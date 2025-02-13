Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update: New hunter, costumes, event, content, and more

Netmarble has released the Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update packed with new content. The update introduces a new SSR hunter with her Exclusive Weapon, three costumes, events, and more. The developers have also launched the Workshop of Brilliant Light hard mode for Deimos, the final round of Jeju Island Cooperation, and the Shadow growth system.

In addition to new content, Netmarble has made improvements to the existing ones and fixed bugs to elevate the gaming experience. That said, below are the complete details of the February 13 update in Solo Leveling Arise.

Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update: New hunter

Netmarble has debuted an SSR hunter, Tawata Kanae, in the Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update. Tawata Kanae is a Fire-type hunter from the Assassin Class. Her Exclusive Weapon is The Path a Hero Must Take.

Players can obtain the hunter from her dedicated rate-up banner, Pride of a Hero!, which will be available from February 13 to March 13, 2025. They can get her Exclusive Weapon as a reward from the events or use the crafting feature.

Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update: New costumes

Three new costumes in the February 13 update (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble has debuted three new costumes in the Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update. Here is the list:

Strictness for Tawata Kanae

A Perfect Day for Charlotte

Dutiful (Chroma) for Woo Jinchul

Players can get Woo Jinchul’s Dutiful (Chroma) as a reward from the Sweet Valentine’s Daily Mission. They can get Charlotte’s A Perfect Day from the Hunter Pass and Tawata Kanae’s Strictness from the in-app store.

Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update: New events

Below is the list of events in the Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update that will be available till March 13, 2025:

1) Sweet Valentine’s Check-In Gift

This event grants various in-game items as rewards to players who log in to the game for 14 days. The main rewards include Hunter Exclusive Weapon Design, Heroic Skill Rune Vol. 4, Frame: Sweet Valentine’s, and more.

2) Sweet Valentine’s event

The Sweet Valentine’s event of Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update features two mini-games: Fly Isla and Shining Opportunities. Here are the details:

Fly! Isla!

In this mini-game, players must safely guide the falling Isla Wright doll by avoiding obstacles. The game ends when Isla touches an obstacle. Players can get various rewards from the event based on the no. of accumulated points. The table below shows the details:

Points Reward 20 Weapon Enhancement Gear I ✕ 5 40 Shining Opportunities event ticket ✕ 1 60 Gold ✕ 20,000 80 Weapon Enhancement Gear II ✕ 2 100 Weapon Enhancement Gear III ✕ 1

Shining Opportunities

The Shining Opportunities mini-game of the Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update features five drawboards with Draw and Keep Drawing buttons. Each board contains various slots that contain in-game items.

Players can use the Shining Opportunities event to draw tickets to unravel a slot and get the reward. They can advance to the subsequent board upon receiving the best reward from the current.

Players can get Shining Opportunities draw tickets by clearing missions on the event page and playing Fly! Isla! and Sweet Valentine’s Daily missions. Alternatively, various packages can be purchased at the event shop to get the tickets.

In addition to drawing, players can get rewards based on the no. of accumulated draw counts. The table below shows the reward details:

Best rewards from each drawboard

Drawboards Best reward 1 Lucky Skill Rune Chest Vol. 4 ✕ 1 2 Skill Rune Premium Chest Vol. 4 ✕ 1 3 Lucky Skill Rune Chest Vol. 4 ✕ 1 4 Skill Rune Premium Chest Vol. 4 ✕ 1 5 Lucky Skill Rune Chest Vol. 4 ✕ 1 Repeat Drawboard Lucky Skill Rune Chest Vol. 4 ✕ 1

Rewards based on the draw counts

Draw counts Reward 10 Weapon Enhancement Gear III ✕ 20 20 Hunter Exclusive Weapon Design ✕ 1 30 Lucky Gem Chest Vol. 3 ✕ 1 40 Mana Power Extract ✕ 1 50 Heroic Blessing Stone Vol. 4 ✕ 1 After 50 counts, every 20 counts Blessing Stone Premium Chest Vol. 4 ✕ 1

3) Sweet Valentine’s daily mission

Players can complete Sweet Valentine’s daily missions for 21 days to get various rewards. The event grants Shining Opportunities event tickets, Rune Fragments, and other growth-related items. Additionally, one can get a copy of Woo Jinchul’s Dutiful (Chroma) as an achievement reward.

