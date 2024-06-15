Solo Leveling Arise: Dupe priorities for Sung Jinwoo weapons

The information about dupe priorities for Sung Jinwoo weapons in Solo Leveling Arise helps a lot in spending resources wisely. The primary way to obtain the dupes of Sung Jinwoo weapons is the Custom Draw Banner. It is because players can select a certain number of SSR items to increase their boost rate and chances of acquiring.

While discussing Sung Jinwoo’s weapons dupe priorities, we are considering only the SSR ones. The highest rarity weapons are hard to obtain and require plenty of Essence Stones only to get one copy of them. Additionally, they are the most robust ones, and building them is essential for progression.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Dupe priorities for Sung Jinwoo weapons in Solo Leveling Arise

Best Advancement Tiers for all Sung Jinwoo weapons (Image via Netmarble)

The SSR weapons are hard to obtain but are the strongest of all. Naturally, players want to get a hold of them and invest their resources to make them more robust. One such way is collecting their dupes; each dupe advances them from the lowest Advancement Tier 1 to the highest 5.

Each tier buffs the abilities of Sung Jinwoo weapons; however, not all of them are worth upgrading. Moreover, you can advance them up to a certain tier to get the optimum benefits and don’t need to go further.

That said, below are all dupe priorities for Sung Jinwoo weapons (SSR only), helping one identify which is the best Advancement Tier for investment. Before determining the best tier, we will also see the effects of their Passive effects of each tier.

1) Demonic Plum Flower Sword

Demonic Plum Flower Sword in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Moon Active)

Below are the effects of all Advancement tiers of Demonic Plum Flower Sword.

Advancement Tiers Effects 1 When Jinwoo sheathes the weapon after using the Plum Flower: Swift Fight skill, it applies the Amplifying Draw effect. The Amplifying Draw effect boosts Jinwoo’s chance of landing a Critical Hit on his next attack by 32%. Additionally, it increases the skill damage by the same percentage for three seconds. 2 Increases Dark damage by 10%. 3 When Jinwoo uses Dash, Amplifying Draw lasts five seconds and increases Critical Hit damage by additional 32%. 4 Decreases the cooldown of Plum Flower: Swift Flight by 20%. 5 Adds more abilities to the Plum Flower effect. It increases Jinwoo’s Dark damage by 5% and applies two instances of Plum Flower effect when entering the battle (can stack up to 5 times)

Dupe priorities for Demonic Plum Flower Sword

Any player wanting to advance the Demonic Plum Flower Sword must perfect the SSR weapon. If so, one can unhesitatingly upgrade it to the Advancement Tier 5 because it becomes with every dupe. Players who often use the weapon can stop advancing after Tier 1, which boosts Jinwoo’s Critical hit and skill damage.

2) Shadow Scythe

Shadow Scythe in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

The table below shows the effects of all Advancement tiers of Shadow Scythe.

Advancement Tiers Effects 1 When Jinwoo’s HP falls below 70%, it applies the Edge of Darkness effect. It increases Jinwoo’s Critical Hit rate by 25%. 2 Increases Dark damage by 10%. 3 When his HP falls below 60%, he recovers 0.4% of their current HP every time the weapon’s skill hits. 4 Decreases the cooldown of Essence Harvest by 20%. 5 Increases the damage Jinwoo takes by 15% and Attack by 15%.

Dupe priorities for Shadow Scythe

All Solo Leveling Arise players can get two copies of Shadow Scythe. One each for completing Chapter 9 and Chapter 12 missions. These two are enough for it to be one of the most robust weapons. At Tier 1, it boosts Jinwoo’s Critical Hit rate when his HP falls below a certain threshold. Other Advancement Tiers won’t add much value to the weapon.

3) Moonshadow

Moonshadow in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the effects of Moonshadow on all Advancement Tiers.

Advancement Tiers Effects 1 It boosts the effects of Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse. The Full Moon can stack up to three times and remain active for the whole battle. The Lunar Eclipse increases the damage enemies take and Dark damage by 15%. 2 It increases Jinwoo’s Dark damage by 10%. 3 When Jinwoo’s Shadow Step hits, the weapon applies one stack of Lunar Eclipse for each stack of the Full Moon effect. 4 Decreases the cooldown of Moonglow Shining in the Dark by 20%. 5 It increases Jinwoo’s damage by 15% while the time slowing effect is active.

Dupe priorities for Moonshadow

Moonshadow is excellent at Advancement Tier 1 due to its ability to nerf enemies and buff Jinwoo’s Dark damage simultaneously. Additionally, the increased stacks of the Full Moon effect really amplify Jinwoo’s damage at Tier 1. It’s best for anyone using this weapon to reach the Tier 5 Advancement. However, advancing Moonshadow up to Tier 3 works, too.

4) Thetis’ Grimoire

Thetis' Grimoire in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Below are the Thetis’ Grimoire’s effects at all Advancement Tiers.

Advancement Tiers Effects 1 The weapon applies the Deep Erosion effect to enemies with Cold Ice effect. The Deep Erosion increases the damage to the enemies weak to the weapon’s elemental type by 24%. 2 Increases Water damage by 10%. 3 When the Cold Ice effect wears off, it boosts Jinwoo’s additional damage to 20%. 4 Decreases the Cooldown of Water Spray by 20%. 5 Increases the damage Jinwoo deals to the Frozen enemies by 50%.

