fox," advancement tier 3 effect: When Extreme Evasion is active while the user uses Prelude to When Extreme Evasion is active

Added missing details to the hunter QTE activity conditions (Stun, Bind).

Added "Battle Strategies" content for SR hunters.

Adjusted certain patterns and damage balance for the Special Battle boss, Kang Taeshik, in Simulation Gate.

Improved the "Proof of the Strong" feature by introducing a tutorial when accessing it for the first time in the Workshop of Brilliant Light.

Enhanced guidance for certain in-game tutorials and tips.

Bug fixes

Fixed the issue where, during Sung Jinwoo's QTE skill Collapse - Surprise Attack, removing the Resonance effect in Break state also removed other debuffs applied to monsters.

Fixed the issue where upgrading Shadow levels 13 to 15 did not increase the Army's combat power.

Fixed the issue where the Infernal Flame Wave kill of Shadow Cerbie did not apply the Combustion effect upon hitting.

Fixed the issue where an error message occasionally applied when accessing the Special Commission tab.

Fixed the issue where check-in rewards from some check-ins were not properly distributed.

Fixed a typographical error in the names of certain Blessings within the Workshop of Brilliant Light.

Fixed the issue where the message "Content is locked" is attached under certain conditions when using the returning hunters' exclusive check-in.

Fixed the issue where the Palace Guard (Guardian) 4 Set Effect was not active in container cases.

Fixed the issue where certain UI elements were improperly displayed during Shimizu Akari's ultimate "Ring of Fire" animation.

Fixed the issue where the skill activity count for certain hunters in the Hunter Preview was miscounted.

Fixed the issue where hunters that had not yet been unlocked in the Hunter Archive screen attached as if they were unlocked.

Fixed some modeling errors for certain Hunters.

Fixed the issue where Guild Missions were partially displayed after joining a Guild.

Fixed the issue where the Guild Boss formation screen did not update correctly under specific conditions when modeling the formation.

Fixed the issue where in-game web links did not function properly on iOS versions 18 and Above.

That’s all for Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update.