4) Pride of a Hero! Tawata Kanae growth tournament

The Pride of a Hero! Tawata Kanae growth tournament of the Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update is similar to the tournament of the previous updates. Players can obtain point rewards by completing various missions featured on the event page. Additionally, they can get rewards based on the rank they obtain at the event’s end.

The main rewards include Tawata Kanae & Choi Jong-In’s Exclusive Weapon Selection Chest ✕ 1, Hunter Exclusive Weapon Design, Weapon Enhancement Gears, and more.

5) Tawata Kanae Rate Up Celebration! Lucky Capsule event

The Tawata Kanae Lucky Capsule event of the Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update is similar to the event of previous updates. Players can use the event ticket to draw various items at various drop rates from the Lucky Capsule device. Additionally, they can obtain rewards based on the number of accumulated draw counts.

The main rewards include Tawata Kanae & Choi Jong-In’s Exclusive Weapon Selection Chest, Tawata Kanae & Choi Jong-In’s Weapon Design Selection Chest, Rate Up draw tickets, and more.

In addition to the above new content, Netmarble has extended the Fan of the Fire Demon crafting event in the Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update. Players can craft the weapon two times per account using Special Player’s Weapon Design. The weapon design can be exchanged at the Commemorative Coin Exchange Shop.

Also read: SLA redeem codes and redemption guide

List of the upcoming events in the Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update

Upcoming events in the February 13 update (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble has also provided a schedule of the upcoming events in the Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update:

Event Schedule Details The Ultimate Hunter Choi Jong-In Rate Up draw event February 20 to March 13, 2025 Dedicated Rate Up draw banner for Choi Jong-In Growth Reboot Hunter Upgrade Reset March 6 to March 20, 2025 Reset hunter’s growth and reclaim some of the materials spent for the corresponding hunter’s growth. Dungeon Exploration Challenge February 27 to March 13, 2025 Archive points through the Challenge Event and claim various rewards. Gates Challenge March 6 to March 20, 2025 Archive points through the Challenge Event and claim various rewards. May's Special Artifact Crafting event February 27 to March 13, 2025 Craft Artifacts by implementing preferred options through the Artifact Crafting event.

Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update: New content

Workshop of Brilliant Light Deimos hard mode event (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the details of new content in the Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update:

1) Workshop of Brilliant Light hard mode

Netmarble has introduced the Workshop of Brilliant Light hard mode for the Spire of Transfiguration, Deimos, in the Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update. Players can unlock it upon clearing the Spire of Transfiguration in Normal mode. The hard mode’s difficulty might be adjusted gradually as more players clear it.

The developers have also launched a Wanted event for the latest hard mode. The first 6000 hunters to clear the Spire of Transfiguration hard mode will receive special rewards. Here are the details:

Mission Reward 1st to 3,000th first clear hunters Profile background, profile icon, profile frame, and Sung Jinwoo Costume Chroma 3,001st to 6,000th First Clear Hunters Profile background, Profile icon, and Sung Jinwoo Costume Chroma 3,000 Clears Achievement (To all hunters) Marks of Time I ✕ 30, Marks of Time II ✕ 30, Custom Draw Ticket ✕ 20, Gold ✕ 1,000,000, and Mana-imbued Fabric ✕ 1,000

Netmarble has also decreased Deimos’ attack, defense, and HP for the easy and normal mode. Additionally, players will get at least one Condensed Energy upon clearing a stage.

Also read: Solo Leveling: Arise weapons tier list for February 2025

2) Global Cooperation event - Jeju Island Alliance Raid: Final

After the successful capture of Jeju Island Alliance Raid: Skirmish, Netmarble has introduced its Final round. The Final round consists of three operations: Point A Decoy Operation, Point B Decoy Operation, and Fina: Queen Ant.

Players need Operation Plans II entry tickets to join the Point A and Point B Decoy Operations. They can obtain the tickets by completing Jeju Island Raid missions. The Decoy Operations stages are divided into eight difficulty levels. Higher difficulty levels unlock as the mission progresses.