Dupe priorities for Thetis’ Grimoire

Players can upgrade Thetis’ Grimoire to the Advancement Tier 1 as soon as possible. Its damage is massive against the enemies weak to the Water element at Tier 1. One can upgrade it all the way to Tier 5, making it one of the best weapons in Solo Leveling Arise.

5) Vulcan’s Rage

Vulcan's Rage in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Vulcan’s Rage’s effects on all Advancement Tiers are in the table below.

Advancement Tiers Effects 1 When the Vulcan Blessing effect explodes, it applies the Rage effect. The Rage increases Jinwoo’s attack by 12% and attack speed by 5%. 2 Increases Fire damage by 10%. 3 Boost the Rage effect, and Jinwoo can apply it while using Fire of Destruction weapon skill. It increases Jinwoo’s attack by 20% and attack speed by 10%. 4 Decreases the cooldown of Fire of Destruction skill by 20%. 5 While the Shield is active, the Fire of Destruction skills’ damage increases by 40%.

Dupe priorities for Vulcan’s Rage

The Rage effect buff at Tier 1 makes the Vulcan’s Rage great from good. Free-to-players can stop after Advancement Tier 1; however, the buff from Tier 3 that boosts the Rage effect makes it one of the best.

The Rage effect buff amplifies Jinwoo’s damage and enables him to execute more moves with the attack speed buff.

6) Demon King’s Longsword

Demon King's Longsword in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

The table below details the Demon King’s Longsword’s effects at all Advancement Tiers.

Advancement Tiers Effects 1 It applies the Stroke of Lightning effect to the same enemy every five attacks. The effect deals damage equal to 60% of Attack. 2 Increases Wind damage by 10%. 3 When using Lightning, it inflicts the Storm of White Flames effect even when Jinwoo cannot execute a successful counterattack. 4 Decreases the cooldown of Lightning by 20%. 5 When Jinwoo executes an unsuccessful counterattack, he additionally applies Benediction of the White Flames. If successful, he applies the Final Thunderbolt effect. The Benediction of the White Flames creates a shield equal to 10% of Jinwoo’s HP. It applies the stun effect when they get hit by the skill (activates only once per target). The Final Thunderbolt effect drops a large bolt of lightning around the target and deals damage equal to 600% of Jinwoo’s attacks to nearby targets.

Dupe priorities for Demon King’s Longsword

Solo Leveling Arise players can benefit from the weapon by upgrading it to the Advancement Tier 1 due to its damage-dealing ability through the Stroke of Lightning effect. It works excellently against bosses since the effect attacks one enemy multiple times.

Another interesting ability in Tier 3 is the Storm of Flame effect. It buffs Jinwoo’s attack by 8% and summons lightning that chips out damage equal to 100% of his attack to nearby enemies every second for ten seconds. Before Tier 3, the weapon can apply the effect if Jinwoo executes a successful Counterattack.

That said, the weapon can activate the effect even with an unsuccessful Counterattack. So, the Advancement Tier 3 is the best tier for Demon King’s Longsword.

7) Skadi

Skadi in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

The table below shows the details of Skadi’s effect on all Advancement Tiers.

Advancement Tiers Effects 1 When Jinwoo uses the Last Hunt skill, it creates the Skadi’s Domain for seven seconds. When Jiwnoo’s attack lands on enemies inside the domain, it deals damage equal to 50% of his Attack. Additionally, it increases the Water elemental damage by 10% when Jinwoo uses the weapon within the domain. 2 Increases the Water damage by 10%. 3 Boosts Skadi’s Blessing. It increases attack and defense penetration by 3% for the remainder of the battle. (can stack up to four times) 4 Decreases the cooldown of Winter Hunting by 20%. 5 The Last Hunt skill’s damage increases to 500% of Jinwoo’s attacks when it hits the enemies under the Skadi Curse’s effect. Additionally, the weapon inflicts the Freeze effect, interrupting them for three seconds. When the Last Hunt skill hits, it removes the Skadi’s Curse effect.

Dupe priorities for Skadi

The Skadi Domain at Advancement Tier 1 enables Jinwoo to deal elemental and normal damage in a massive proportion. Tier 3 increases attack and defense penetration, which contributes to dealing more damage than before. Free-to-players can stop at Tier 3; however, one should note that every dupe makes Skadi a robust weapon.

8) The Huntsman

The Huntsman in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the details of The Huntsman’s effects at all Advancement Tiers.

Advancement Tiers Effects 1 When the final hit of Judgement Time lands on an enemy, it applies the Sunder effect to them. If the enemy is in a Break state while the Sunder effect is active, It applies the Destroy effect to the enemy. The Sunder effect increases the Break effect by 25%. The Destroy increases the damage enemies take by 8%. 2 Increases the Light damage by 10%. 3 When the first hit of Judgement Time lands, it applies the Halt effect to the enemy. It interrupts the enemy for two seconds. 4 Decreases the cooldown of Judgement Time by 20%. 5 The Destroy effect increases the damage the enemies take by 16% (can stack up to 99 times)

Dupe priorities for The Huntsman

Without a doubt, anyone using The Huntsman can upgrade the SSR weapon to Advancement Tier 5. The Advancement Tier 1 boosts Jinwoo’s Break and normal damage with the Sunder and Destroy effect, respectively. At Tier 5, the Destroy effect becomes much more robust with the ability to stack up to 99 times.