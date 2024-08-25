Solo Leveling Arise Han Se-Mi build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and more

Han Se-Mi debuted in the Solo Leveling Arise August 22 update. She is an SSR rarity character of Wind Attribute who wields her Exclusive Weapon, Coming of Age. Se-Mi belongs to the Healer class and can restore the Health of the entire team, restore team members’ MP (Mana Power), and grant them shields. This Hunter can also remove debuffs inflicted by enemies with her QTE Skill.

Se-Mi, who can decrease the damage her allies take, synergizes excellently with Amamiya Mirei. So, players with Amamiya must pull her to make the former more effective during battles.

That said, this article highlights the best artifacts, weapons, skills upgrading priorities, and the best Advancement Tier for Han Se-Mi build in Solo Leveling Arise.

Solo Leveling Arise Han Se-Mi build guide: Best artifacts

Best artifacts for Se-Mi in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

Below are the best Solo Leveling Arise artifacts for an effective Han Se-Mi build in Solo Leveling Arise:

Body-Set

Guardian

2-set effect: It increases Han Se-Mi’s Shield effect by 30%.

It increases Han Se-Mi’s Shield effect by 30%. 4-set effect: When Se-Mi activates the Shield for herself and her teammates, their damage increases by 10% for 10 seconds.

Destroyer

2-set effect: It boosts Se-Mi’s Power Gauge Acquisition rate by 20%.

It boosts Se-Mi’s Power Gauge Acquisition rate by 20%. 4-set effect: Han Se-Mi’s Power Gauge charges by 50% and increases her as well as her team’s Power Gauge Acquisition rate by an extra 20%.

Noble Sacrifice

2-set effect: Se-Mi’s HP increases by 8%.

Se-Mi’s HP increases by 8%. 4-set effect: Se-Mi’s attack decreases by 8%, but her team members’ attack increases by the same amount.

Angel in White

2-set effect: It increases the Hunter’s HP by 8%.

It increases the Hunter’s HP by 8%. 4-set effect: It boosts Han Se-Mi’s healing ability by 8%. Additionally, the team member with the highest total power gets an 8% boost in their damage.

Burning Blessing

2-set effect: When Se-Mi tags out, she applies the Blessing effect to herself and her team members. It increases her damage-dealing ability by 8% for 10 seconds.

When Se-Mi tags out, she applies the Blessing effect to herself and her team members. It increases her damage-dealing ability by 8% for 10 seconds. 4-set effect: The Blessing effect transforms into the Enhanced Blessing. It increases Se-Mi's damage-dealing ability by 10% and restores 0.2% HP every second for 25 seconds.

The Blessing effect transforms into the Enhanced Blessing. It increases Se-Mi's damage-dealing ability by 10% and restores 0.2% HP every second for 25 seconds. 8-set effect: The Enhanced Blessing effect further transforms into the Burning Blessing. It increases Se-Mi's damage-dealing ability by 20% and restores 0.2% HP every second for 25 seconds.

Accessories

Concentration of Firepower

2-set effect: It boosts Skill MP Consumption Rate by 20% while also buffing Se-Mi’s damage-dealing ability. Her Basic Skill’s cooldown period is decreased by 5%

It boosts Skill MP Consumption Rate by 20% while also buffing Se-Mi’s damage-dealing ability. Her Basic Skill’s cooldown period is decreased by 5% 4-set effect: The damage increases by 18% while Se-Mi's Basic Skill’s cooldown is decreased by 18%.

Sylph’s Blessing

2-set effect: When Se-Mi uses her QTE Skill, Support, or Ultimate Skill, her and her team members’ elemental weakness damage increases by 5% for 30 seconds.

When Se-Mi uses her QTE Skill, Support, or Ultimate Skill, her and her team members’ elemental weakness damage increases by 5% for 30 seconds. 4-set effect: The duration increases to 60 seconds and elemental weakness damage can stack up to 3 instances.

Outstanding Connection

2-set effect: When Se-Mi tags out, it increases her and her team members’ attack by 12% for 10 seconds.

When Se-Mi tags out, it increases her and her team members’ attack by 12% for 10 seconds. 4-set effect: The attack increases by 28% for 15 seconds.

Solo Leveling Arise Han Se-Mi build guide: Best weapons

Se-Mi's Exclusive Weapon. (Image via Netmarble)

The best Solo Leveling Arise weapon for Han Se-Mi is her Exclusive Weapon, Coming of Age. It increases Se-Mi’s HP by 4% and the targets hit by her take 5% extra damage for 4 seconds.

Here are the best alternative weapons for Se-Mi and their effects at max level:

Ancient Grimoire: It boosts Se-Mi’s Power Gauge Acquisition rate by 32%.

It boosts Se-Mi’s Power Gauge Acquisition rate by 32%. Steel Staff: This SR weapon charges Se-Mi’s Power gauge by 12% when she uses her QTE Skill.

This SR weapon charges Se-Mi’s Power gauge by 12% when she uses her QTE Skill. Durable Shark Water Gun: This SSR weapon increases Se-Mi’s QTE Skill damage and her Basic Skill damage by 10%.

Solo Leveling Arise Han Se-Mi build guide: Skills-upgrading priorities

Se-Mi's skills in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

The best order to upgrade Han Se-Mi’s skills is detailed below:

Refuse (Core Attack) > Leaf Blast (Basic Attack) > Vines of Vitality (Ultimate Skill) > Leaf Wind (QTE Skill) > Golden Meadow (Support Skill) > Divine Field (Skill 2) > Sharp Sprouts (Skill 1)

Here are the effects of this Wind character's skills at max level:

Refuse (Core Attack): It deals damage equal to 502.5% of her max HP and inflicts the Airborne effect.

