Best packs to get in Solo Leveling Arise January 28 update

Netmarble has added new packages in the Solo Leveling Arise January 28 update. They have introduced Lunar New Year and Snow Flower Treasure Hunt packages. The former grants Draw Ticket Chance Boxes, Skill Rune Premium Chest, and more upon purchase. On the other hand, the latter package gives items like Diamonds, Treasure Hunt event tickets, and more.

Besides these, other packages that help boost progress and make a great investment are available at the in-app store. This article lists the best packs that pay-to-win players can spend money on in Solo Leveling Arise.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

8 best packs to buy in Solo Leveling Arise January 28 update

1) Alliance Raid packs

Alliance Raid packs (Image via Netmarble)

There are three Alliance Raid packs: Jeju Island Alliance Raid Special Pack, Jeju Island Alliance Raid Supreme Pack, and Jeju Island Alliance Raid Ultimate Pack. Special costs %9.05, Supreme costs $24.87, and Ultimate costs $74.61. Here is the list of their content:

Trending

Special pack

900 Diamonds

15 Rate Up Draw Tickets

3 Mana Power Crystal Selection Chest

3,00,000 Gold

Supreme pack

2,250 Diamonds

40 Rate Up Draw Tickets

500 Rune Fragments

700,000 Gold

Ultimate Pack

7,350 Diamonds

125 Rate Up Draw Tickets

4 Hunter Exclusive Weapon Design

2,500,000 Gold

Solo Leveling Arise players can buy any of the packs based on their preferences. They are of the best value, and provide Rate Up Draw tickets, Hunter Exclusive Weapon Design for crafting Hunter weapons, and Diamonds.

One can spend the purchased Diamonds to buy a Draw Support Diamond Pack in the New Items section of the Update Shop. It costs 9,000 Diamonds and gives 70 Rate Up draw tickets and 500,000 Gold.

2) New Weapon pack

New Weapon pack (Image via Netmarble)

Players can find the New Weapon pack at the Update Shop in the Solo Leveling Arise in-app store. There are five packs that Netmarble introduced, celebrating the release of the new Sung Jinwoo weapon, Fan of the Fire Demon. One can get three copies of the weapon and 15 Weapon Custom draw tickets for free by purchasing five Fan of the Fire Release Celebration packs.

Here is a complete guide on getting the new Fan of the Fire Demon Weapon copies by purchasing the New Weapon pack.

3) Monthly Bundles

Monthly Bundles pack (Image via Netmarble)

Another pack that spenders can buy at the Solo Leveling Arise in-app store is Monthly Bundles. There are two types: Daily Growth Support and Daily Essence Stone; the former costs $9.05 and the latter costs $7.46. Here are the contents of each pack:

Daily Growth Support

1 Daily Custom draw ticket

10 Daily Free Special Sweep for clearing A rank and higher Gates automatically

30% Daily Gold & Experience buff in Gate missions rewards and Activity Funds

Unlock Special Activity Funds

Battlefield of Chaos multiplay additional support

Get 880 Diamonds instantly upon purchase

More Instance Dungeon and Encore mission multiplay support

Special Activity Funds unlocked

Daily Essence Stone

Daily Essence Stones ✕ 200 (up to a maximum of 5,600)

Daily Hunter Association Support Chest Vol. 5 (up to maximum 28)

Chance to draw an SSR Sung Jinwoo Weapon from the Hunter Association Support Chest Vol. 5

Daily 100,000 Gold (up to a maximum of 2,80,000)

Get 740 Diamonds instantly

4) Rate Up Draw Special Offer and Growth Missions packs in the New Hunter section

Growth Mission pack (Image via Netmarble)

Two packs in the New Hunter section are worth purchasing at the Solo Leveling Arise in-app store. They are Rate Up Draw Special Offer and Growth Missions. The Rate Up Draw Special Offer grants 10 Rate Up draw tickets and five Custom draw tickets. It costs $2.28 and can be purchased twice per account.

There are two types of Growth Missions packs: New Hunter Challenge Mission Pack I and II. Players can purchase them, complete the listed mission, and claim the corresponding rewards. Additionally, they will instantly get 1150 Diamonds upon purchasing both packs. Both Solo Leveling Arise packs cost $11.33 in the New Hunter section.