The Final: Ant Queen main operation features combat mechanics similar to the Guild Boss game mode. Players can form a team with Sung Jinwoo and nine hunters to challenge the Ant Queen. One must be a Guild Member to challenge the Ant Queen.

Players can also increase the operation progress and earn rewards with Cooperative Support. The Cooperative Support requires Battle Support Supplies II, which can be obtained at a certain rate from the World Drop event.

Players can obtain Jeju Island Cooperation Points and Raid Coins by clearing operations and Cooperative Support. They can use Jeju Island Raid Points to claim level rewards in the Raid Contribution Challenge. One can also obtain rewards based on the entire Alliance Raid progress.

Also read: Solo Leveling: Arise tier list: Best Hunters in February 2025

3) New Shadow growth system

Netmarble has added a new Shadow growth system, Shadow Armaments, in the Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update. It increases attack, precision, and army combat power and grants special attack skills and armament effects. Activating and upgrading Shadow Armaments requires Shadow Echoes and Abyssal Crystal.

However, Solo Leveling Arise Shadows at the General rank or higher will be able to activate the Shadow Armaments.

4) Additional Artifact slots

Netmarble has added a new Artifact Slot system in the Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update. Players can switch Artifact setups based on the content they play. There are four slots with two Armory and two Accessory. One can swap these slots to change the Artifact sets to use in the combat.

However, other characters can’t use the Artifacts equipped in the slot of another character. Additionally, players can use the same Artifacts in different slots of the same character.

Improvements and changes in the Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update

Improvments and changes Netmarble made in the February 13 update (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the details of improvements and changes Netmarble made in the Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update:

Custom Draw list: Netmarble has added the SSR hunter, Shimizu Akari, to the Custom draw list.

Netmarble has added the SSR hunter, Shimizu Akari, to the Custom draw list. Weapon level expansion: Players can now increase Sung Jinwoo and hunter weapons to level 120. Upgrading to 120 requires new Limit Break items, Special Design, and Advanced Melding Cube for every element. Additionally, one must limit break a weapon at every 10th level, instead of the previous 20.

Players can now increase Sung Jinwoo and hunter weapons to level 120. Upgrading to 120 requires new Limit Break items, Special Design, and Advanced Melding Cube for every element. Additionally, one must limit break a weapon at every 10th level, instead of the previous 20. Battlefield of Time: Netmarble will make balance adjustments to the Battlefield of Time’s new season on February 20, 2025. The monsters’ attack will decrease, and their HP will increase. The fighting spirit buff effect enhances significantly after 80 seconds. The weakness and attribute types will increase from one to two types. A combat power penalty will trigger for 120 seconds when equipping a weapon or using a hunter matching the boss’ attribute. Lastly, Netmarble will adjust the SR hunters’ stats to match those of SSRs.

Netmarble will make balance adjustments to the Battlefield of Time’s new season on February 20, 2025. The monsters’ attack will decrease, and their HP will increase. The fighting spirit buff effect enhances significantly after 80 seconds. The weakness and attribute types will increase from one to two types. A combat power penalty will trigger for 120 seconds when equipping a weapon or using a hunter matching the boss’ attribute. Lastly, Netmarble will adjust the SR hunters’ stats to match those of SSRs. Changes to the Gate Sweeping: Sweeping hunter-type Gates of B-rank or lower won’t vary based on the Gate difficulty. Instead, each hunter will consume one point per Sweep.

Sweeping hunter-type Gates of B-rank or lower won’t vary based on the Gate difficulty. Instead, each hunter will consume one point per Sweep. Gates Dungeon Break Reward: Players can get a new item, Special Design, by clearing Dungeon Break Gates of level 38 or higher.

Players can get a new item, Special Design, by clearing Dungeon Break Gates of level 38 or higher. New item for crafting: Players can craft two new items, Advanced Melding Cube and Shadow Echo, with the crafting feature.

Players can craft two new items, Advanced Melding Cube and Shadow Echo, with the crafting feature. New items in the Battlefield of Time exchange shop: Two new items, Abyssal Crystal and Special Design, have been added to the exchange shop lists two new items. They will be available after the Battlefield of Time Season 8 opens.