It deals damage equal to 502.5% of her max HP and inflicts the Airborne effect. Leaf Blast (Basic Attack): It deals damage equal to 87%, 90%, and 90% damage of her max HP at Stages 1, 2, and 3, respectively.

It deals damage equal to 87%, 90%, and 90% damage of her max HP at Stages 1, 2, and 3, respectively. Vines of Vitality (Ultimate Skill): It deals damage equal to 1636.5% of her max HP and inflicts the Airborne effect. Additionally, it restores HP equal to 20% of Se-Mi’s max HP for the entire team. The skill also applies the Lifeline effect to all allies, which decreases the damage they take by 20%. Lifeline continuously restores 1% HP equal to 1% of Se-Mi’s HP of all team members every second for 15 seconds. Vines of Vitality cools down in 45 seconds.

It deals damage equal to 1636.5% of her max HP and inflicts the Airborne effect. Additionally, it restores HP equal to 20% of Se-Mi’s max HP for the entire team. The skill also applies the Lifeline effect to all allies, which decreases the damage they take by 20%. Lifeline continuously restores 1% HP equal to 1% of Se-Mi’s HP of all team members every second for 15 seconds. Vines of Vitality cools down in 45 seconds. Leaf Wind (QTE Skill): It deals damage equal to 352.5% of her max HP and inflicts the Airborne effect. Additionally, the skill creates a Debuff Zone which cleanses the debuffs from any ally within the zone. Leaf Wind cools down in 20 seconds.

It deals damage equal to 352.5% of her max HP and inflicts the Airborne effect. Additionally, the skill creates a Debuff Zone which cleanses the debuffs from any ally within the zone. Leaf Wind cools down in 20 seconds. Golden Meadow (Support Skill): It deals damage equal to 1395% of her max HP and inflicts the Airborne effect. The skill also restores 250 MP for team members with Wind Attribute. Han Se-Mi creates a Protection Zone and allies within it receive the Zone effect. The Zone recovers 22 MP of allies and gives them a Shield equal to 4% of Se-Mi’s max HP once every 3 seconds. Golden Meadow cools down in 25 seconds.

It deals damage equal to 1395% of her max HP and inflicts the Airborne effect. The skill also restores 250 MP for team members with Wind Attribute. Han Se-Mi creates a Protection Zone and allies within it receive the Zone effect. The Zone recovers 22 MP of allies and gives them a Shield equal to 4% of Se-Mi’s max HP once every 3 seconds. Golden Meadow cools down in 25 seconds. Divine Field (Skill 2): It deals damage equal to 460.44% of her max HP and inflicts the Airborne effect. The skill also removes Shields from enemies while creating a Protection Zone for her allies who receive the Zone effect. The area where this skill lands crates a Debuff Zone that removes all debuffs from allies within. Divine Field cools down in 30 seconds.

It deals damage equal to 460.44% of her max HP and inflicts the Airborne effect. The skill also removes Shields from enemies while creating a Protection Zone for her allies who receive the Zone effect. The area where this skill lands crates a Debuff Zone that removes all debuffs from allies within. Divine Field cools down in 30 seconds. Sharp Sprouts (Skill 1): It deals damage equal to 750% of her max HP and inflicts the Airborne effect. The skill also grants the HP recovery effect, which continuously restores 2.25% of Se-Mi’s HP for the entire team every second for 3 seconds. Sharp Sprouts cools down in 15 seconds.

Passive effects and the best Advancement Tier for Han Se-Mi in Solo Leveling Arise

Se-Mi's passive effects. (Image via Netmarble)

Han Se-Mi’s Passive grants Breath buff to all team members when she uses Sharp Sprouts, Golden Meadow, or Vines of Vitality. The Breath effect increases her Basic Skill damage by 10% and her team members’ Basic Skill damage by 5% for 25 seconds (can stack up to two times).

Here are the effects of this SSR Solo Leveling Arise Hunter's Passive at all Advancement Tiers:

Advancement Tier 1: All team members using their Ultimate Skills get the Super Breath effect. It grants them a 1% Critical Hit Rate and Critical Hit damage (can increase up to 10%). Their Power Gauge also charges by 1% for 20 seconds.

All team members using their Ultimate Skills get the Super Breath effect. It grants them a 1% Critical Hit Rate and Critical Hit damage (can increase up to 10%). Their Power Gauge also charges by 1% for 20 seconds. Advancement Tier 2: It increases Se-Mi’s HP by 10%.

It increases Se-Mi’s HP by 10%. Advancement Tier 3: When allies’ HP is 1 or below within the Golden Meadow zone they become immortal for 2 seconds. They recover 30% of Se-Mi’s HP when the Immortal effect ends. This effect can activate only once per battle.

When allies’ HP is 1 or below within the Golden Meadow zone they become immortal for 2 seconds. They recover 30% of Se-Mi’s HP when the Immortal effect ends. This effect can activate only once per battle. Advancement Tier 4: It increases the team’s Wind damage by 10%.

It increases the team’s Wind damage by 10%. Advancement Tier 5: All team members get the Natural Unity effect when Se-Mi tags out. It increases their attack by 10% and Se-Mi’s damage by 20% for 25 seconds.

For F2P Solo Leveling Arise players, the best Advancement Tier is 3 which revives all team members. Spenders can upgrade her to Advancement Tier 4 to help their team deal massive damage.

