Best Wind characters in Solo Leveling Arise, ranked

A total of five Wind characters in Solo Leveling Arise are currently available to obtain from the in-game gacha system. Of them, two are SSR rarity, and the remaining three are SR rarity. They deal Wind elemental damage to enemies and get damage buff when fighting against the boss with the same elemental weakness. Some players might get perplexed about which Wind character to use and build in fights.

This article ranks all Wind elemental characters in Solo Leveling Arise, helping players build and use the best ones. Note that the damage percentage and numerical values mentioned in the article are at the base level.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Kim Sangshik, Park Beom-Shik, and other Wind characters ranked in Solo Leveling Arise from best to worst

5) Kim Sangshik

Kim Sangshik in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

Kim Sangshik is an SR rarity Hunter belonging to the Tank class. He can inflict light and heavy Break damage with his skills. His moves can knock down enemies, apply the Airborne effect, and increase his damage by 50% to enemies whose Break Gauge is destroyed.

Kim doesn’t have much damage output because his biggest source of damage, Ultimate Skill: Sword of Wind, deals damage equal to only 1950% of his defense. His most outstanding ability is dealing Break damage. He can’t buff, debuff, or provide any utility to the team. All these make Kim one of the undesirable Wind characters in Solo Leveling Arise.

4) Park Beom-Shik

Park Beom-Shik in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

Park Beom-Shik is an SR rarity Hunter in Solo Leveling Arise belonging to the Fighter class. Although not an outstanding character, he can become a good alternative for those who lack Wind characters. His Ultimate Skill: Another Worldline deals damage equal to 2460% of his defense, and Basic Skills, Downward Strike deals 1210% damage, and Charge Attack deals 1391% damage.

His Passive increases his defense and applies Super Armor to himself. Beom-Shik can be a good choice for side story stages and early-game content. Although stronger than Kim Sangshik, he is not the Wind character players will rely on to progress or kill the bosses.

3) Park Heejin

Park Heejin is one of the best SR Wind characters in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

Park Heejin, the SR rarity unit, is among the best Wind characters in Solo Leveling Arise. The SR Hunter belongs to the Mage class and is one of the best Support Hunters for Sung Jinwoo. Her Support Skill, Wind Blade, can remove debuffs from team members and simultaneously increase her Ultimate Skill’s damage.

Her passive decreases her Ultimate Skill’s cooldown, allowing her to use it often. At Advancement 3, she contributes more to the team by refilling her team members’ Power Gauge. Park’s debuff-removing ability will come in handy while fighting against bosses in story mode, and farming artifacts in Solo Leveling Arise.

Her damage output is also decent, with one of her Basic Skills, Air Cutter, dealing damage equal to 1160% of her attack. Additionally, her Ultimate Skill deals damage equal to 2913% of her attack.

2) Woo Jinchul

Woo Jinchul in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

Woo Jinchul is an SSR rarity character belonging to the Tank class in Solo Leveling Arise. Players got him and his Exclusive Weapon for free through a sign-in event at launch. He deals Break damage with his skills, applies the Super Armor to himself, and increases the Dash count for the entire team. He will be a perfect teammate to use for players who aren’t skilled at dodging.

He can also deal medium and weak Break damage to enemies. His Break damage becomes more potent at Advancement Tier 1. It increases the Break effect of Meditation of Power by 100%, which he can use up to three times before it cools down.

Regarding damage, he deals damage equal to 3028% of his defense with his Ultimate Skill, Serious Punch, and 1240% with his Basic Skill, Iron Fist. Woo Jinchul's other skills have damage output of below 1000%. Woo can be a good counter against 1v1 boss fights due to his playstyle. He is a melee Tank who excels at short-range fights, using punches and kicks.

1) Hwang Dongsoo

Hwang Dongsoo is the best Wind character in Solo Leveling: Arise. (Image via Netmarble(

Hwang Dongsoo is one of the best SSR rarity Wind characters who can deal massive amounts of damage to enemies. He belongs to the Fighter class, who can remove shields from the enemies and apply the knockdown and airborne effects to them. Dongsoo’s damage is based on his defense, and his Passive can increase it by activating the Impulsive Revenge effect.

Additionally, this Wind character can also generate shields while the effect is triggered. Moreover, his Basic Skill, Greed Scavenger’s, damage also doubles, and its cooldown is reset with the Impulsive Revenge effect. Without the effect, Greed Scavenger deals damage equal to 2053% of his defense.

At Advancement Tier 1, the Greed Scavenger’s damage can increase up to 150% depending on the time spent on charging the skill. His Ultimate Skill, Merciless, deals a massive damage equal to 4034% of his defense. Players can use and build Dongsoo solely for his damage output and for fighting against bosses due to his ability to remove shields.

