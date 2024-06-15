Solo Leveling Arise: Dupe priorities for Sung Jinwoo weapons

The information about dupe priorities for Sung Jinwoo weapons in Solo Leveling Arise helps a lot in spending resources wisely. The primary way to obtain the dupes of Sung Jinwoo weapons is the Custom Draw Banner. It is because players can select a certain number of SSR items to increase their boost rate and chances of acquiring.
While discussing Sung Jinwoo’s weapons dupe priorities, we are considering only the SSR ones. The highest rarity weapons are hard to obtain and require plenty of Essence Stones only to get one copy of them. Additionally, they are the most robust ones, and building them is essential for progression.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.
Dupe priorities for Sung Jinwoo weapons in Solo Leveling Arise
The SSR weapons are hard to obtain but are the strongest of all. Naturally, players want to get a hold of them and invest their resources to make them more robust. One such way is collecting their dupes; each dupe advances them from the lowest Advancement Tier 1 to the highest 5.
Each tier buffs the abilities of Sung Jinwoo weapons; however, not all of them are worth upgrading. Moreover, you can advance them up to a certain tier to get the optimum benefits and don’t need to go further.
That said, below are all dupe priorities for Sung Jinwoo weapons (SSR only), helping one identify which is the best Advancement Tier for investment. Before determining the best tier, we will also see the effects of their Passive effects of each tier.
1) Demonic Plum Flower Sword
Below are the effects of all Advancement tiers of Demonic Plum Flower Sword.
Dupe priorities for Demonic Plum Flower Sword
Any player wanting to advance the Demonic Plum Flower Sword must perfect the SSR weapon. If so, one can unhesitatingly upgrade it to the Advancement Tier 5 because it becomes with every dupe. Players who often use the weapon can stop advancing after Tier 1, which boosts Jinwoo’s Critical hit and skill damage.
2) Shadow Scythe
The table below shows the effects of all Advancement tiers of Shadow Scythe.
Dupe priorities for Shadow Scythe
All Solo Leveling Arise players can get two copies of Shadow Scythe. One each for completing Chapter 9 and Chapter 12 missions. These two are enough for it to be one of the most robust weapons. At Tier 1, it boosts Jinwoo’s Critical Hit rate when his HP falls below a certain threshold. Other Advancement Tiers won’t add much value to the weapon.
3) Moonshadow
Here are the effects of Moonshadow on all Advancement Tiers.
Dupe priorities for Moonshadow
Moonshadow is excellent at Advancement Tier 1 due to its ability to nerf enemies and buff Jinwoo’s Dark damage simultaneously. Additionally, the increased stacks of the Full Moon effect really amplify Jinwoo’s damage at Tier 1. It’s best for anyone using this weapon to reach the Tier 5 Advancement. However, advancing Moonshadow up to Tier 3 works, too.
4) Thetis’ Grimoire
Below are the Thetis’ Grimoire’s effects at all Advancement Tiers.
Dupe priorities for Thetis’ Grimoire
Players can upgrade Thetis’ Grimoire to the Advancement Tier 1 as soon as possible. Its damage is massive against the enemies weak to the Water element at Tier 1. One can upgrade it all the way to Tier 5, making it one of the best weapons in Solo Leveling Arise.
5) Vulcan’s Rage
Vulcan’s Rage’s effects on all Advancement Tiers are in the table below.
Dupe priorities for Vulcan’s Rage
The Rage effect buff at Tier 1 makes the Vulcan’s Rage great from good. Free-to-players can stop after Advancement Tier 1; however, the buff from Tier 3 that boosts the Rage effect makes it one of the best.
The Rage effect buff amplifies Jinwoo’s damage and enables him to execute more moves with the attack speed buff.
6) Demon King’s Longsword
The table below details the Demon King’s Longsword’s effects at all Advancement Tiers.
Dupe priorities for Demon King’s Longsword
Solo Leveling Arise players can benefit from the weapon by upgrading it to the Advancement Tier 1 due to its damage-dealing ability through the Stroke of Lightning effect. It works excellently against bosses since the effect attacks one enemy multiple times.
Another interesting ability in Tier 3 is the Storm of Flame effect. It buffs Jinwoo’s attack by 8% and summons lightning that chips out damage equal to 100% of his attack to nearby enemies every second for ten seconds. Before Tier 3, the weapon can apply the effect if Jinwoo executes a successful Counterattack.
That said, the weapon can activate the effect even with an unsuccessful Counterattack. So, the Advancement Tier 3 is the best tier for Demon King’s Longsword.
7) Skadi
The table below shows the details of Skadi’s effect on all Advancement Tiers.
Dupe priorities for Skadi
The Skadi Domain at Advancement Tier 1 enables Jinwoo to deal elemental and normal damage in a massive proportion. Tier 3 increases attack and defense penetration, which contributes to dealing more damage than before. Free-to-players can stop at Tier 3; however, one should note that every dupe makes Skadi a robust weapon.
8) The Huntsman
Here are the details of The Huntsman’s effects at all Advancement Tiers.
Dupe priorities for The Huntsman
Without a doubt, anyone using The Huntsman can upgrade the SSR weapon to Advancement Tier 5. The Advancement Tier 1 boosts Jinwoo’s Break and normal damage with the Sunder and Destroy effect, respectively. At Tier 5, the Destroy effect becomes much more robust with the ability to stack up to 99 times.