Two new items, Abyssal Crystal and Special Design, have been added to the exchange shop lists two new items. They will be available after the Battlefield of Time Season 8 opens. Power of Destruction Chests: Netmarble has added Abyssal Crystal to the reward list of Power of Destruction chests III and IV.

Netmarble has added Abyssal Crystal to the reward list of Power of Destruction chests III and IV. Artifact maximum storage expansion: The maximum storage expansion of Artifacts will increase by 500 slots (from 4000 to 4500). Players who subscribe to the Hunter Association Premium Subscription will get an additional 1000 slots.

System Improvements and bug fixes

Here are the system improvements and bug fixes for the Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update:

System improvements

Some monster stats in the Hunter Preview Stage will be adjusted.

The debuff effects of the boss "Wolf Shepherd Roke" in Battlefield of Trial Floor 50 will be reduced.

The stats of the boss monster in Reverse Story Chapter 1, "E-Rank Hunter" stage will be lowered.

A hunter strategy guide section will be added to the pause menu during combat.

The location of the "skill guide" button in the Hunters section will be adjusted.

In the Proof of the Strong menu, completion marks will be added for stages below the one you have achieved.

Preset formations will now be usable in the Power of Destruction.

The skill effect of Arch Lich, the boss of The Hazy Tomb of the Dead in Spire of Transfiguration, will be modified.

The Weekly Algorithm UI in the Simulation Gate will be improved.

The stage selection and skip UI in the Simulation Gate will be improved.

Inactive Guilds will no longer appear in the Guild join list.

The mission descriptions for certain "Train to Become a Formidable Combatant" quests will be improved.

Changed rewards and eased certain mission-clear conditions in the Train to Become a Formidable Combatant. [Added 2/13 (Thu) 03:25 (UTC+0)]

The display conditions for the "Train to Become a Formidable Combatant" mission notice at the top of the lobby will be adjusted.

When purchasing costume packages in the shop, a feature displaying you already own the costume will appear if you already have the corresponding costume.

A shortcut button for crafting will be added to the weapon info screen in the Weapons and Codex menu for craftable weapons.

The difficulty of some stages in the Workshop of Brilliant Light — Demons' Castle Lower Floors, easy difficulty (Demons' Castle Entrance, Demons' Castle 25F) will be reduced.

Removed the daily accumulated purchase counts limit in the Bonus Shop.

Bug fixes

Fixed the issue where boss monsters in the Workshop of Brilliant Light were intermittently not counted for Special Commissions upon being defeated.

Fixed the issue with Battle Mission rankings.

Fixed the issue where only 1 Hunter Exclusive Weapon Design was obtained when salvaging the Fan of the Fire Demon.

Fixed the issue with the "Train to Become a Formidable Combatant" mission, "Reach a certain level for Cha Hae-In," which required an additional level-up to complete.

Fixed the issue where some items in the Special Shop caused the top item categories tab to not appear intermittently.

Fixed the issue where a red dot appeared on the Bonds tab even when there were no available rewards.

Fixed the issue where Shadows from existing presets would summon upon entering the Simulation Gate.

Fixed the issue where incorrect text appeared in Options — Controls — Battle Mode.

Fixed the issue where QTE skills would not activate after using Gina's Ultimate Skill.

Fixed the issue where characters occasionally went outside the map during certain stages in the Workshop of Brilliant Light.

Fixed the issue where the Blessing Stones "Desire" Hero/Rare grade was incorrectly displayed when the language was set to English.

Fixed the issue where after clearing certain stages in the Simulation Gate, upon re-entering, hunters would enter outside the designated area and be unable to proceed to the next stage.

Fixed the issue where clearing "Special Battle" stages in the Simulation Gate, except for the final stage, was not counted for the "Clear Special Battle" weekly mission.

Fixed the issue where the Core "Limbs of the Watcher (Sung Jinwoo)" had incorrect activation conditions.

Fixed the issue where Chapter 33 of the Challenges would intermittently not progress correctly.

That concludes our Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update.

