Solo Leveling Arise Snow Flower Treasure Hunt event: Schedule, details, and rewards explored

Solo Leveling Arise players are getting a new event, Snow Flower Treasure Hunt, announced on the January 16 update. The event offers an opportunity to obtain various rewards, such as Lucky Blessing Stone Chest, Weapon Enhancement Gears, the even-themed hunter weapon, and more. Additionally, Netmarble has introduced several Event-themed Shop packages.
This article provides complete details on the event’s schedule, its details, and rewards.
Everything about the Solo Leveling Arise Snow Flower Treasure Hunt event
Here is the event's schedule, its introduction, details, rewards, and packages:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Event schedule and introduction
The Solo Leveling Arise Snow Flower Treasure Hunt event will begin on January 30, at 00:00 till February 13, 2025, at 00:00 UTC+0. The event features a treasure hunt board with multiple slots. Players must tap on each slot, receiving the in-game items it contains.
However, tapping one slot requires a Treasure Hunt event ticket, which can be obtained by completing missions on the event page. The event mission list will reset daily at 00:00, UTC+0 during the event period. Players can also get one event ticket for free daily from the in-game event shop, accessible from the event page.
Spenders can use real money to purchase various event-themed packs, ranging from I to IV, to get event tickets. In addition to event tickets, the packages contain other items, such as Gold, Powder of Blessing, Blessing Stone Premium Chest, and more.
Event details
The Snow Flower Treasure Hunt event’s board will have multiple slots and an in-game item behind it. Players must tap on each slot to obtain the items. One of the slots will contain Best Rewards, which contains Blessing Stone chests. After flipping the slot and receiving the reward, a confirmation dialog box asking players to switch to the other board appears.
Players can switch to the other board or flip all the slots in the current board before switching. If one switches to the other board, they won’t get the rewards from the unflipped slots in the previous board.
Also read: Truth Kasaka's Venom Fang weapon guide
Reward details
The Snow Flower Treasure Hunt event has two reward systems: Best Rewards and Treasure Hunt Board Count Rewards. Each Treasure Hunt board will contain one slot with Best Rewards. On the other hand, the Treasure Hunt Board Count system grants rewards based on the number of boards a player receives during the event.
The table below shows the reward details of each system:
Best Rewards
Treasure Hunt Board Count rewards
Also read: SLA Weapons tier list
Event Shop packages
The table below shows the details of the event-themed packages that will be available at the in-game event shop:
That concludes our details of the Snow Flower Treasure Hunt event in Solo Leveling Arise.