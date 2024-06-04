Solo Leveling Arise Hwang Dongsoo build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and more

Hwang Dongsoo is a Fighter-class SSR Hunter who deals Wind elemental damage in Solo Leveling Arise. He can deal immense damage with his skills, making him great for the DPS role. Moreover, he can remove shields from bosses, stun them, and apply the Knockdown and Airborne effects.

The character's damage is based on his defense stat, so one should use artifacts and weapons to boost his defense. Additionally, increasing his elemental damage and defense penetration will make his kit more lethal.

Below are the recommended artifacts, weapons, teams, and skill upgrading priorities for the unit in the Solo Leveling Arise.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Solo Leveling Arise Hwang Dongsoo build guide: Best artifacts

Recommended artifacts for Dongsoo (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the best Solo Leveling Arise artifacts for Hwang Dongsoo:

Body-set

Toughness: The Toughness artifact’s 2-set effect increases the Critical Hit Rate by 8%. Its 4-set effect boosts Dongsoo’s Critical Hit damage by 32%.

The Toughness artifact’s 2-set effect increases the Critical Hit Rate by 8%. Its 4-set effect boosts Dongsoo’s Critical Hit damage by 32%. One-Hit Kill: Dongsoo’s Ultimate Skill’s damage increases by 25% with a 2-set and by 40% with a 4-set equipped.

Accessories

Executioner: Dongsoo’s damage-dealing ability increases by 8% whenever he attacks enemies with 40% or less HP with a 2-set equipped. Its 4-set effect changes the HP condition to 70% and increases the damage buff to 20%.

Dongsoo’s damage-dealing ability increases by 8% whenever he attacks enemies with 40% or less HP with a 2-set equipped. Its 4-set effect changes the HP condition to 70% and increases the damage buff to 20%. Berserker: When Dongsoo’s HP falls below 50%, his damage increases by 15% with a 2-set equipped. Its 4-set effect increases the HP condition to below 70% and the damage buff to 30%.

When Dongsoo’s HP falls below 50%, his damage increases by 15% with a 2-set equipped. Its 4-set effect increases the HP condition to below 70% and the damage buff to 30%. Concentration of Power: This increases Dongsoo’s Skill MP Consumption Rate by 20%. However, his damage-dealing ability is boosted by 5%, and the Basic Skill’s cooldown is reduced by 5% with a 2-set equipped. Its 4-set effect increases the damage buff and the cooldown reduction percentage to 18%.

This SSR Hunter in Solo Leveling Arise will benefit from the following sub-stats in the artifacts:

Defense%

Defense

Critical Rate

Damage

Defense Penetration

Critical Damage

Solo Leveling Arise Hwang Dongsoo build guide: Best weapons

Dongsoo's Exclusive Weapon, A Gentle Touch, in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

A Gentle Touch is the recommended weapon for the best Hwang Dongsoo build. It increases Dongsoo’s elemental damage by 4% at the base level. Additionally, his Basic Skill’s damage increases by 3% when he triggers Impulsive Range or Madness effects. The Basic Skill damage buff can stack up to four times.

The SR Steel Axe is the best alternative until one gets Dongsoo's Exclusive Weapon. It increases his Core Attack’s damage by 9%.

Solo Leveling Arise Hwang Dongsoo build guide: Best teams

Min Byung-Gu in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the best Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise for Hwang Dongsoo:

Min Byung-Gu: Min Byung-Gu can heal allies and buff their Critical Hit rate, Critical Hit damage, and overall damage. The character can also increase the damage enemies take.

Yoo Jinho: Yoo Jinho can increase the defense of the entire team and deal Break damage.

Baek-Yoonho: Baek-Yoonho can decrease enemies’ defense, allowing Dongsoo to deal more damage.

Skills upgrading priorities for Hwang Dongsoo in Solo Leveling Arise

Dongsoo's skills in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarnle)

Dongsoo can spam his Urge to Kill skills during fights, which removes shields from the target. His other skills, except Basic and Core Attacks, deal over 1000% damage at base level. After the Ultimate, the Greed Scavenger skill deals the highest damage of 2053% of Dongsoo’s defense.

Players can upgrade Dongsoo’s skills in Solo Leveling Arise in this order:

Greed Scavenger (Basic Skill) > Urge to Kill (Basic Skill) > Merciless (Ultimate Skill) > S-Rank Influence (Core Attack) > Cold-Blooded Connection (Support) > Steel Blow (QTE) > S-Rank Fist (Basic Attack)

