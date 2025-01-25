Solo Leveling Arise Fan of the Fire Demon weapon guide: How to get, stats, and skills

Fan of the Fire Demon is the latest SSR Sung Jinwoo weapon Netmarble introduced in Solo Leveling Arise. Announced on the January 16 update, it was released on January 23, 2025. It is a Fire-type weapon that increases the Fire damage and Mana Points (MP) recovery rate, restores MP, buffs crits of Sung Jinwoo’s Fire-type skills, and more.

This article details getting the weapon, its stats, and skills. Read on!

How to get the Fan of the Fire Demon weapon in Solo Leveling Arise

You can get the weapon for free by purchasing packs at the New Weapon in the Update Shop (Image via Netmarble)

You can get the Fan of the Fire Demon weapon by pulling on the Custom Draw (with Custom Draw tickets) and Weapon Custom Draw (with Weaon Custom Draw tickets) banner. You can select it for the rate-up list, increasing its drop rate to 0.15% in the former banner and 0.3% in the latter. Both banners grant an SSR item within 80 pulls.

You can also get this weapon for free from the Update Shop. However, you must purchase Fan of the Fire Demon Release Celebration packs, ranging from I to V tiers. Each pack costs different and grants unique in-game items. Here are the details of the packs:

Fan of the Fire Demon Weapon Release Celebration Pack tier Items Price I 500,000 Gold, 15 Custom Weapon Draw tickets, 5 Player Skill Scroll I, 4 Precision Design $15.22 II 2 Mana Power Extract, 200 Advanced Mana Crystal, and 20 Weapon Enhancement Gear III $19.05 III 1,300,000 Gold, 30 Custom Weapon Draw tickets, 20 Player Skill Scroll II, and 10 Player Skill Scroll I $25.13 IV 3,550 Diamonds, 45 Custom Draw tickets, 100 Weapon Enhancement Gear III, and 40 Melding Cube Selection Chest $36.57 V 1,500,000 Gold, 60 Custom Weapon Draw tickets, 4 Mana Power Extract, and 25 Player Skill Scroll III $41.88

You can get three copies of the Fan of the Fire Demon weapon with this method. Obtaining them requires completing 10 steps, which involves purchasing all the packs. Some steps grant a copy of the weapon, and others give Weapon Custom Draw tickets as rewards for buying the packs.

Here is the procedure:

Step 1: Purchase the tier I pack

Purchase the tier I pack Step 2: Get a copy of the weapon for free.

Get a copy of the weapon for free. Step 3: Purchase the tier II pack.

Purchase the tier II pack. Step 4: Get 5 Weapon Custom Draw tickets for free.

Get 5 Weapon Custom Draw tickets for free. Step 5: Purchase the tier III pack.

Purchase the tier III pack. Step 6: Get a copy of the weapon for free.

Get a copy of the weapon for free. Step 7: Purchase the tier IV pack.

Purchase the tier IV pack. Step 8: Get 10 Weapon Custom Draw tickets.

Get 10 Weapon Custom Draw tickets. Step 9: Purchase the tier V pack.

Purchase the tier V pack. Step 10: Get a copy of the weapon for free.

Fan of the Fire Demon weapon stats in Solo Leveling Arise

Stats of the weapon (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the stats of the latest SSR weapon at the base level in Solo Leveling Arise:

Attack: 400

400 HP: 400

Below are the stats of the Fan of the Fire Demon weapon at the max level, 100:

Attack: 2500

2500 HP: 3750

3750 Precision: 4000

You can use Weapon Enhancement Gears and Gold to upgrade the weapon. However, you must limit break the weapon at every 20th level to upgrade it further. Here are the items required to limit break:

Level 20: 2 Design, 5 Fire Melding Cube, and 10,000 Gold

2 Design, 5 Fire Melding Cube, and 10,000 Gold Level 40: 6 Design, 7 Fire Melding Cube, and 15,000 Gold

6 Design, 7 Fire Melding Cube, and 15,000 Gold Level 60: 1 Precision Design, 14 Fire Melding Cube, and 25,000 Gold

1 Precision Design, 14 Fire Melding Cube, and 25,000 Gold Level 80: 3 Precision Design, 21 Fire Melding Cube, and 40,000 Gold

Skills of Fan of the Fire Demon in Solo Leveling Arise

Below are the details of Fan of the Fire Demon weapon’s skills (at the max level):

Basic Attack: The weapon deals 191.2%/194.2%/197.91% damage at Stage 1/2/3. It also inflicts the Airborne effect when the final hit lands.

