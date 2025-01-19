Solo Leveling Arise Truth Kasaka's Venom Fang weapon guide: How to get, stats, and skills

Truth Kasaka's Venom Fang is the latest Sung Jinwoo weapon that debuted in the Solo Leveling Arise January 16 (2025) update. It is an SSR rarity weapon that deals Water damage to enemies. Sung Jinwoo can also inflict Poison on enemies, decreasing their HP recovery rate. The weapon also inflicts the Paralyze effect, grants Shields to Sung Jinwoo, and deals Water damage as if it's the enemy’s weakness (regardless of their attribute).

Here's a guide to getting the weapon for free, as well as some relevant details about its stats and skills in Solo Leveling Arise.

How to get Truth Kasaka's Venom Fang weapon in Solo Leveling Arise

Train to become a Formidable Combatant rewards the weapon (Image via Netmarble)

You can get Truth Kasaka's Venom Fang weapon in Solo Leveling Arise by completing step-up missions in the "Train to Become a Formidable Combatant" feature, which offers up to fifteen missions each in tiers ranging from one to eighteen.

You will get rewards (such as Essence Stones, Gold, Gate Keys, and more) from every mission in each tier. Completing them also adds to your tier progression, which ranges from levels 1 to 15. Upgrading the current tier to level 15 unlocks the subsequent tier. You will also get additional rewards at the 5-, 10-, and 15-level marks in all tiers.

Clearing tier 1 rewards the first copy of the weapon. You can get additional copies upon clearing tiers 7, 9, 10, and 13.

Stats of Truth Kasaka's Venom Fang weapon in Solo Leveling Arise

Stats of the weapon (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the stats of Truth Kasaka's Venom Fang at the base level:

Attack: 400

400 HP: 400

Below are the stats of the weapon at the maximum level:

Attack: 2500

2500 HP: 3750

3750 Precision: 4000

You can upgrade the weapon’s in-game level using Weapon Enhancement Gears and Gold. Limit Breaking the weapon at every 20th level requires an Ice Melding Cube and a Design.

Skills of Truth Kasaka's Venom Fang in Solo Leveling Arise

Skills of the weapon (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the details of Truth Kasaka's Venom Fang's skills (at base level) in Solo Leveling Arise:

Basic Attack: The weapon deals 195.44%/210.28%/220.17% damage of Jinwoo’s attack at Stage 1/2/3 and inflicts the Airborne effect with the final hit.

The weapon deals 195.44%/210.28%/220.17% damage of Jinwoo’s attack at Stage 1/2/3 and inflicts the Airborne effect with the final hit. Core Attack: The weapon deals 655.57% of Jinwoo’s attack.

The weapon deals 655.57% of Jinwoo’s attack. Vanishing Shade (Skill): Jinwoo teleports behind the target, and strikes down the enemy with a single hand. Then, he deals damage to the enemies around him. The skill deals 1851.3% damage of Jinwoo’s attack, cools down in 25 seconds, and consumes 229 MP.

Here are the details of the weapon’s passive skills and effects at each Advancement tier:

Passive skill: When Sung Jinwoo uses the Vanishing Shade, it creates a Veil of Poison around them. The Veil of Poison inflicts Kasaka's Deadly Poison and Spasms effects on the enemy within the poisonous zone. The Veil of Poison cools down in one second and lasts seven days.

When Sung Jinwoo uses the Vanishing Shade, it creates a Veil of Poison around them. The Veil of Poison inflicts Kasaka's Deadly Poison and Spasms effects on the enemy within the poisonous zone. The Veil of Poison cools down in one second and lasts seven days. Advancement tier 1: When the Jinwoo uses Vanishing Shade, he gains a Shield. If you use it in the Instance Dungeon game mode, the weapon triggers the Dungeon Killer effect. If Jinwoo has Title: Wolf Assassin Blessing Stone equipped, it triggers the Kasaka's Gaze effect.

When the Jinwoo uses Vanishing Shade, he gains a Shield. If you use it in the Instance Dungeon game mode, the weapon triggers the Dungeon Killer effect. If Jinwoo has Title: Wolf Assassin Blessing Stone equipped, it triggers the Kasaka's Gaze effect. Advancement tier 2: Sung Jinwoo’s Water damage increases by 10%.

Sung Jinwoo’s Water damage increases by 10%. Advancement tier 3: When Jinwoo uses Vanishing Shade, it triggers the Majestic Kasaka effect and enhances the Kasaka's Deadly Poison effect.

When Jinwoo uses Vanishing Shade, it triggers the Majestic Kasaka effect and enhances the Kasaka's Deadly Poison effect. Advancement tier 4: This tier decreases Vanishing Shade’s cooldown period by 20%.

This tier decreases Vanishing Shade’s cooldown period by 20%. Advancement tier 5: This tier buffs Vanishing Shade’s damage by 150%.

Explanation of effects

Kasaka's Deadly Poison: It deals 110% damage of Jinwoo’s attack every three seconds and decreases the enemy’s HP recovery rate by 70% for 20 seconds.

It deals 110% damage of Jinwoo’s attack every three seconds and decreases the enemy’s HP recovery rate by 70% for 20 seconds. Spasms: After five stacks, it triggers the Paralyze effect. It also buffs Jinwoo’s attack by 3% for three seconds (can stack up to five times). The Paralyze effect interrupts the target for a second.

After five stacks, it triggers the Paralyze effect. It also buffs Jinwoo’s attack by 3% for three seconds (can stack up to five times). The Paralyze effect interrupts the target for a second. Shield: It has an HP equal to 30% of Jinwoo’s max HP for 10 seconds.

It has an HP equal to 30% of Jinwoo’s max HP for 10 seconds. Dungeon Killer: It increases the critical hit rate and critical hit damage by 20%. The Vanishing Shade always deals Water damage to enemies as if it’s their weakness, regardless of their attributes.

It increases the critical hit rate and critical hit damage by 20%. The Vanishing Shade always deals Water damage to enemies as if it’s their weakness, regardless of their attributes. Kasaka's Gaze: It increases the damage Sung Jinwoo deals to the bosses by the same amount he inflicts on Normal Monsters through the Title: Wolf Assassin bonus. The effect remains permanent after applying on the target.

It increases the damage Sung Jinwoo deals to the bosses by the same amount he inflicts on Normal Monsters through the Title: Wolf Assassin bonus. The effect remains permanent after applying on the target. Majestic Kasaka: It buffs Jinwoo’s attack by 20% for 10 seconds.

It buffs Jinwoo’s attack by 20% for 10 seconds. Kasaka's Deadly Poison (enhanced): It deals 200% damage of Jinwoo’s attack every three seconds and decreases the enemy’s HP recovery rate by 70% for 20 seconds.

That concludes our guide for Truth Kasaka's Venom Fang weapon in Solo Leveling Arise.