The table below shows missions and rewards for each pack in Solo Leveling Arise:

Pack I

Missions Rewards Night Lord Job Change 5 Custom Draw Tickets and 50,000 Gold Reach Level 20 with Sung Jinwoo 200 Rune Fragment and 50,000 Gol Reach Level 30 with Sung Jinwoo 10 Custom Draw Tickets and 50,000 Gold Necromancer Job Change 50 Marks of Time I and 50,000 Gold Reach Level 35 with Sung Jinwoo 10 Custom Draw Tickets and 100,00 Gold

Pack II

Missions Rewards Reach Level 40 with Sung Jinwoo 5 Rate Up Draw Tickets and 50,000 Gold Complete 100 or more Battle Missions 150 Rune Fragment and 50,000 Gold The Monarch Shadows Job Change 10 Rate Up draw tickets and 50,000 Gold Complete 200 or more Battle Missions 75 Powder of Blessing and 50,000 Gold Reach level 50 with Sung Jinwoo 10 Rate Up draw tickets and 100,000 Gold

5) Special packs

Relay pack in the Special section (Image via Netmarble)

There are six types of packs that players can buy at the Special section of the Solo Leveling Arise in-app store. Each type contains four packs, ranging from Tier I to IV. Here are the details:

Relay pack: Get up to 160 Custom draw Tickets with Diamonds, Rune Fragments, Gold, and Low-tier Mana Crystal.

Get up to 160 Custom draw Tickets with Diamonds, Rune Fragments, Gold, and Low-tier Mana Crystal. Step Up pack: Get up to 160 Rate Up draw tickets with Diamonds, Hunter Exclusive Weapon Design, and 200,000 Gold.

Get up to 160 Rate Up draw tickets with Diamonds, Hunter Exclusive Weapon Design, and 200,000 Gold. Linked pack: Get up to 160 Weapon Custom draw tickets with Diamonds, Weapon Enhancement Gears (I, II, and II), Gold, Low-tier Mana Crystal, and Mana Power Extract.

Get up to 160 Weapon Custom draw tickets with Diamonds, Weapon Enhancement Gears (I, II, and II), Gold, Low-tier Mana Crystal, and Mana Power Extract. Diamond Step Up: Get up to 100 Rate Up draw tickets, Gold, and Hunter Exclusive Weapon Design.

Get up to 100 Rate Up draw tickets, Gold, and Hunter Exclusive Weapon Design. Diamond Relay: Get up to 100 Custom draw tickets, Gold, and Hunter Exclusive Designs.

Get up to 100 Custom draw tickets, Gold, and Hunter Exclusive Designs. Linked Diamonds: Get up to 100 Weapon Custom draw tickets, Hunter Exclusive Designs, and Gold.

Relay, Step Up, and Linked Tier I packs cost $9.05, Tier II costs $27.91, Tier III costs $41.45, and Tier IV costs 500 Diamonds.

On the other hand, players must spend Diamonds to purchase the remaining three Diamond packs. Their Tier I pack costs 1000 Diamonds, Tier II costs 3000 Diamonds, Tier III costs 5,500 Diamonds, and Tier IV costs 1000 Essence Stones.

6) Missions

Missions pack (Image via Netmarble)

Players can buy three story packs from the Missions section at the Solo Leveling Arise in-app store. They are Normal Story, Hard Story, and Reverse Story. The Normal Story pack has three tiers, from I to III, whereas the other two have only one tier.

Tier I of Normal Story costs $18.86, Tier II costs $22.59, and Tier III costs $29.36. Similarly, the Tier I Hard Story pack costs $18.86, whereas Reverse Story costs $22.59. Each pack contains a certain number of missions, and players can claim corresponding rewards upon completing each.

Here are the details of all packs:

Normal Story packs

Tier I: It contains eight missions, requiring clearing Chapters 1 to 8, subsequently in Normal mode. This pack includes up to 50 Custom draw Tickets, Rune Fragments, Gold, and Mana Power Elixir. Additionally, one instantly gets 10 Custom Draw Tickets and 30 Low-tier Mana Crystal upon purchasing the pack.

It contains eight missions, requiring clearing Chapters 1 to 8, subsequently in Normal mode. This pack includes up to 50 Custom draw Tickets, Rune Fragments, Gold, and Mana Power Elixir. Additionally, one instantly gets 10 Custom Draw Tickets and 30 Low-tier Mana Crystal upon purchasing the pack. Tier II: It contains seven missions, requiring clearing Chapters 9 to 15 in Normal mode. This pack includes 50 Rate Up draw tickets, Gold, Weapon Enhancement Gears (I, II, and III), Precision Design, and Low-tier Mana Crystal. Additionally, one can instantly get 10 Rate Up draw tickets and 35 Low-tier Mana Crystal upon purchase the pack.

