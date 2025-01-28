Solo Leveling Arise Snow Flower Treasure Hunt event: Schedule, details, and rewards explored

Solo Leveling Arise players are getting a new event, Snow Flower Treasure Hunt, announced on the January 16 update. The event offers an opportunity to obtain various rewards, such as Lucky Blessing Stone Chest, Weapon Enhancement Gears, the even-themed hunter weapon, and more. Additionally, Netmarble has introduced several Event-themed Shop packages.

This article provides complete details on the event’s schedule, its details, and rewards.

Everything about the Solo Leveling Arise Snow Flower Treasure Hunt event

Here is the event's schedule, its introduction, details, rewards, and packages:

Event schedule and introduction

Event's schedule (Image via Netmarble)

The Solo Leveling Arise Snow Flower Treasure Hunt event will begin on January 30, at 00:00 till February 13, 2025, at 00:00 UTC+0. The event features a treasure hunt board with multiple slots. Players must tap on each slot, receiving the in-game items it contains.

Trending

However, tapping one slot requires a Treasure Hunt event ticket, which can be obtained by completing missions on the event page. The event mission list will reset daily at 00:00, UTC+0 during the event period. Players can also get one event ticket for free daily from the in-game event shop, accessible from the event page.

Spenders can use real money to purchase various event-themed packs, ranging from I to IV, to get event tickets. In addition to event tickets, the packages contain other items, such as Gold, Powder of Blessing, Blessing Stone Premium Chest, and more.

Event details

The Snow Flower Treasure Hunt event’s board will have multiple slots and an in-game item behind it. Players must tap on each slot to obtain the items. One of the slots will contain Best Rewards, which contains Blessing Stone chests. After flipping the slot and receiving the reward, a confirmation dialog box asking players to switch to the other board appears.

Players can switch to the other board or flip all the slots in the current board before switching. If one switches to the other board, they won’t get the rewards from the unflipped slots in the previous board.

Also read: Truth Kasaka's Venom Fang weapon guide

Reward details

Event rewards (Image via Netmarble)

The Snow Flower Treasure Hunt event has two reward systems: Best Rewards and Treasure Hunt Board Count Rewards. Each Treasure Hunt board will contain one slot with Best Rewards. On the other hand, the Treasure Hunt Board Count system grants rewards based on the number of boards a player receives during the event.

The table below shows the reward details of each system:

Best Rewards

Board Reward Treasure Hunt Board 1 Lucky Blessing Stone Chest Vol. 4 ✕ 1 Treasure Hunt Board 2 Blessing Stone Premium Chest Vol. 4 ✕ 1 Treasure Hunt Board 3 Lucky Blessing Stone Chest Vol. 4 ✕ 1 Treasure Hunt Board 4 Blessing Stone Premium Chest Vol. 4 ✕ 1 Treasure Hunt Board 5 Lucky Blessing Stone Chest Vol. 4 ✕ 1 Repeated Treasure Hunt Board Lucky Blessing Stone Chest Vol. 4 ✕ 1

Treasure Hunt Board Count rewards

Number of Boards obtained Reward 10 Weapon Enhancement Gear III ✕ 20 20 Flame of the Azure Serpent ✕ 1 30 Dewdrop of the Azure Serpent ✕ 1 40 Leaf of the Azure Serpent ✕ 1 50 Azure Serpent Weapon Selection Chest ✕ 1 Every 20 board after the 50th Azure Serpent Weapon Selection Chest ✕ 1

Also read: SLA Weapons tier list

Event Shop packages

Event packages (Image via Netmarble)

The table below shows the details of the event-themed packages that will be available at the in-game event shop:

Package Content Purchase limit (during the event period) Snow Flower Treasure Hunt Deluxe Pack I Diamond x550 (Paid) Low-tier Mana Crystal ✕ 10 Powder of Blessing ✕ 100 Gold ✕ 100,000 Treasure Hunt event ticket ✕ 3 Five per week Snow Flower Treasure Hunt Deluxe Pack II Blessing Stone Premium Chest Vol. 4 ✕ 5 Advanced Mana Crystal ✕ 10 Lucky Blessing Stone Chest Vol. 4 ✕ 10 Treasure Hunt event ticket ✕ 10 Five per week Snow Flower Treasure Hunt Deluxe Pack III Lucky Blessing Stone Chest Vol. 4 ✕ 3 Gold ✕ 200,000 Treasure Hunt event ticket ✕ 5

Three per week Snow Flower Treasure Hunt Deluxe Pack IV Blessing Stone Premium Chest Vol. 4 ✕ 3 Gold ✕ 400,000 Treasure Hunt event ticket ✕ 15 Three per week

That concludes our details of the Snow Flower Treasure Hunt event in Solo Leveling Arise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback