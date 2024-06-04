Solo Leveling Arise Woo Jinchul build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and more

Woo Jinchul in Solo Leveling Arise belongs to the Tank class and deals Wind elemental damage. He inflicts medium and weak Break damage with his skills, and his damage output makes him the best fit against bosses. The SSR Hunter increases the Dash counts and charges the Dash meter, allowing players to dodge more. Those wanting to use Jinchul must boost his Defense, Defense Penetration, and elemental damage.

That said, below are the recommended weapons, artifacts, teammates, and skills upgrading priorities for the best Jinchul build in Solo Leveling Arise.

Solo Leveling Airse Woo Jinchul build guide: Best artifacts

Recommended artifacts for Jinchul (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the best artifacts in Solo Leveling Arise for Woo Jinchul:

Body-set

Solid Foundation: Jinchul’s Basic Attack damage boosts by 18% with two pieces equipped. On the other hand, its 4-set effect boosts his Core Attack damage by 18%. Additionally, when any of his skill lands on enemies, it charges his Core Gauge by 60.

Jinchul’s Basic Attack damage boosts by 18% with two pieces equipped. On the other hand, its 4-set effect boosts his Core Attack damage by 18%. Additionally, when any of his skill lands on enemies, it charges his Core Gauge by 60. Solid Analysis: Jinchul’s damage increases by 15% when he attacks enemies under the Break effect with two pieces equipped. When he equips four pieces, he deals 30% more Break damage to enemies weak against Wind damage.

Jinchul’s damage increases by 15% when he attacks enemies under the Break effect with two pieces equipped. When he equips four pieces, he deals 30% more Break damage to enemies weak against Wind damage. Destroyer: When Jinchul equips two pieces, it increases his Power Gauge Acquisition rate by 20%. Its 4-set effect charges his Power Gauge by 50% at the beginning of every battle. Additionally, it increases his and his teammates’ Power Gauge Acquisition rate by 20%.

Accessories

Executioner: When Jinchul attacks enemies whose HP has fallen below the 40% threshold, his damage increases by 8% with two pieces equipped. Its 4-set effect changes the HP condition to below 70%, and damage increases to 20%.

When Jinchul attacks enemies whose HP has fallen below the 40% threshold, his damage increases by 8% with two pieces equipped. Its 4-set effect changes the HP condition to below 70%, and damage increases to 20%. Concentration of Fire Power: Jinchul’s damage-dealing ability increases, and Basic Skill’s cooldown period is reduced by 5% with two pieces equipped. However, he will also see an increase in his MP Consumption Rate by 20%. Its 4-set effect boosts damage and reduces Basic Skill’s cooldown period by 18%.

Jinchul’s damage-dealing ability increases, and Basic Skill’s cooldown period is reduced by 5% with two pieces equipped. However, he will also see an increase in his MP Consumption Rate by 20%. Its 4-set effect boosts damage and reduces Basic Skill’s cooldown period by 18%. Outstanding Connection: Jinchul and his teammates’ attack increases by 12% for 10 seconds when he tags out with two pieces equipped. When he wears four pieces of this artifact set, the Attack buff increases to 28% and the duration to 15 seconds.

If you want to use Woo Jinchul as a Supporter, using the Outstanding Connection accessory and the destroyer Body set is recommended. The other two artifacts make him a DPS Hunter in a Solo Leveling Arise team.

Solo Leveling Arise Woo Jinchul build guide: Best weapons

The best weapon for Jinchul is On a Different Level (Image via Netmarble)

On a Different Level is Woo Jinchul’s Exclusive Weapon in Solo Leveling Arise. This weapon causes Jinchul to ignore 2% of the enemies’ defense at the base level. Additionally, when Jinchul uses Meditation of Power, his damage increases by 5% for 3 seconds (can stack up to 3 times).

Players can equip SR Steel Dagger and Steel Longsword to Jinchul until they obtain his Exclusive Weapon. The Steel Dagger buffs his Basic Attack damage by 6%, and the Steel Longsword increases his elemental damage by 4.5% at the base level.

Solo Leveling Arise Woo Jinchul build guide: Best teams

Choi Jong-In in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Below are the best teammates for Woo Jinchul in Solo Leveling Arise:

Choi-Jong In: Choi-Jong In is one of the best DPS characters in the title.

Min Byung-Gu: Min Byung-Gu is the best healer and buffer who can also make the enemies take 15% more damage.

Yoo Jinho: Yoo Jinho can heal, buff, and provide shields to his teammates.

Skills upgrading priorities for Woo Jinchul in Solo Leveling Arise

Jinchul's skills in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Woo Jinchul’s Break damage becomes potent at one-star Advancement, which increases the Break effect of The Meditation of Power skill by 100%. He can use the skill up to three times.

At three-star Advancement, his cooldown period of Meditation of Power and Iron Fist skills decreases by two seconds and activates his Core Attack. So you can focus on obtaining Jinchul's dupes and advance him to at least three stars.

You can upgrade Jinchul’s skills in this order:

Meditation of Power (Basic Skill) > Suppress (Core Attack) > Iron Fist (Basic Skill) > Fist of Justice (Basic Attack) > Serious Punch (Ultimate) > Judgment (QTE) > Justice Enforcement (Support)