It contains seven missions, requiring clearing Chapters 9 to 15 in Normal mode. This pack includes 50 Rate Up draw tickets, Gold, Weapon Enhancement Gears (I, II, and III), Precision Design, and Low-tier Mana Crystal. Additionally, one can instantly get 10 Rate Up draw tickets and 35 Low-tier Mana Crystal upon purchase the pack. Tier III: It contains seven missions, requiring clearing Chapters 16 to Chapter 20, including two Hidden Chapters, in Normal mode. This pack includes 65 Custom draw tickets, Gold, Advanced Mana Crystal, and Hunter Skill Scrolls (II and III). Additionally, one can instantly get 10 Custom draw tickets and 40 Low-tier Mana Crystal upon purchasing the pack.

Hard Story pack

Tier I: It contains eight missions requiring clearing Chapters 1 to 8 in Hard mode. This pack includes 40 Custom draw tickets, Low-tier Mana Crystal, Gold, and Rune Fragment. Additionally, one can instantly get 10 Custom draw tickets and 30 Low-tier Mana Crystal upon purchase.

Reverse Story pack

Tier I: It contains eight missions requiring clearing Solo Leveling Arise Chapters 1 to 8 on Reverse mode. This pack includes 50 Weapon Custom draw tickets, Gold, Low-tier Mana Crystal, Abyssal Energy, and Solidified Stone II. Additionally, one can get 10 Weapon Custom draw tickets and 30 Low-tier Mana Crystal instantly upon purchase.

7) Bonus pack

Bonus pack (Image via Netmarble)

Players can find eleven packs in the Bonus section of the Solo Leveling Arise in-app store. Here are their details:

Pack Price Hunters Association Ultimate Pack I 1,500 Essence Stones Hunters Association Ultimate Pack II 1,500 Essence Stones Draw Ticket Deluxe Pack $4.51 Daily Draw Ticket Pack $1.11 Daily Draw Ticket Pack II $1.11 Daily Diamond Bonus Pack $4.51 Rune Fragment Bundle Deluxe Pack $4.51 Powder of Blessing Bundle Deluxe Pack $5.69 Weapon Enhancement Bonus Pack $7.49 Weapon Enhancement Deluxe Pack $11.38 Weekly Draw Ticket Pack $22.68

Each purchase will accumulate in the Total Purchase bar, which is above the packs list in the Bonus section. Solo Leveling Arise players will get various in-game items for free upon each purchase. They can get Gold, Rate Up draw tickets, copies of Thomas Andre and Go Gunhee and their Exclusive Weapons, and more.

8) Lunar New Year pack

Lunar New Year pack (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble introduced this pack to Solo Leveling Arise on the January 28, 2025 update. There are two tiers of the Lunar New Year Pack, I and II, which will be available till February 13, 2025. Here are their details:

Packs Content Price Purchase limit Tier I Draw Ticket Chance Box ✕ 65 Skill Rune Premium Chest Vol. 4 ✕ 2 Blessing Stone Premium Chest Vol. 4 ✕ 2 Hunter Mana Power Elixir II ✕ 50 Hunter Exclusive Weapon Design ✕ 2 Advanced Mana Crystal ✕ 100 24.97 2 per month Tier II Draw Ticket Chance Box ✕ 200 Skill Rune Premium Chest Vol. 4 ✕ 6 Blessing Stone Premium Chest Vol. 4 ✕ 6 Hunter Mana Power Elixir III ✕ 50 Hunter Exclusive Weapon Design ✕ 6 Advanced Mana Crystal ✕ 300 $74.91 2 per month

The Draw Ticket Chance Box contains multiple in-game items. Players can get them at a different drop rate upon opening a box. Here are the details:

1 Legendary Skill Rune Vol. 4: 0.1%

1 Legendary Blessing Stone Vol. 4: 0.1%

100 Rate Up draw ticket: 0.1%

100 Weapon Custom draw ticket: 0.1%

100 Custom draw ticket: 0.1%

1 Heroic Skill Rune Vol. 4: 2.3%

1 Heroic Blessing Stone Vol.4: 2.3%

50 Rate Up draw ticket: 0.1%

50 Weapon Custom draw ticket: 0.1%

50 Custom draw ticket: 0.1%

150 Shadow Energy: 5%

1 Rare Skill Rune Vol. 4: 3.2%

1 Rare Blessing Stone Vol. 4: 3.2%

20 Rate Up draw ticket: 0.5%

20 Weapon Custom draw ticket: 0.5%

20 Custom draw ticket: 0.5%

100 Shadow Energy: 13%

50 Rune Fragment: 7.5%

25 Powder of Blessing: 7.5%

1 Rate Up draw ticket: 6.5%

1 Weapon Custom draw ticket: 12.3%

1 Custom draw ticket: 12.3%

50 Shadow Energy: 22.6%

That concludes our list of the best packs in the Solo Leveling Arise January 28 update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback