Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update details revealed

Netmarble has issued a new notice regarding the Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update. The developers announced they will hold a Developer Livestream on February 11, 2025, providing an overview of the upcoming update, introducing a new hunter, Workshop of Brilliant Light’s Hard mode, and more. They will also conduct a Real-time Q&A session on the Developer Livestream.

Here’s everything about the upcoming February 13 update that Netmarble has revealed in the new notice.

All new content in the Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update

The forthcoming Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update will introduce the following content:

New Hunter Tawata Kanae

Tawata Kanae as illustrated in the Solo Leveling manhwa (Image via Redice Studio/D&C Media KAKAO)

Tawata Kanae is the upcoming hunter debuting in Solo Leveling Arise. She is an S-rank hunter affiliated with the Jeju Island Raid Party in the Solo Leveling manhwa. The hunter hails from Japan and uses Katanas as her weapon.

Workshop of Brilliant Light Deimos hard mode update and Wanted event

Deimos Wanted event (Image via Netmarble)

The upcoming Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update will introduce the hard mode for the latest Workshop of Brilliant Light boss, Demios. Additionally, Netmarble will introduce the Wanted event, where players compete against each other to defeat the Demios faster for various rewards.

A similar Workshop of Brilliant Light Wanted event was held for Vulcan from July 31 to August 31, 2024, which distributed rewards to the first 3000 hunters who defeated Vulcan in Workshop of Brilliant Light hard mode.

New Growth and additional farming directions

Netmarble will introduce a new growth system in the Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update. They’ve discussed it in the Developer’s Note released on January 23, 2025, which will be implemented in the Shadow Soldiers. Players can arm Shadows after they reach a certain rank with the new system, allowing them to participate more actively in the battle.

Netmarble will also introduce new farming content in the forthcoming update. This new farming content will keep existing players engaged, who’ve reached the end-game and leveled up their accounts to the maximum level.

Valentine’s Day event

Valentine's Day event (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble will introduce Valentine’s Day-themed events in the Solo Leveling Arise February 13 update. The event’s story follows Lee Bora, Han Se-Mi, and Sung Jinwoo discussing their secret plan to take Gina to a spring outing.

Schedule and platform to watch the Solo Leveling Arise Developer Livestream

Netmarble will reveal the details about the forthcoming February 13 update (Image via Netmarble)

The Solo Leveling Arise Developer Livestream will strart from February 11, 2025, 10:00 UTC+0. Players can watch the stream on the title’s official Korean YouTube channel.

In addition to the above discussed new content, the livestream will reveal a few Solo Leveling Arise redeem codes and conduct a real-time Q&A session with the developers.