The weapon deals 191.2%/194.2%/197.91% damage at Stage 1/2/3. It also inflicts the Airborne effect when the final hit lands. Core Attack: The weapon deals 571.46% damage, inflicting the Airborne effect every time the attack hits enemies.

The weapon deals 571.46% damage, inflicting the Airborne effect every time the attack hits enemies. Fire Flower (Skill): It deals 2155.7% damage, cools down in 25 seconds, and consumes 229 MP. The skill also inflicts an Airborne effect when its final hit lands.

Here is the weapon’s passive skill and its effect at all Advancement tiers:

Passive Skill: When Sung Jinwoo’s Core Gauge charges 100%, the Fire Flower skill becomes the Fleeting Youth and Beauty skill. Sung Jinwoo and his team get one stack of Butterflies & Blooms effect when using Fire Flower of Fleeting Youth and Beauty. Fleeting Youth and Beauty deals damage and consumes MP of the same amount as the Fire Flower Skill. The time slows down when the skill hits and Sung Jinwoo’s attack can pierce a target. A floral explosion of searing flame occurs while piercing, dealing damage to the enemy.

When Sung Jinwoo’s Core Gauge charges 100%, the Fire Flower skill becomes the Fleeting Youth and Beauty skill. Sung Jinwoo and his team get one stack of effect when using Fire Flower of Fleeting Youth and Beauty. Fleeting Youth and Beauty deals damage and consumes MP of the same amount as the Fire Flower Skill. The time slows down when the skill hits and Sung Jinwoo’s attack can pierce a target. A floral explosion of searing flame occurs while piercing, dealing damage to the enemy. Advancement tier 1: When Sung Jinwoo uses the Fire Break skill, he and his team gain one additional stack of Butterflies & Blooms effect. When the Fire Flower of Fleeting Youth and Beauty hits an enemy, they gain the High Fever effect.

When Sung Jinwoo uses the Fire Break skill, he and his team gain one additional stack of Butterflies & Blooms effect. When the Fire Flower of Fleeting Youth and Beauty hits an enemy, they gain the effect. Advancement tier 2: Buffs Fire damage by 10%.

Buffs Fire damage by 10%. Advancement tier 3: When the Butterflies & Blooms effect reaches 6 stacks, it triggers the Fire Demon effect.

When the Butterflies & Blooms effect reaches 6 stacks, it triggers the effect. Advancement tier 4: Decreases cooldown of Fire Flower and Fleeting Youth and Beauty by 20%.

Decreases cooldown of Fire Flower and Fleeting Youth and Beauty by 20%. Advancement tier 5: Sung Jinwoo starts the battle with a 100% Power Gauge charge. If he equips all Fire-type weapons their Fire damage increases by 50%. When he uses a Fire-type attack while the Fire Demon effect is active, he recovers 10% MP. This effect cools down in three seconds.

Explanation of status effects

Butterflies & Blooms: Buffs Fire damage by 3% and increase MP recovery rate by 5%. This effect lasts 60 seconds and can stack up to six times.

Buffs Fire damage by 3% and increase MP recovery rate by 5%. This effect lasts 60 seconds and can stack up to six times. High Fever: Increases Sung Jinwoo’s Fire damage by 50% when he hits a target with the High Fever effect. He gains 10% MP once when he hits a target with the effect applied. The effect lasts eight seconds and stacks once.

Increases Sung Jinwoo’s Fire damage by 50% when he hits a target with the High Fever effect. He gains 10% MP once when he hits a target with the effect applied. The effect lasts eight seconds and stacks once. Fire Demon: It removes the Butterflies & Blooms effect and refrains Sung Jinwoo from obtaining more. Fire Demon increases his Fire damage and MP recovery rate by 50%. The critical hit rate of his Fire-type Core Skill increases by 30% and critical hit damage by 120%. When Sung Jinwoo uses the Fire-type Basic skill, he gains Super Armor for four seconds. The effect consumes 5% of Jinwoo’s MP every three seconds and removes itself when his MP drops to 20% or below. This effect can stack up to one time and remain active infinitely.

That concludes our guide on the Fan of the Fire Demon weapon in Solo Leveling Arise.

