Solo Leveling Arise: How to get Esil Radiru's Exclusive Weapon, Glorious Demise

Glorious Demise is Esil Radiur’s Exclusive Weapon in Solo Leveling Arise. It is an SSR rarity weapon that deals Fire elemental damage to enemies. It increases Esil’s attack by 12% at the max level. Additionally, the extra attack of an ally with the highest critical hit rate increases by 300 per 1000 (up to a maximum of 2400) of Esil’s extra attack.

Players can craft the weapon using the required items or obtain it by playing limited-time events. This article provides a comprehensive guide to obtaining Esil Radiru’s Exclusive Weapon in Solo Leveling Arise.

All methods to get Glorious Demise in Solo Leveling Arise

Netmarble has introduced two events in the Solo Leveling Arise January 16 update that grants Glorious Demise as a reward. Additionally, players can craft it using the required in-game items. Below are the details:

1) Crafting

Interface for the event crafting method (Image via Netmarble)

Players can go to the Crafting menu from the Quick Menu and choose to craft it in two methods ─ Event and Normal. Each requires different in-game items. Here are the materials required for each:

Event crafting

20,000 Gold

100 (Event) Esil Radiru’s Weapon Design

Normal crafting

8 Fire Mana Power Crystal

4 Hunter Exclusive Weapon Design

Gamers can use the event crafting method till Esil’s rate-up draw banner becomes available. They can obtain the design as a reward from the event.

2) Lucky Wheel event

Lucky Wheel event in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

The Lucky Wheel event will be available till February 13, 2025. It grants the Glorious Demise weapon and its design as rewards. In the Lucky Wheel event, players spin the wheel and obtain rewards based on the number it stops on. Here is the list of numbers and their corresponding rewards:

1: (Event) Esil Radiru & Gina's Weapon Design Selection Chest ✕ 5

(Event) Esil Radiru & Gina's Weapon Design Selection Chest ✕ 5 2: Skill Scroll I ✕ 2

Skill Scroll I ✕ 2 3: (Hunter) Mana Power Elixir I ✕ 5

(Hunter) Mana Power Elixir I ✕ 5 4: (Event) Esil Radiru & Gina's Weapon Design Selection Chest ✕ 1

(Event) Esil Radiru & Gina's Weapon Design Selection Chest ✕ 1 5: Skill Scroll II ✕ 1

Skill Scroll II ✕ 1 6: (Hunter) Mana Power Elixir II ✕ 3

(Hunter) Mana Power Elixir II ✕ 3 7: (Event) Esil Radiru & Gina's Weapon Design Selection Chest ✕ 1

(Event) Esil Radiru & Gina's Weapon Design Selection Chest ✕ 1 8: Advanced Mana Crystal ✕ 2

Advanced Mana Crystal ✕ 2 9: (Hunter) Mana Power Elixir III ✕ 1

(Hunter) Mana Power Elixir III ✕ 1 10: (Event) Esil Radiru & Gina's Weapon Design Selection Chest ✕ 1

(Event) Esil Radiru & Gina's Weapon Design Selection Chest ✕ 1 11: Gold ✕ 50,000

Players can also get rewards based on the number of times they spin the wheel. After spinning 50 times, the event rewards (Event) Esil Radiru & Gina’s Exclusive Weapon Selection Chest. One can choose Esil’s weapon, Glorious Demise, or Gina’s weapon, The Glamour of Self-Worth, from the chest.

Spinning the wheel requires Wheel Event Tickets, which can be obtained by clearing multiple missions on the event page.

3) An Endless Moment growth tournament event

An Endless Moment growth tournament (Image via Netmarble)

The An Endless Moment growth tournament event will be available till February 13, 2025. Players must complete various missions featured on the event page to earn points. They will get multiple in-game items based on the number of points earned. The event grants Glorious Demise as a reward upon earning 1500 points in this event.

The table below shows the missions and their corresponding points:

Missions Points Obtain Esil Radiru 150 Level Up Esil Radiru 1 time (s) 2 Advance Esil Radiru 1 time (s) 150 Upgrade Esil Radiru 1 time (s) 20 Level Up Esil Radiru’s skill 1 time (s) 20 Level Up SR-rank hunters 1 time (s) 1 Level Up SSR-rank hunters 1 time (s) 1 Advance SR-rank hunters 1 time (s) 10 Advance SSR-rank hunters 1 time (s) 70 Upgrade SR-rank hunters 1 time (s) 10 Upgrade SSR-rank hunters 1 time (s) 15 Level Up SR-rank hunter skills 1 time (s) 10 Level Up SSR-rank hunter skills 1 time (s) 15

Also read: Best Solo Leveling Arise Shadows to build and use

That concludes our guide on getting Esil Radiru’s Exclusive Weapon, Glorious Demise in Solo Leveling Arise.

